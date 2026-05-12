في تصعيد جديد، لوح المتحدث باسم لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم رضائي، بأن طهران قد تخصب ​اليورانيوم إلى 90%، وهو المستوى اللازم لصناعة أسلحة نووية، ‌إذا تعرضت لهجوم ​جديد، بعدما أفادت تقارير أمريكية بأن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يدرس بجدية استئناف الضربات.


وقال ⁠رضائي في منشور على ​منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء): قد ⁠يكون ‌التخصيب بنسبة 90% أحد الخيارات ‌المتاحة لإيران في حالة تعرضها لهجوم ​آخر، سنناقش هذا الأمر في البرلمان.


وتصاعدت الرهانات، أمس (الإثنين)، بعدما رفض ترمب الرد الإيراني على «مذكرة التفاهم» الأمريكية المكونة من 14 بنداً، واصفاً إياه بأنه «رد غبي»، ومعتبراً أن وقف إطلاق النار «في غرفة الإنعاش».

سفينة حربية أمريكية في بحر العرب .

سفينة حربية أمريكية في بحر العرب .

وأكد ترمب أن الرد الإيراني «غير مقبول على الإطلاق»، فيما أفادت تقارير بأن طهران لم تُلب مطلب واشنطن بالحصول على تعهدات مسبقة بشأن مصير البرنامج النووي الإيراني، ومخزون البلاد من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس»، عن الرئيس الأمريكي أنه بحث مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو الرد الإيراني، وقضايا أخرى، فيما رفض الإفصاح عما إذا كان ينوي مواصلة المفاوضات مع طهران أو استئناف الحرب.


ونقلت شبكة CNN عن مساعدين للرئيس الأمريكي قولهم: إن ترمب «بات يدرس بجدية أكبر استئناف عمليات قتالية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران مقارنة بالأسابيع الماضية».


وحذر مصدران من أن ترمب ازداد نفاد صبره إزاء استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز، وكذلك ما يراه انقساماً داخل القيادة الإيرانية يمنعها من تقديم تنازلات جوهرية في المحادثات النووية.


وأضافا أن الرد الإيراني الأخير، الذي وصفه ترمب بأنه «غير مقبول تماماً» و«غبي»، دفع عدداً من المسؤولين إلى التشكيك في استعداد طهران لتبنّي موقف تفاوضي جاد.


وذكرت المصادر أن هناك تيارات مختلفة داخل الإدارة الأمريكية تطرح مسارات متباينة بشأن كيفية المضي قدماً. فبعض المسؤولين، ومن بينهم مسؤولون في وزارة الحرب (البنتاغون)، يدفعون نحو نهج أكثر تشدداً للضغط على الإيرانيين للعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات، بما في ذلك تنفيذ ضربات محددة من شأنها إضعاف موقف طهران بشكل أكبر. في المقابل، لا يزال آخرون يدفعون باتجاه منح الدبلوماسية فرصة حقيقية.


وعقد ترمب اجتماعاً مع فريقه للأمن القومي في البيت الأبيض، الإثنين، لمناقشة الخيارات القادمة. وقالت مصادر مطلعة على المحادثات إن من غير المرجح اتخاذ قرار كبير بشأن المسار القادم قبل مغادرة الرئيس إلى الصين، المقررة بعد ظهر الثلاثاء.