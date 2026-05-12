أعلنت وزيرة المجتمعات المحلية في الحكومة البريطانية مياتا فاهنبوليه، اليوم الثلاثاء، استقالتها من حكومة كير ستارمر، داعيةً رئيس الوزراء إلى التنحي، حسبما بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «الغارديان».


جدول زمني لانتقال سلس للسلطة


وجاءت استقالة مياتا في وقت امتنع فيه أحد أقرب مساعدي ستارمر عن الإفصاح عما إذا كان سيقود حزب العمال في الانتخابات القادمة وسط تزايد المطالبات باستقالته.


وأفادت فاهنبوليه المقربة من وزير الطاقة إد ميليباند بأنها ستحث رئيس الوزراء على اتخاذ القرار الصائب لمصلحة البلاد والحزب، ووضع جدول زمني لانتقال سلس للسلطة.


وأضافت النائبة عن بيكهام أن الرسالة التي وصلت إلى الناخبين في الانتخابات المحلية كانت مفادها بأن رئيس الوزراء فقد ثقة الجمهور.


وطالب أكثر من 70 نائباً من حزب العمال علناً باستقالة ستارمر، بعد النتائج الانتخابية الكارثية التي مُني بها الحزب في إنجلترا وويلز وأسكتلندا الأسبوع الماضي.


وكشفت «الغارديان» أن 4 وزراء بارزين في الحكومة هم: وزراء الداخلية شبانة محمود والخارجية إيفيت كوبر والدفاع جون هيلي ونائب رئيس الوزراء ديفيد لامي كانوا من بين الذين تحدثوا مع ستارمر، أمس (الإثنين)، وأبلغ بعضهم رئيس الوزراء بضرورة الإشراف على انتقال سلمي للسلطة بعد الهزائم الانتخابية الساحقة التي كادت أن تُنهي ولايته.


إدارة حزب العمال


وقال دارين جونز، الحليف المقرب من ستارمر إن رئيس الوزراء يستمع إلى زملائه الذين يطالبونه بوضع جدول زمني للرحيل، لكنه سيتخذ قراراته بنفسه بشأن الخطوات المقبلة، وفقاً لما صرح به، الثلاثاء.


وحذر جونز منافسي رئيس الوزراء من أن المنصب «شاق للغاية»، قائلاً: «أي شخص يعتقد أنه يستطيع ببساطة تولي منصب رئيس الوزراء، وكأنه المسيح المنتظر، ليحل جميع مشاكلنا، ربما لم يفكر ملياً في مدى صعوبة هذا المنصب».


ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان ستارمر سيقود حزب العمال في الانتخابات القادمة، قال جونز: «لن أستبق أي قرار قد يتخذه رئيس الوزراء أو لا يتخذه. لقد كان واضحاً جداً أنه لن يتنحى، كما طالبه بعض زملائي. لدينا أكثر من 400 نائب من حزب العمال في مجلس العموم. أعتقد أن هناك الآن 70 نائباً أعربوا عن مخاوفهم علناً».


ستارمر يحذر من الفوضى


وفي خطاب ألقاه، الإثنين، قال ستارمر إنه «لن يستقيل وسيُثبت خطأ المشككين فيه، وأنه سيُقاوم أي تحدٍّ على قيادته». وأضاف: «أتحمل مسؤولية عدم الانسحاب، وعدم إغراق بلادنا في الفوضى، كما فعل المحافظون، وهي فوضى ألحقت ضرراً بالغاً بهذا البلد. لن يُغفر لحكومة حزب العمال أبداً أن تُلحق ذلك ببلادنا مرة أخرى».


في غضون ذلك، بدأ بعض نواب حزب العمال يُعلنون دعمهم لرئيس الوزراء، إذ قال نيل كويل، إنه مُصدوم من الفخ الذي يقع فيه زملائي. أولئك الذين زعموا أن انتخابات المجالس المحلية كانت تدور حول كير لم يكن لديهم ما يُقدمونه للمجتمعات المحلية، في حين قال نيك سميث: إن أزمة الأمن العالمية وتأثيرها الاقتصادي على بلادنا يعني أننا بحاجة إلى استقرار سياسي.