حذرت الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية من استمرار اضطراب الملاحة البحرية على بعض المناطق من سواحل مطروح والعلمين والإسكندرية والبحيرة وكفر الشيخ والدقهلية.

وأوضحت الهيئة، في بيان نشرته عبر صفحتها الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «فيسبوك»، أن سرعة الرياح على المناطق المتأثرة باضطراب الملاحة تتراوح بين 30 و45 كم/س، فيما يتراوح ارتفاع الأمواج بين مترين و3 أمتار.

الابتعاد عن المناطق الخطرة

كما حذرت الأرصاد الجوية من نشاط الرياح على أغلب الأنحاء، حيث تتراوح سرعتها بين 30 و35 كم/س، وقد تكون مثيرة للرمال والأتربة على بعض المناطق من السواحل الشمالية الغربية والصحراء الغربية وجنوب الصعيد ومناطق من محافظة البحر الأحمر.

وطالبت الهيئة بضرورة الالتزام بتعليمات السلامة على الشواطئ، والابتعاد عن المناطق الخطرة أثناء اضطراب البحر، حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.

وعلى صعيد حالة الطقس، كشفت الهيئة تفاصيل الأجواء المتوقعة اليوم، مشيرة إلى انخفاض طفيف في درجات الحرارة على أغلب الأنحاء، لتصل درجة الحرارة العظمى المتوقعة على القاهرة الكبرى إلى 35 درجة مئوية.