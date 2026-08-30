انتظم صباح اليوم، مع بدء العام الدراسي الجديد، نحو 700 ألف طالب وطالبة في 2862 مدرسة حكومية وأهلية وعالمية بمحافظات جدة ورابغ وخليص والكامل، حيث بدأ تقديم الحصص الدراسية وسط ترحيب وحفاوة معلميهم ومعلماتهم والهيئات الإدارية بالمدارس، إيذاناً بانطلاقة عام دراسي جديد مفعم بالتعلّم والطموح.
استعداد مبكر
وشهدت مدارس تعليم جدة منذ الساعات الأولى من اليوم الدراسي استقبالاً منظمًا للطلبة، بعد استكمال مختلف أعمال الاستعداد والتهيئة للعام الدراسي الجديد، بما يضمن انطلاقة تعليمية مستقرة وبيئة مدرسية آمنة ومحفزة على التعلّم. وأكدت المديرة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي، أن الاستعداد للعام الدراسي الجديد بدأ مبكرًا وشمل مختلف جوانب البيئة التعليمية، من تهيئة المباني والمرافق وأعمال الصيانة والتشغيل، إلى أعمال النظافة والتجهيز، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة تعليمية آمنة ومهيأة لاستقبال الطلبة منذ اليوم الأول.
توسع بالمنشآت
وفي جانب التوسع في المنشآت التعليمية ومواكبة النمو العمراني والسكاني، أوضحت اللهيبي أن 27 مدرسة حديثة دخلت الخدمة بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، إلى جانب 5 مشاريع للطفولة المبكرة، و8 مدارس ضمن نموذج «أصيل»، فيما يجري العمل على إنشاء 30 مدرسة جديدة، مشيرة إلى أن التوسع في المشاريع والمنشآت التعليمية لا يقتصر على زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية، بل يمتد إلى تطوير جودة البيئة التعليمية وتعزيز تجربة الطالب والطالبة، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة ومستهدفات تطوير التعليم.
This morning, with the start of the new academic year, around 700,000 male and female students organized themselves in 2,862 public, private, and international schools in the provinces of Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, and Al-Kamil, where classes began with the warm welcome of their teachers and school administrative staff, signaling the launch of a new academic year filled with learning and ambition.
Early Preparation
Schools in Jeddah witnessed an organized reception for students from the early hours of the school day, following the completion of various preparations for the new academic year, ensuring a stable educational start and a safe, motivating school environment for learning. The General Director of Education in Jeddah, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaybi, confirmed that preparations for the new academic year began early and encompassed various aspects of the educational environment, from preparing buildings and facilities and conducting maintenance and operations, to cleaning and setup, contributing to providing a safe and well-prepared educational environment for students from day one.
Expansion of Facilities
Regarding the expansion of educational facilities to keep pace with urban and population growth, Al-Luhaybi explained that 27 new schools have entered service in partnership with the private sector, in addition to 5 early childhood projects and 8 schools under the "Aseel" model, while work is underway to establish 30 new schools. She pointed out that the expansion of educational projects and facilities is not limited to increasing capacity but extends to enhancing the quality of the educational environment and improving the student experience, in line with the aspirations of wise leadership and the objectives of educational development.