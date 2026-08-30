More than 500,000 male and female students organized today in 2,455 schools affiliated with the General Administration of Education in the Makkah Region, marking the start of the new academic year, in a well-organized educational atmosphere that reflects the high readiness of all schools and educational facilities.

The schools in the region and its governorates prepared early by creating a conducive school environment, ensuring the availability of educational and administrative staff, and monitoring the implementation of the approved curricula. The General Administration of Education in Makkah confirmed its commitment to providing a safe and motivating educational environment that contributes to enhancing the quality of learning outcomes and strengthens the role of the school in building the academic and behavioral personality of students.



Preparing Classrooms and Facilities



In the Madinah Region, the schools of the General Administration of Education in the area welcomed more than 500,000 male and female students today, coinciding with the start of the new academic year, after completing their educational and organizational preparations to ensure the regularity of classes in various schools in the region. A total of 2,631 schools witnessed the attendance and regularity of students from the early hours of the school day, alongside the commencement of work by the educational and administrative bodies, amidst the preparation of classrooms and educational facilities to provide a suitable environment for the beginning of the academic year. The number of students registered in the first grade of primary school reached 24,600, while 19,700 children were registered in the third level of kindergarten, where reception programs for newcomers were implemented to facilitate their transition to the educational environment and enhance their integration, in addition to educational and awareness programs and activities that promote values and school discipline.



Preparations and Equipment



The General Administration of Education in the Madinah Region stated that preparations for the academic year included the preparation of 5 sports halls, the provision of 21 programs for special education, in addition to two central schools for boys and girls, and 3 educational buildings that include 64 classrooms, and 4 schools for gifted students, in addition to 4 locations for admission committees, which enhances the readiness of facilities and educational services to meet the needs of students. The administration continues to monitor the regularity of the educational process in the schools of the region, overseeing the progress of the school day, and addressing any observations that may arise, contributing to the stability of the educational environment and ensuring the implementation of the approved educational and pedagogical plans and programs.