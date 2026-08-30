The Central Administration for Tourism and Beaches in Alexandria announced today the raising of red flags on all beaches of the governorate, starting from Abu Qir in the east to kilometer 21 in the west, for the second consecutive day. The beaches have decided to prohibit entering the sea and swimming entirely along the shores of Alexandria due to the severe rise in sea waves, coinciding with the marine phenomenon known as "August Meltem."

Weather reports have indicated that the Mediterranean Sea is experiencing disturbances in maritime navigation, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 45 km/h, while wave heights range from 2 to 3 meters.

Heightened Preparedness

The Governor of Alexandria, Engineer Ayman Attia, confirmed the continued elevation of preparedness among all executive agencies and service sectors and facilities in the governorate, in line with weather forecasts. The governor has tasked the Central Administration for Tourism and Beaches and all relevant authorities to monitor the sea conditions around the clock, raise the appropriate flags, and announce the state of the sea continuously. Attia emphasized the necessity for beachgoers to adhere to safety instructions and not to enter the water when red flags are raised, to ensure the safety and security of citizens and vacationers. The Alexandria Governorate urged citizens and beachgoers to exercise utmost caution and adhere to the issued instructions to ensure their safety amid the relatively unstable weather conditions.

4 Warnings

In a related context, the beaches issued 4 warnings that include not entering the sea or attempting to swim, adhering to the instructions of lifeguards and beach supervisors, and not approaching wave barriers or rocky areas. The warnings included monitoring children and not allowing them to get close to the water, as well as keeping up with any updates or new instructions regarding the state of the sea, allowing sitting only on the sand. The flags serve as a warning mechanism for vacationers to indicate the state of the sea, with red flags meaning no entry into the sea at all, yellow flags indicating that entry is allowed with caution, and green flags meaning the sea is safe and open for entry.