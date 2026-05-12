The Minister for Local Communities in the British government, Miata Fahnbulleh, announced her resignation from Keir Starmer's government today, Tuesday, calling on the Prime Minister to step down, according to the Guardian newspaper.



Timeline for a Smooth Transition of Power



Miata's resignation came at a time when one of Starmer's closest aides refrained from disclosing whether he would lead the Labour Party in the upcoming elections amid increasing calls for his resignation.



Fahnbulleh, who is close to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, stated that she would urge the Prime Minister to make the right decision for the country and the party and to establish a timeline for a smooth transition of power.



The MP for Peckham added that the message received by voters in the local elections was that the Prime Minister had lost the public's trust.



More than 70 Labour MPs have publicly called for Starmer's resignation following the disastrous electoral results the party faced in England, Wales, and Scotland last week.



The Guardian revealed that four senior ministers in the government—Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Defense Secretary Jon Healey, and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy—were among those who spoke with Starmer yesterday (Monday), with some informing the Prime Minister of the necessity to oversee a peaceful transition of power after the overwhelming electoral defeats that nearly ended his tenure.



Labour Party Management



Darren Jones, a close ally of Starmer, stated that the Prime Minister is listening to his colleagues who are urging him to set a timeline for his departure, but he will make his own decisions regarding the next steps, according to his remarks on Tuesday.



Jones warned the Prime Minister's rivals that the position is "extremely challenging," saying, "Anyone who thinks they can simply take on the role of Prime Minister, as if they are the awaited Messiah, to solve all our problems, may not have fully considered how difficult this position is."



In response to a question about whether Starmer would lead the Labour Party in the upcoming elections, Jones said, "I won't preempt any decision the Prime Minister may or may not make. He has been very clear that he will not step down, as some of my colleagues have urged him to do. We have over 400 Labour MPs in the House of Commons. I believe there are now 70 MPs who have publicly expressed their concerns."



Starmer Warns of Chaos



In a speech he delivered on Monday, Starmer stated that he "will not resign and will prove his doubters wrong, and he will resist any challenge to his leadership." He added, "I take responsibility for not stepping back and for not plunging our country into chaos, as the Conservatives have done, a chaos that has caused severe damage to this country. The Labour government will never be forgiven for inflicting that on our country again."



Meanwhile, some Labour MPs have begun to announce their support for the Prime Minister, with Neil Coyle stating that he is shocked by the trap his colleagues are falling into. Those who claimed that the local council elections were about Keir had nothing to offer local communities, while Nick Smith said that the global security crisis and its economic impact on our country mean we need political stability.