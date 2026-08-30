تواصل الوحدات المتنقلة للأحوال المدنية تقديم خدمات السجل المدني للرجال والنساء في 22 موقعًا بمختلف مناطق المملكة، ضمن مبادرتي (نأتي إليك) الموجهة للجهات الحكومية والخاصة، و(موجودين) التي تستهدف المحافظات والمراكز والقرى البعيدة عن مكاتب الأحوال المدنية، وذلك في إطار جهود وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية لتعزيز وصول خدماتها إلى المستفيدين.
في منطقة حائل، بدأت الوحدات المتنقلة، اليوم الأحد، تقديم خدماتها في مكتب الضمان الاجتماعي لمدة يوم واحد، على أن تنتقل غدًا إلى محافظة موقق لمدة يومين، إضافة إلى تقديم الخدمة للرجال في مستشفى الشنان العام، ويوم الثلاثاء في مستشفى بقعاء العام بمحافظة بقعاء لمدة يوم لكل منهما.
كما تواصل الوحدات المتنقلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة تقديم خدماتها اليوم للرجال في مركز قيا، ويوم الإثنين في مركز أبو راكة، ويوم الأربعاء للنساء في مقر الخطوط الجوية العربية السعودية بجدة، ويوم الخميس للرجال لمدة يوم واحد.
وفي منطقة القصيم، تُقدّم الخدمات يوم الاثنين للرجال في متوسطة طيبة بمحافظة الرس، ويوم الأربعاء في ابتدائية أحد بالمحافظة، فيما تُقدّم للنساء في متوسطة مجمع الأمير سلطان للموهوبات بمدينة بريدة لمدة يومين.
أما في منطقة الرياض، فتبدأ الوحدات المتنقلة، يوم الإثنين، تقديم خدماتها للرجال والنساء في مقر الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني لمدة يومين، وللرجال في ابتدائية الإمام مسلم بمحافظة ثادق لمدة يوم واحد، ويوم الثلاثاء في ثانوية فرسان الأهلية بمحافظة رماح لمدة يومين.
وفي منطقة الجوف، تُقدّم الخدمات اليوم للرجال والنساء في مركز ميقوع بمحافظة طبرجل لمدة ثلاثة أيام، وللرجال في متوسطة محافظة دومة الجندل، وللنساء في مكتب مكافحة التسول بالمحافظة لمدة يومين لكل منهما.
كما تواصل الوحدات المتنقلة بمنطقة عسير تقديم خدماتها اليوم للرجال في مركز الحبيل بمحافظة رجال ألمع، ومتوسطة تندحة بمحافظة خميس مشيط، ومتوسطة الزلال بالمحافظة لمدة أربعة أيام لكل منها.
وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، تُقدّم الخدمات اليوم للرجال والنساء في مركز اليتمة لمدة ثلاثة أيام، وللنساء في مدرسة يدمه بمنطقة نجران لمدة يومين، فيما تُقدّم الخدمة يوم الاثنين للرجال والنساء في مقر شركة جال الدولية بمحافظة الخبر بالمنطقة الشرقية لمدة يوم واحد.
وتتيح الوحدات المتنقلة للمستفيدين خدمات السجل المدني، بما في ذلك إصدار بطاقة الهوية الوطنية وتجديدها وبدل تالف عنها، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسهيل الإجراءات واختصار الوقت وتقليل الجهد على المستفيدين، وتعزيز حضور الخدمات الميدانية في مختلف المناطق.
The mobile civil status units continue to provide civil registry services for men and women in 22 locations across various regions of the Kingdom, as part of the initiatives (We Come to You) directed at government and private entities, and (We Are Present) targeting provinces, centers, and villages far from civil status offices, as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency to enhance access to its services for beneficiaries.
In the Hail region, the mobile units began today, Sunday, providing their services at the Social Security office for one day, and will move tomorrow to the Muwakq province for two days, in addition to providing services for men at Al-Shanan General Hospital, and on Tuesday at Al-Buqay'a General Hospital in Al-Buqay'a province for one day each.
The mobile units in the Makkah region continue to provide their services today for men at the Qiya Center, on Monday at the Abu Rakah Center, on Wednesday for women at the Saudi Arabian Airlines headquarters in Jeddah, and on Thursday for men for one day.
In the Qassim region, services will be provided on Monday for men at Taiba Intermediate School in Al-Rass province, and on Wednesday at Uhud Primary School in the province, while services will be offered to women at Prince Sultan Gifted School in Buraidah for two days.
In the Riyadh region, the mobile units will start on Monday providing services for men and women at the General Authority of Civil Aviation headquarters for two days, for men at Imam Muslim Primary School in Thadiq province for one day, and on Tuesday at Fursan Private Secondary School in Ramah province for two days.
In the Al-Jawf region, services will be provided today for men and women at the Miqou Center in Tabarjal province for three days, for men at Dumat Al-Jandal Intermediate School, and for women at the Anti-Begging Office in the province for two days each.
The mobile units in the Asir region continue to provide their services today for men at Al-Habeel Center in Rajal Al-Ma'a, at Tandhah Intermediate School in Khamis Mushait, and at Al-Zalal Intermediate School in the province for four days each.
In the Medina region, services will be provided today for men and women at the Al-Yitmah Center for three days, for women at Yidmah School in Najran for two days, while services will be offered on Monday for men and women at the headquarters of Gal International Company in Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province for one day.
The mobile units provide beneficiaries with civil registry services, including issuing national identity cards, renewing them, and replacing damaged ones, in a step aimed at facilitating procedures, saving time, and reducing effort for beneficiaries, and enhancing the presence of field services in various regions.