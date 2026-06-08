يُعد الإسهال المفاجئ والمتكرر من أكثر المشكلات الهضمية شيوعاً لدى بعض الأشخاص بعد الخضوع لجراحة استئصال المرارة، وهي حالة قد تثير القلق لدى المرضى، لكنها غالباً ما تكون مرتبطة بتغيرات طبيعية في آلية عمل الجهاز الهضمي بعد العملية.
وفي هذا السياق، أوضح أخصائي أمراض الجهاز الهضمي، الدكتور جوزيف سلهب، أن المرارة تلعب دوراً مهماً في تخزين العصارة الصفراوية التي ينتجها الكبد وإطلاقها بكميات منظمة عند تناول الطعام، خصوصاً الوجبات الدهنية.
وأشار إلى أنه بعد استئصال المرارة، تفقد العصارة الصفراوية هذا المخزن الطبيعي، ما يؤدي إلى تدفقها بشكل أكثر استمرارية إلى الأمعاء. وفي بعض الحالات، قد يتسبب ذلك في تهيج القولون وتحفيز حركة الأمعاء بصورة أسرع، الأمر الذي يؤدي إلى نوبات من الإسهال أو الحاجة الملحة للتبرز، لا سيما بعد تناول الأطعمة الغنية بالدهون.
وقال سلهب: إن كثيراً من المرضى يواجهون هذه المشكلة بعد الجراحة، موضحاً أن العصارة الصفراوية تُعد محفزاً قوياً لحركة الجهاز الهضمي، وعندما تتدفق بكميات أكبر إلى الأمعاء فقد تسرّع عملية الإخراج.
وقدم الطبيب عدداً من النصائح التي قد تساعد في الحد من الأعراض وتحسين صحة الجهاز الهضمي، أبرزها تعزيز النظام الغذائي بالأطعمة الغنية بالبريبايوتك والبروبيوتيك، التي تساهم في دعم البكتيريا النافعة واستعادة التوازن الطبيعي للميكروبيوم المعوي.
كما أوصى باتباع نظام غذائي منخفض الدهون، خصوصاً خلال الفترة الأولى بعد الجراحة، محذراً من أن الأطعمة المقلية والدسمة قد تزيد من حدة الأعراض وتفاقم اضطرابات الهضم.
ومن بين التوصيات الأخرى، تناول الألياف القابلة للذوبان مثل قشور السيليوم، بجرعات تراوح بين 3 و5 غرامات قبل الوجبات مع الماء، إذ يمكن أن تساعد في تحسين تماسك البراز وتقليل الإسهال، مع ضرورة البدء بكميات صغيرة وزيادتها تدريجياً.
ونصح الطبيب أيضاً بالحد من استهلاك المشروبات الكحولية والقهوة، نظراً لاحتمال مساهمتها في تحفيز الأمعاء وزيادة الأعراض لدى بعض الأشخاص.
وأضاف أن الأطباء قد يلجؤون في بعض الحالات إلى وصف أدوية تُعرف بمانعات أو رابطات الأحماض الصفراوية، التي تعمل على الارتباط بالعصارة الصفراوية وتقليل تأثيرها المحفز لحركة الأمعاء.
وأكد سلهب أن معظم المرضى يلاحظون تحسناً تدريجياً بمرور الوقت مع تكيف الجسم مع التغيرات الناتجة عن استئصال المرارة، لكنه شدد على أهمية مراجعة الطبيب إذا كان الإسهال شديداً أو مستمراً لفترات طويلة، أو إذا كان يوقظ المريض من النوم، أو يصاحبه فقدان في الوزن أو وجود دم في البراز، إذ قد تكون هناك حاجة إلى تقييم طبي أوسع لكشف أسباب أخرى محتملة ووضع خطة علاجية مناسبة.
Sudden and recurrent diarrhea is one of the most common digestive issues experienced by some individuals after undergoing gallbladder removal surgery. This condition can cause concern among patients, but it is often linked to natural changes in the digestive system's functioning after the procedure.
In this context, gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Slehab explained that the gallbladder plays an important role in storing bile produced by the liver and releasing it in a regulated manner when food is consumed, especially fatty meals.
He noted that after gallbladder removal, bile loses this natural storage, leading to a more continuous flow into the intestines. In some cases, this may irritate the colon and stimulate bowel movements more quickly, resulting in episodes of diarrhea or an urgent need to defecate, particularly after consuming fatty foods.
Slehab stated that many patients face this issue after surgery, explaining that bile is a strong stimulant for digestive movement, and when it flows in larger amounts into the intestines, it may accelerate the process of elimination.
The doctor provided several tips that may help reduce symptoms and improve digestive health, most notably enhancing the diet with foods rich in prebiotics and probiotics, which contribute to supporting beneficial bacteria and restoring the natural balance of the gut microbiome.
He also recommended following a low-fat diet, especially during the initial period after surgery, warning that fried and greasy foods may exacerbate symptoms and worsen digestive disorders.
Among other recommendations, he suggested consuming soluble fiber such as psyllium husk in doses ranging from 3 to 5 grams before meals with water, as it can help improve stool consistency and reduce diarrhea, emphasizing the need to start with small amounts and gradually increase them.
The doctor also advised limiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages and coffee, due to their potential contribution to stimulating the intestines and increasing symptoms in some individuals.
He added that doctors may resort to prescribing medications known as bile acid binders, which work by binding to bile and reducing its stimulating effect on bowel movement in some cases.
Slehab confirmed that most patients notice gradual improvement over time as the body adapts to the changes resulting from gallbladder removal, but he emphasized the importance of consulting a doctor if diarrhea is severe or persists for long periods, or if it wakes the patient from sleep, or is accompanied by weight loss or blood in the stool, as a broader medical evaluation may be needed to uncover other potential causes and establish an appropriate treatment plan.