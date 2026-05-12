In a dramatic development reflecting the outcomes of Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's visit to Damascus, the file of "remnants of the previous Syrian regime" has been opened wide. While attention is turning towards new political arrangements, security information has emerged regarding the presence of around 200 officers from the remnants of Assad's security and military apparatus stationed in sensitive areas within Lebanon, under tight surveillance from intelligence agencies.

Deployment Map.. Where Are the Officers Hiding?

Cross-referenced information indicates that these officers entered Lebanon through "illegal crossings" from the Bekaa and the north following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Damascus. Their current points of presence are concentrated in areas of influence of their traditional allies, specifically in:

North: The "Jabal Mohsen" area and border towns in Akkar such as "Hakar al-Dahri" and "Tal Biri".

Bekaa: Villages belonging to the Baalbek-Hermel governorate, where their allies enjoy wide influence.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam clearly stated that Lebanon will not allow these officers to use its territory as a platform to harm Damascus or organize any political or military movement against it. According to high-level sources, this file was a "main dish" in the Lebanese-Syrian talks, where an agreement was reached to prepare an official extradition treaty overseen by the ministries of justice and interior in both countries.

To ensure a legal context that aligns with international obligations, a proposal to activate the 1951 judicial agreement regulating the exchange of prisoners and wanted persons between Beirut and Damascus has emerged. Under this framework, the Syrian judiciary can request the extradition of specific individuals by name and identity on criminal charges, which alleviates the political burden on the Lebanese state and transforms the file into a purely judicial procedure.

Concerns About "Military Action"

The swift Lebanese action comes after intelligence reports warned of attempts to restore the "remnants of the military" with the aim of destabilizing Syria from deep within Lebanon. Hence, the "List of 200" has been placed under close surveillance pending the completion of legal procedures to close this file permanently.

Will Lebanon succeed in extraditing the "remnants" without provoking tensions in their areas of presence? The coming days will determine the fate of the officers who believed that Lebanon's borders would be a safe haven forever.