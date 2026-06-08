يُعد الإسهال المفاجئ والمتكرر من أكثر المشكلات الهضمية شيوعاً لدى بعض الأشخاص بعد الخضوع لجراحة استئصال المرارة، وهي حالة قد تثير القلق لدى المرضى، لكنها غالباً ما تكون مرتبطة بتغيرات طبيعية في آلية عمل الجهاز الهضمي بعد العملية.

وفي هذا السياق، أوضح أخصائي أمراض الجهاز الهضمي، الدكتور جوزيف سلهب، أن المرارة تلعب دوراً مهماً في تخزين العصارة الصفراوية التي ينتجها الكبد وإطلاقها بكميات منظمة عند تناول الطعام، خصوصاً الوجبات الدهنية.

وأشار إلى أنه بعد استئصال المرارة، تفقد العصارة الصفراوية هذا المخزن الطبيعي، ما يؤدي إلى تدفقها بشكل أكثر استمرارية إلى الأمعاء. وفي بعض الحالات، قد يتسبب ذلك في تهيج القولون وتحفيز حركة الأمعاء بصورة أسرع، الأمر الذي يؤدي إلى نوبات من الإسهال أو الحاجة الملحة للتبرز، لا سيما بعد تناول الأطعمة الغنية بالدهون.

وقال سلهب: إن كثيراً من المرضى يواجهون هذه المشكلة بعد الجراحة، موضحاً أن العصارة الصفراوية تُعد محفزاً قوياً لحركة الجهاز الهضمي، وعندما تتدفق بكميات أكبر إلى الأمعاء فقد تسرّع عملية الإخراج.

وقدم الطبيب عدداً من النصائح التي قد تساعد في الحد من الأعراض وتحسين صحة الجهاز الهضمي، أبرزها تعزيز النظام الغذائي بالأطعمة الغنية بالبريبايوتك والبروبيوتيك، التي تساهم في دعم البكتيريا النافعة واستعادة التوازن الطبيعي للميكروبيوم المعوي.

كما أوصى باتباع نظام غذائي منخفض الدهون، خصوصاً خلال الفترة الأولى بعد الجراحة، محذراً من أن الأطعمة المقلية والدسمة قد تزيد من حدة الأعراض وتفاقم اضطرابات الهضم.

ومن بين التوصيات الأخرى، تناول الألياف القابلة للذوبان مثل قشور السيليوم، بجرعات تراوح بين 3 و5 غرامات قبل الوجبات مع الماء، إذ يمكن أن تساعد في تحسين تماسك البراز وتقليل الإسهال، مع ضرورة البدء بكميات صغيرة وزيادتها تدريجياً.

ونصح الطبيب أيضاً بالحد من استهلاك المشروبات الكحولية والقهوة، نظراً لاحتمال مساهمتها في تحفيز الأمعاء وزيادة الأعراض لدى بعض الأشخاص.

وأضاف أن الأطباء قد يلجؤون في بعض الحالات إلى وصف أدوية تُعرف بمانعات أو رابطات الأحماض الصفراوية، التي تعمل على الارتباط بالعصارة الصفراوية وتقليل تأثيرها المحفز لحركة الأمعاء.

وأكد سلهب أن معظم المرضى يلاحظون تحسناً تدريجياً بمرور الوقت مع تكيف الجسم مع التغيرات الناتجة عن استئصال المرارة، لكنه شدد على أهمية مراجعة الطبيب إذا كان الإسهال شديداً أو مستمراً لفترات طويلة، أو إذا كان يوقظ المريض من النوم، أو يصاحبه فقدان في الوزن أو وجود دم في البراز، إذ قد تكون هناك حاجة إلى تقييم طبي أوسع لكشف أسباب أخرى محتملة ووضع خطة علاجية مناسبة.