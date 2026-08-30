أعلنت الإدارة المركزية للسياحة والمصايف بالإسكندرية، اليوم، رفع الرايات الحمراء على كافة شواطئ المحافظة بدءاً من أبو قير شرقاً وحتى الكيلو 21 غرباً، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي. وقررت المصايف حظر نزول البحر والسباحة نهائياً بطول سياحل الإسكندرية، بسبب الارتفاع الشديد في أمواج البحر، تزامناً مع الظاهرة البحرية المعروفة بـ «ملتم أغسطس».

وأوضحت تقارير الأرصاد الجوية أن البحر المتوسط يشهد اضطراباً في الملاحة البحرية، حيث تتراوح سرعة الرياح من 30 إلى 45 كم/ساعة، بينما يتراوح ارتفاع الأمواج من 2 إلى 3 أمتار.

رفع درجة الاستعداد

وأكد محافظ الإسكندرية المهندس أيمن عطية، استمرار رفع درجة الاستعداد بكافة الأجهزة التنفيذية والقطاعات الخدمية والمرافق بالمحافظة، تزامناً مع توقعات الأرصاد الجوية. وكلف المحافظ الإدارة المركزية للسياحة والمصايف وكافة الجهات المعنية بمتابعة حالة البحر على مدار الساعة، ورفع الرايات المناسبة، والإعلان عن حالة البحر أولاً بأول. وشدد عطية، على ضرورة التزام رواد الشواطئ بتعليمات السلامة وعدم النزول إلى المياه في حال رفع الرايات الحمراء، حفاظاً على أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمصطافين. وناشدت محافظة الإسكندرية المواطنين ورواد الشواطئ توخي أقصى درجات الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة لضمان سلامتهم في ظل حالة عدم الاستقرار النسبي في الأحوال الجوية.

4 تحذيرات

وفي سياق متصل، أصدرت المصايف 4 تحذيرات تتضمن عدم النزول إلى مياه البحر أو محاولة السباحة، والالتزام بتعليمات رجال الإنقاذ والمشرفين على الشواطئ، وعدم الاقتراب من حواجز الأمواج أو المناطق الصخرية. وتضمنت التحذيرات متابعة الأطفال وعدم السماح لهم بالاقتراب من المياه، ومتابعة أي تحديثات أو تعليمات جديدة بشأن حالة البحر، ويسمح بالجلوس على الرمال فقط. وتعد الرايات وسيلة تحذير للمصطافين للتعبير عن حالة البحر، إذ تعني الرايات الحمراء عدم النزول إلى البحر نهائياً، والصفراء أن البحر متاح للنزول مع توخي الحيطة والحذر، والخضراء تعني أن البحر آمن ومتاح للنزول.