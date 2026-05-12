أعلن رئيس نيابة الجرائم الإرهابية في البحرين أن المحكمة الكبرى الجنائية حكمت بالسجن المؤبد خلال جلستها، اليوم الثلاثاء، على متهمة بـ«السعي والتخابر مع منظمة الحرس الثوري الإيراني الإرهابية، بقصد القيام بأعمال عدائية إرهابية ضد مملكة البحرين والإضرار بمصالحها».


وأضاف أن المحكمة قضت بمعاقبتها بالسجن المؤبد ومصادرة المضبوطات، وفق ما نقلت وكالة أنباء البحرين (بنا).


وكشفت الداخلية البحرينية، الأحد، نتائج تحقيقات أجرتها مع التنظيم المرتبط بالحرس الثوري الإيراني، التي أعلنت القبض عن 41 من عناصره، السبت الماضي.


وأكدت وجود 11 شخصًا في إيران، يمثلون حلقة الوصل بين الحرس الثوري الإيراني ووكلاء التنظيم في البحرين.


ولفتت وزارة الداخلية إلى أن التنظيم المذكور قائم على أعضاء من المجلس العلمائي المنحل بحكم قضائي، ومن يتبعهم، إذ قام عناصره بتأسيس جماعة إرهابية وتولي قيادتها، بجانب تمويل الإرهاب والتخابر مع دولة أجنبية (إيران) ومنظمات إرهابية (العراق ولبنان) وتلقي تدريبات عسكرية في سبيل ذلك.


وأوضحت أن عناصر التنظيم، عملوا على ممارسة إرهاب منظم في مملكة البحرين والقيام بأعمال تحت غطاء من السرية، ومن بين هذه الأنشطة السرية التي قام بها التنظيم، التوغل في عدد من المؤسسات الدينية والاجتماعية والخيرية والتعليمية، ومنها رياض الأطفال والمدارس والحوزات الدينية، بجانب مفاصل العمل المجتمعي، بهدف نشر ثقافة الولاء للخارج، وتحديدًا للحرس الثوري الإيراني وولاية الفقيه، ومعاداة الدولة وعدم احترام قوانينها على حساب الولاء الوطني، والعمل على التأثير وسلب الإرادة الوطنية.