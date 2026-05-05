لقي 21 شخصاً مصرعهم، وأُصيب 61 آخرون جراء انفجار ضخم وقع داخل مصنع للألعاب النارية في مقاطعة هونان جنوب الصين، في حادثة أثارت حالة استنفار واسعة ودفع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ إلى المطالبة بإجراء تحقيق شامل لكشف ملابساته، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام رسمية، اليوم (الثلاثاء).

ووقع الانفجار في مدينة ليويانغ، التابعة إدارياً لعاصمة المقاطعة تشانغشا، التي تُعد مركزاً رئيسياً لصناعة الألعاب النارية في البلاد، وذلك عند الساعة 4:40 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي من يوم الإثنين، بحسب تقارير بثها كل من CCTV ووكالة شينخوا.

وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة متداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أعمدة دخان كثيفة تتصاعد في السماء الصافية، وسط مشهد جبلي أخضر، وقد أكدت تقارير إعلامية صحة موقع التصوير في مدينة تشانغشا.

كارثة في الصين.. 21 قتيلًا بانفجار مصنع ألعاب نارية في هونان

ودفعت السلطات بنحو 500 من فرق الإنقاذ إلى موقع الحادثة، إذ جرى إخلاء السكان من المناطق المحيطة، بسبب المخاطر العالية الناتجة عن وجود مستودعين يحتويان على مسحوق أسود شديد الانفجار داخل المصنع.

كما استعانت فرق الطوارئ بثلاثة روبوتات للمساعدة في عمليات البحث والإنقاذ، في ظل تعقيد الظروف الميدانية، وأوضحت التقارير أن السلطات أنشأت نطاقاً للإنقاذ بقطر كيلومتر واحد، إلى جانب منطقة رقابة تمتد لثلاثة كيلومترات، تحسباً لأي مخاطر إضافية.

ووقع الانفجار داخل شركة «هواشينغ» لتصنيع وعرض الألعاب النارية، إذ باشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيق في أسباب الحادثة، وفرضت إجراءات رقابية بحق المسؤولين عن الشركة، دون الكشف عن طبيعة هذه الإجراءات.

وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت صحيفة China Daily بأن المسؤول عن المصنع قد تم توقيفه، بينما تتواصل التحقيقات لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة للانفجار.

ودعا الرئيس الصيني إلى الإسراع في كشف ملابسات الحادثة ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنه بشكل صارم، مشدداً على ضرورة تعزيز إجراءات السلامة في القطاعات الحيوية، وتحسين آليات الوقاية من المخاطر، بما يضمن حماية الأرواح والممتلكات.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في وقت شهدت فيه الصين خلال الأشهر الماضية حوادث مشابهة، إذ سُجل انفجاران مميتان في متاجر للألعاب النارية خلال فترة الاحتفال برأس السنة القمرية في فبراير الماضي.

وتُعد الصين أكبر مصدر للألعاب النارية في العالم، إذ بلغت صادراتها نحو 1.14 مليار دولار العام الماضي، ما يمثل أكثر من ثلثي السوق العالمية، وفق بيانات مرصد التعقيد الاقتصادي.