In a new escalation, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Ibrahim Rezaei, hinted that Tehran could enrich uranium to 90%, the level necessary for making nuclear weapons, if it faces a new attack, after U.S. reports indicated that President Donald Trump is seriously considering resuming strikes.



Rezaei said in a post on the platform "X" today (Tuesday): Enriching to 90% could be one of the options available to Iran in the event of another attack; we will discuss this matter in Parliament.



Bets escalated yesterday (Monday) after Trump rejected the Iranian response to the 14-point U.S. "memorandum of understanding," describing it as "a stupid response," and considering that the ceasefire is "in intensive care."

سفينة حربية أمريكية في بحر العرب .

Trump confirmed that the Iranian response is "absolutely unacceptable," while reports indicated that Tehran did not meet Washington's demand for prior commitments regarding the fate of the Iranian nuclear program and the country's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.



The Axios website reported that the U.S. president discussed the Iranian response and other issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while refusing to disclose whether he intends to continue negotiations with Tehran or resume war.



CNN reported that aides to the U.S. president said Trump "is now seriously considering resuming large-scale combat operations against Iran compared to previous weeks."



Two sources warned that Trump has grown impatient regarding the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as what he sees as a division within the Iranian leadership that prevents it from making substantive concessions in the nuclear talks.



They added that the recent Iranian response, which Trump described as "completely unacceptable" and "stupid," has led several officials to question Tehran's willingness to adopt a serious negotiating position.



The sources mentioned that there are different currents within the U.S. administration proposing varying paths on how to move forward. Some officials, including those in the Department of Defense (Pentagon), are pushing for a more hardline approach to pressure the Iranians to return to the negotiating table, including carrying out targeted strikes that would further weaken Tehran's position. In contrast, others are still advocating for giving diplomacy a real chance.



Trump held a meeting with his national security team at the White House on Monday to discuss upcoming options. Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that a major decision regarding the next course is unlikely before the president's departure to China, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.