The head of the Terrorism Crimes Prosecution in Bahrain announced that the Grand Criminal Court sentenced a defendant to life imprisonment during its session today, Tuesday, for "seeking and collaborating with the terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard organization, with the intent to carry out hostile terrorist acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain and harm its interests."



He added that the court ruled to punish her with life imprisonment and confiscation of the seized items, according to what was reported by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).



The Bahraini Ministry of Interior revealed on Sunday the results of investigations it conducted with the organization linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which announced the arrest of 41 of its members last Saturday.



It confirmed the presence of 11 individuals in Iran, who represent the link between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the organization's agents in Bahrain.



The Ministry of Interior pointed out that the mentioned organization is composed of members from the dissolved Scientific Council by judicial ruling, and their followers, as its members established a terrorist group and took leadership of it, in addition to financing terrorism and collaborating with a foreign state (Iran) and terrorist organizations (Iraq and Lebanon) and receiving military training for that purpose.



It clarified that the organization's members worked to practice organized terrorism in the Kingdom of Bahrain and carried out activities under the guise of secrecy. Among these secret activities carried out by the organization were infiltrating several religious, social, charitable, and educational institutions, including kindergartens, schools, and religious seminaries, in addition to community work sectors, with the aim of spreading a culture of loyalty to foreign entities, specifically to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Guardianship of the Jurist, opposing the state and disrespecting its laws at the expense of national loyalty, and working to influence and undermine national will.