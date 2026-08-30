انتظم صباح اليوم، مع بدء العام الدراسي الجديد، نحو 700 ألف طالب وطالبة في 2862 مدرسة حكومية وأهلية وعالمية بمحافظات جدة ورابغ وخليص والكامل، حيث بدأ تقديم الحصص الدراسية وسط ترحيب وحفاوة معلميهم ومعلماتهم والهيئات الإدارية بالمدارس، إيذاناً بانطلاقة عام دراسي جديد مفعم بالتعلّم والطموح.

استعداد مبكر

وشهدت مدارس تعليم جدة منذ الساعات الأولى من اليوم الدراسي استقبالاً منظمًا للطلبة، بعد استكمال مختلف أعمال الاستعداد والتهيئة للعام الدراسي الجديد، بما يضمن انطلاقة تعليمية مستقرة وبيئة مدرسية آمنة ومحفزة على التعلّم. وأكدت المديرة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي، أن الاستعداد للعام الدراسي الجديد بدأ مبكرًا وشمل مختلف جوانب البيئة التعليمية، من تهيئة المباني والمرافق وأعمال الصيانة والتشغيل، إلى أعمال النظافة والتجهيز، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة تعليمية آمنة ومهيأة لاستقبال الطلبة منذ اليوم الأول.

توسع بالمنشآت

وفي جانب التوسع في المنشآت التعليمية ومواكبة النمو العمراني والسكاني، أوضحت اللهيبي أن 27 مدرسة حديثة دخلت الخدمة بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، إلى جانب 5 مشاريع للطفولة المبكرة، و8 مدارس ضمن نموذج «أصيل»، فيما يجري العمل على إنشاء 30 مدرسة جديدة، مشيرة إلى أن التوسع في المشاريع والمنشآت التعليمية لا يقتصر على زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية، بل يمتد إلى تطوير جودة البيئة التعليمية وتعزيز تجربة الطالب والطالبة، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة ومستهدفات تطوير التعليم.