The mobile civil status units continue to provide civil registry services for men and women in 22 locations across various regions of the Kingdom, as part of the initiatives (We Come to You) directed at government and private entities, and (We Are Present) targeting provinces, centers, and villages far from civil status offices, as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency to enhance access to its services for beneficiaries.

In the Hail region, the mobile units began today, Sunday, providing their services at the Social Security office for one day, and will move tomorrow to the Muwakq province for two days, in addition to providing services for men at Al-Shanan General Hospital, and on Tuesday at Al-Buqay'a General Hospital in Al-Buqay'a province for one day each.

The mobile units in the Makkah region continue to provide their services today for men at the Qiya Center, on Monday at the Abu Rakah Center, on Wednesday for women at the Saudi Arabian Airlines headquarters in Jeddah, and on Thursday for men for one day.

In the Qassim region, services will be provided on Monday for men at Taiba Intermediate School in Al-Rass province, and on Wednesday at Uhud Primary School in the province, while services will be offered to women at Prince Sultan Gifted School in Buraidah for two days.

In the Riyadh region, the mobile units will start on Monday providing services for men and women at the General Authority of Civil Aviation headquarters for two days, for men at Imam Muslim Primary School in Thadiq province for one day, and on Tuesday at Fursan Private Secondary School in Ramah province for two days.

In the Al-Jawf region, services will be provided today for men and women at the Miqou Center in Tabarjal province for three days, for men at Dumat Al-Jandal Intermediate School, and for women at the Anti-Begging Office in the province for two days each.

The mobile units in the Asir region continue to provide their services today for men at Al-Habeel Center in Rajal Al-Ma'a, at Tandhah Intermediate School in Khamis Mushait, and at Al-Zalal Intermediate School in the province for four days each.

In the Medina region, services will be provided today for men and women at the Al-Yitmah Center for three days, for women at Yidmah School in Najran for two days, while services will be offered on Monday for men and women at the headquarters of Gal International Company in Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province for one day.

The mobile units provide beneficiaries with civil registry services, including issuing national identity cards, renewing them, and replacing damaged ones, in a step aimed at facilitating procedures, saving time, and reducing effort for beneficiaries, and enhancing the presence of field services in various regions.