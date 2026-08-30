أعلنت الإدارة المركزية للسياحة والمصايف بالإسكندرية، اليوم، رفع الرايات الحمراء على كافة شواطئ المحافظة بدءاً من أبو قير شرقاً وحتى الكيلو 21 غرباً، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي. وقررت المصايف حظر نزول البحر والسباحة نهائياً بطول سياحل الإسكندرية، بسبب الارتفاع الشديد في أمواج البحر، تزامناً مع الظاهرة البحرية المعروفة بـ «ملتم أغسطس».
وأوضحت تقارير الأرصاد الجوية أن البحر المتوسط يشهد اضطراباً في الملاحة البحرية، حيث تتراوح سرعة الرياح من 30 إلى 45 كم/ساعة، بينما يتراوح ارتفاع الأمواج من 2 إلى 3 أمتار.
رفع درجة الاستعداد
وأكد محافظ الإسكندرية المهندس أيمن عطية، استمرار رفع درجة الاستعداد بكافة الأجهزة التنفيذية والقطاعات الخدمية والمرافق بالمحافظة، تزامناً مع توقعات الأرصاد الجوية. وكلف المحافظ الإدارة المركزية للسياحة والمصايف وكافة الجهات المعنية بمتابعة حالة البحر على مدار الساعة، ورفع الرايات المناسبة، والإعلان عن حالة البحر أولاً بأول. وشدد عطية، على ضرورة التزام رواد الشواطئ بتعليمات السلامة وعدم النزول إلى المياه في حال رفع الرايات الحمراء، حفاظاً على أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمصطافين. وناشدت محافظة الإسكندرية المواطنين ورواد الشواطئ توخي أقصى درجات الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة لضمان سلامتهم في ظل حالة عدم الاستقرار النسبي في الأحوال الجوية.
4 تحذيرات
وفي سياق متصل، أصدرت المصايف 4 تحذيرات تتضمن عدم النزول إلى مياه البحر أو محاولة السباحة، والالتزام بتعليمات رجال الإنقاذ والمشرفين على الشواطئ، وعدم الاقتراب من حواجز الأمواج أو المناطق الصخرية. وتضمنت التحذيرات متابعة الأطفال وعدم السماح لهم بالاقتراب من المياه، ومتابعة أي تحديثات أو تعليمات جديدة بشأن حالة البحر، ويسمح بالجلوس على الرمال فقط. وتعد الرايات وسيلة تحذير للمصطافين للتعبير عن حالة البحر، إذ تعني الرايات الحمراء عدم النزول إلى البحر نهائياً، والصفراء أن البحر متاح للنزول مع توخي الحيطة والحذر، والخضراء تعني أن البحر آمن ومتاح للنزول.
The Central Administration for Tourism and Beaches in Alexandria announced today the raising of red flags on all beaches of the governorate, starting from Abu Qir in the east to kilometer 21 in the west, for the second consecutive day. The beaches have decided to prohibit entering the sea and swimming entirely along the shores of Alexandria due to the severe rise in sea waves, coinciding with the marine phenomenon known as "August Meltem."
Weather reports have indicated that the Mediterranean Sea is experiencing disturbances in maritime navigation, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 45 km/h, while wave heights range from 2 to 3 meters.
Heightened Preparedness
The Governor of Alexandria, Engineer Ayman Attia, confirmed the continued elevation of preparedness among all executive agencies and service sectors and facilities in the governorate, in line with weather forecasts. The governor has tasked the Central Administration for Tourism and Beaches and all relevant authorities to monitor the sea conditions around the clock, raise the appropriate flags, and announce the state of the sea continuously. Attia emphasized the necessity for beachgoers to adhere to safety instructions and not to enter the water when red flags are raised, to ensure the safety and security of citizens and vacationers. The Alexandria Governorate urged citizens and beachgoers to exercise utmost caution and adhere to the issued instructions to ensure their safety amid the relatively unstable weather conditions.
4 Warnings
In a related context, the beaches issued 4 warnings that include not entering the sea or attempting to swim, adhering to the instructions of lifeguards and beach supervisors, and not approaching wave barriers or rocky areas. The warnings included monitoring children and not allowing them to get close to the water, as well as keeping up with any updates or new instructions regarding the state of the sea, allowing sitting only on the sand. The flags serve as a warning mechanism for vacationers to indicate the state of the sea, with red flags meaning no entry into the sea at all, yellow flags indicating that entry is allowed with caution, and green flags meaning the sea is safe and open for entry.