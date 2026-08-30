The General Authority for Meteorology has warned of the continued disruption of maritime navigation in some areas of the coasts of Matrouh, Alamein, Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El Sheikh, and Dakahlia.



The authority clarified, in a statement published on its official page on the social media platform "Facebook," that the wind speed in the areas affected by the maritime disruption ranges between 30 and 45 km/h, while the wave height ranges between 2 and 3 meters.



Avoiding Dangerous Areas



The meteorological authority also warned of wind activity in most areas, with speeds ranging between 30 and 35 km/h, which may stir up sand and dust in some areas of the northwestern coasts, the western desert, southern Upper Egypt, and parts of the Red Sea Governorate.



The authority urged the necessity of adhering to safety instructions on the beaches and avoiding dangerous areas during maritime disturbances, in order to ensure public safety.



Regarding the weather conditions, the authority revealed details of the expected weather today, noting a slight decrease in temperatures in most areas, with the expected maximum temperature in Greater Cairo reaching 35 degrees Celsius.