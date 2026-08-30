This morning, with the start of the new academic year, around 700,000 male and female students organized themselves in 2,862 public, private, and international schools in the provinces of Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, and Al-Kamil, where classes began with the warm welcome of their teachers and school administrative staff, signaling the launch of a new academic year filled with learning and ambition.



Early Preparation



Schools in Jeddah witnessed an organized reception for students from the early hours of the school day, following the completion of various preparations for the new academic year, ensuring a stable educational start and a safe, motivating school environment for learning. The General Director of Education in Jeddah, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaybi, confirmed that preparations for the new academic year began early and encompassed various aspects of the educational environment, from preparing buildings and facilities and conducting maintenance and operations, to cleaning and setup, contributing to providing a safe and well-prepared educational environment for students from day one.



Expansion of Facilities



Regarding the expansion of educational facilities to keep pace with urban and population growth, Al-Luhaybi explained that 27 new schools have entered service in partnership with the private sector, in addition to 5 early childhood projects and 8 schools under the "Aseel" model, while work is underway to establish 30 new schools. She pointed out that the expansion of educational projects and facilities is not limited to increasing capacity but extends to enhancing the quality of the educational environment and improving the student experience, in line with the aspirations of wise leadership and the objectives of educational development.