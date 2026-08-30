حذرت الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية من استمرار اضطراب الملاحة البحرية على بعض المناطق من سواحل مطروح والعلمين والإسكندرية والبحيرة وكفر الشيخ والدقهلية.
وأوضحت الهيئة، في بيان نشرته عبر صفحتها الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «فيسبوك»، أن سرعة الرياح على المناطق المتأثرة باضطراب الملاحة تتراوح بين 30 و45 كم/س، فيما يتراوح ارتفاع الأمواج بين مترين و3 أمتار.
الابتعاد عن المناطق الخطرة
كما حذرت الأرصاد الجوية من نشاط الرياح على أغلب الأنحاء، حيث تتراوح سرعتها بين 30 و35 كم/س، وقد تكون مثيرة للرمال والأتربة على بعض المناطق من السواحل الشمالية الغربية والصحراء الغربية وجنوب الصعيد ومناطق من محافظة البحر الأحمر.
وطالبت الهيئة بضرورة الالتزام بتعليمات السلامة على الشواطئ، والابتعاد عن المناطق الخطرة أثناء اضطراب البحر، حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.
وعلى صعيد حالة الطقس، كشفت الهيئة تفاصيل الأجواء المتوقعة اليوم، مشيرة إلى انخفاض طفيف في درجات الحرارة على أغلب الأنحاء، لتصل درجة الحرارة العظمى المتوقعة على القاهرة الكبرى إلى 35 درجة مئوية.
The General Authority for Meteorology has warned of the continued disruption of maritime navigation in some areas of the coasts of Matrouh, Alamein, Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El Sheikh, and Dakahlia.
The authority clarified, in a statement published on its official page on the social media platform "Facebook," that the wind speed in the areas affected by the maritime disruption ranges between 30 and 45 km/h, while the wave height ranges between 2 and 3 meters.
Avoiding Dangerous Areas
The meteorological authority also warned of wind activity in most areas, with speeds ranging between 30 and 35 km/h, which may stir up sand and dust in some areas of the northwestern coasts, the western desert, southern Upper Egypt, and parts of the Red Sea Governorate.
The authority urged the necessity of adhering to safety instructions on the beaches and avoiding dangerous areas during maritime disturbances, in order to ensure public safety.
Regarding the weather conditions, the authority revealed details of the expected weather today, noting a slight decrease in temperatures in most areas, with the expected maximum temperature in Greater Cairo reaching 35 degrees Celsius.