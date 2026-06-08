Sudden and recurrent diarrhea is one of the most common digestive issues experienced by some individuals after undergoing gallbladder removal surgery. This condition can cause concern among patients, but it is often linked to natural changes in the digestive system's functioning after the procedure.

In this context, gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Slehab explained that the gallbladder plays an important role in storing bile produced by the liver and releasing it in a regulated manner when food is consumed, especially fatty meals.

He noted that after gallbladder removal, bile loses this natural storage, leading to a more continuous flow into the intestines. In some cases, this may irritate the colon and stimulate bowel movements more quickly, resulting in episodes of diarrhea or an urgent need to defecate, particularly after consuming fatty foods.

Slehab stated that many patients face this issue after surgery, explaining that bile is a strong stimulant for digestive movement, and when it flows in larger amounts into the intestines, it may accelerate the process of elimination.

The doctor provided several tips that may help reduce symptoms and improve digestive health, most notably enhancing the diet with foods rich in prebiotics and probiotics, which contribute to supporting beneficial bacteria and restoring the natural balance of the gut microbiome.

He also recommended following a low-fat diet, especially during the initial period after surgery, warning that fried and greasy foods may exacerbate symptoms and worsen digestive disorders.

Among other recommendations, he suggested consuming soluble fiber such as psyllium husk in doses ranging from 3 to 5 grams before meals with water, as it can help improve stool consistency and reduce diarrhea, emphasizing the need to start with small amounts and gradually increase them.

The doctor also advised limiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages and coffee, due to their potential contribution to stimulating the intestines and increasing symptoms in some individuals.

He added that doctors may resort to prescribing medications known as bile acid binders, which work by binding to bile and reducing its stimulating effect on bowel movement in some cases.

Slehab confirmed that most patients notice gradual improvement over time as the body adapts to the changes resulting from gallbladder removal, but he emphasized the importance of consulting a doctor if diarrhea is severe or persists for long periods, or if it wakes the patient from sleep, or is accompanied by weight loss or blood in the stool, as a broader medical evaluation may be needed to uncover other potential causes and establish an appropriate treatment plan.