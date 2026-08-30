تواصل الوحدات المتنقلة للأحوال المدنية تقديم خدمات السجل المدني للرجال والنساء في 22 موقعًا بمختلف مناطق المملكة، ضمن مبادرتي (نأتي إليك) الموجهة للجهات الحكومية والخاصة، و(موجودين) التي تستهدف المحافظات والمراكز والقرى البعيدة عن مكاتب الأحوال المدنية، وذلك في إطار جهود وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية لتعزيز وصول خدماتها إلى المستفيدين.

في منطقة حائل، بدأت الوحدات المتنقلة، اليوم الأحد، تقديم خدماتها في مكتب الضمان الاجتماعي لمدة يوم واحد، على أن تنتقل غدًا إلى محافظة موقق لمدة يومين، إضافة إلى تقديم الخدمة للرجال في مستشفى الشنان العام، ويوم الثلاثاء في مستشفى بقعاء العام بمحافظة بقعاء لمدة يوم لكل منهما.

كما تواصل الوحدات المتنقلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة تقديم خدماتها اليوم للرجال في مركز قيا، ويوم الإثنين في مركز أبو راكة، ويوم الأربعاء للنساء في مقر الخطوط الجوية العربية السعودية بجدة، ويوم الخميس للرجال لمدة يوم واحد.

وفي منطقة القصيم، تُقدّم الخدمات يوم الاثنين للرجال في متوسطة طيبة بمحافظة الرس، ويوم الأربعاء في ابتدائية أحد بالمحافظة، فيما تُقدّم للنساء في متوسطة مجمع الأمير سلطان للموهوبات بمدينة بريدة لمدة يومين.

أما في منطقة الرياض، فتبدأ الوحدات المتنقلة، يوم الإثنين، تقديم خدماتها للرجال والنساء في مقر الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني لمدة يومين، وللرجال في ابتدائية الإمام مسلم بمحافظة ثادق لمدة يوم واحد، ويوم الثلاثاء في ثانوية فرسان الأهلية بمحافظة رماح لمدة يومين.

وفي منطقة الجوف، تُقدّم الخدمات اليوم للرجال والنساء في مركز ميقوع بمحافظة طبرجل لمدة ثلاثة أيام، وللرجال في متوسطة محافظة دومة الجندل، وللنساء في مكتب مكافحة التسول بالمحافظة لمدة يومين لكل منهما.

كما تواصل الوحدات المتنقلة بمنطقة عسير تقديم خدماتها اليوم للرجال في مركز الحبيل بمحافظة رجال ألمع، ومتوسطة تندحة بمحافظة خميس مشيط، ومتوسطة الزلال بالمحافظة لمدة أربعة أيام لكل منها.

وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، تُقدّم الخدمات اليوم للرجال والنساء في مركز اليتمة لمدة ثلاثة أيام، وللنساء في مدرسة يدمه بمنطقة نجران لمدة يومين، فيما تُقدّم الخدمة يوم الاثنين للرجال والنساء في مقر شركة جال الدولية بمحافظة الخبر بالمنطقة الشرقية لمدة يوم واحد.

وتتيح الوحدات المتنقلة للمستفيدين خدمات السجل المدني، بما في ذلك إصدار بطاقة الهوية الوطنية وتجديدها وبدل تالف عنها، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسهيل الإجراءات واختصار الوقت وتقليل الجهد على المستفيدين، وتعزيز حضور الخدمات الميدانية في مختلف المناطق.