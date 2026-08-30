انتظم أكثر من 500 ألف طالب وطالبة اليوم، في 2455 مدرسة تابعة للإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مع انطلاقة العام الدراسي الجديد، في أجواء تعليمية منظمة تعكس الجاهزية العالية للمدارس والمرافق التعليمية كافة.

واستعدت مدارس المنطقة ومحافظاتها مبكرًا بتهيئة البيئة المدرسية، وضمان توافر الكوادر التعليمية والإدارية، ومتابعة تطبيق الخطط الدراسية المعتمدة. وأكدت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمكة المكرمة حرصها على توفير بيئة تعليمية آمنة ومحفزة، تسهم في رفع جودة نواتج التعلم، وتعزز دور المدرسة في بناء شخصية الطالب والطالبة علميًا وسلوكيًا.

تهيئة الفصول والمرافق

وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، استقبلت مدارس الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة، اليوم، أكثر من 500 ألف طالب وطالبة، مع انطلاق العام الدراسي الجديد، بعد استكمال استعداداتها التعليمية والتنظيمية لضمان انتظام الدراسة في مختلف مدارس المنطقة. وشهدت 2,631 مدرسة حضور الطلاب والطالبات وانتظامهم منذ الساعات الأولى لليوم الدراسي، إلى جانب مباشرة الهيئتين التعليمية والإدارية أعمالهما، وسط تهيئة للفصول الدراسية والمرافق التعليمية؛ بما يوفر بيئة مناسبة لبداية العام الدراسي. وبلغ عدد المسجلين في الصف الأول الابتدائي 24,600 طالب وطالبة، فيما سجل في المستوى الثالث برياض الأطفال 19,700 طفل وطفلة، حيث نُفذت برامج استقبال للمستجدين تسهم في تيسير انتقالهم إلى البيئة التعليمية وتعزيز اندماجهم، إلى جانب برامج وأنشطة تربوية وتوعوية تعزز القيم والانضباط المدرسي.

استعدادت وتجهيزات

وأوضحت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة المدينة المنورة أن الاستعدادات للعام الدراسي شملت تجهيز 5 صالات رياضية، وتقديم 21 برنامجًا للتربية الخاصة، إلى جانب مدرستين مركزيتين للبنين والبنات، و3 مبانٍ تعليمية تضم 64 فصلًا دراسيًا، و4 مدارس للموهوبين، إضافة إلى 4 مقار للجان القبول، بما يعزز جاهزية المرافق والخدمات التعليمية ويواكب احتياجات الطلاب والطالبات. وتواصل الإدارة متابعة انتظام العملية التعليمية في مدارس المنطقة، والوقوف على سير اليوم الدراسي، ومعالجة ما قد يطرأ من ملاحظات؛ بما يسهم في استقرار البيئة التعليمية، وضمان تنفيذ الخطط والبرامج التعليمية والتربوية المعتمدة.