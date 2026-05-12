في تطور دراماتيكي يعكس مخرجات زيارة رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام إلى دمشق، فُتح ملف «فلول النظام السوري السابق» على مصراعيه. وبينما تتجه الأنظار نحو ترتيبات سياسية جديدة، تكشفت معلومات أمنية حول وجود نحو 200 ضابط من بقايا الجهاز الأمني والعسكري لنظام الأسد يتمركزون في مناطق حساسة داخل لبنان، وسط رقابة مشددة من الأجهزة الاستخباراتية.

خريطة الانتشار.. أين يختبئ الضباط؟

تفيد المعلومات المتقاطعة بأن هؤلاء الضباط دخلوا لبنان عبر «معابر غير شرعية» من جهة البقاع والشمال عقب سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في دمشق. وتتركز نقاط تواجدهم الحالية في مناطق نفوذ حلفائهم التقليديين، وتحديداً في:

  • الشمال: منطقة «جبل محسن» وبلدات عكار الحدودية مثل «حكر الضاهري» و«تل بيري».
  • البقاع: قرى تابعة لمحافظة بعلبك-الهرمل، حيث يتمتع حلفاؤهم بنفوذ واسع.

وأكد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام بوضوح أن لبنان لن يسمح لهؤلاء الضباط باستخدام أراضيه كمنصة للإساءة إلى دمشق أو تنظيم أي تحرك سياسي أو عسكري ضدها. وبحسب مصادر رفيعة، فإن هذا الملف كان «طبقاً رئيسياً» في المحادثات اللبنانية السورية، حيث جرى الاتفاق على إعداد اتفاقية تسليم رسمية تشرف عليها وزارتا العدل والداخلية في كلا البلدين.

ولضمان سياق قانوني يتماشى مع الالتزامات الدولية، برز مقترح تفعيل الاتفاقية القضائية لعام 1951 المنظمة لتبادل السجناء والمطلوبين بين بيروت ودمشق. وبموجب هذا الإطار، يمكن للقضاء السوري طلب تسليم أشخاص محددين بالأسماء والهوية بتهم جنائية، ما يرفع الحرج السياسي عن الدولة اللبنانية ويحول الملف إلى إجراء قضائي بحت.

مخاوف من «تحرك عسكري»

التحرك اللبناني السريع يأتي بعد تقارير استخباراتية حذرت من محاولات لترميم «بقايا العسكر» بهدف زعزعة الاستقرار في سوريا انطلاقاً من العمق اللبناني. ومن هنا، وُضعت «قائمة الـ 200» تحت المراقبة اللصيقة بانتظار استكمال الإجراءات القانونية لإقفال هذا الملف نهائياً.

هل ينجح لبنان في تسليم «الفلول» دون إثارة توترات في مناطق تواجدهم؟ الأيام القادمة ستحسم مصير الضباط الذين اعتقدوا أن حدود لبنان ستكون ملاذاً آمناً للأبد.