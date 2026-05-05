كارثة في الصين.. 21 قتيلًا بانفجار مصنع ألعاب نارية في هونان

Twenty-one people were killed, and 61 others were injured due to a massive explosion that occurred inside a fireworks factory in Hunan province, southern China, in an incident that triggered a wide state of alert and prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to call for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances, according to official media reports today (Tuesday).

The explosion took place in the city of Liuyang, which is administratively part of the provincial capital Changsha, a major center for fireworks manufacturing in the country, at 4:40 PM local time on Monday, according to reports broadcast by both CCTV and Xinhua News Agency.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick columns of smoke rising into the clear sky, amidst a green mountainous landscape, and media reports confirmed the filming location in the city of Changsha.

Authorities dispatched around 500 rescue teams to the site of the incident, as residents from surrounding areas were evacuated due to the high risks posed by the presence of two warehouses containing highly explosive black powder inside the factory.

Emergency teams also utilized three robots to assist in search and rescue operations, given the complicated field conditions, and reports indicated that authorities established a rescue perimeter with a radius of one kilometer, along with a monitoring area extending three kilometers, in anticipation of any additional risks.

The explosion occurred inside the "Huaxing" fireworks manufacturing and display company, where relevant authorities began investigating the causes of the incident and imposed regulatory measures against those responsible for the company, without disclosing the nature of these measures.

In this context, China Daily reported that the person in charge of the factory has been detained, while investigations continue to determine the exact causes of the explosion.

The Chinese president called for a swift clarification of the circumstances of the incident and strict accountability for those responsible, emphasizing the need to enhance safety measures in vital sectors and improve risk prevention mechanisms to ensure the protection of lives and property.

This incident comes at a time when China has witnessed similar incidents in recent months, with two deadly explosions recorded in fireworks stores during the Lunar New Year celebrations last February.

China is the largest exporter of fireworks in the world, with its exports reaching approximately $1.14 billion last year, representing more than two-thirds of the global market, according to data from the Economic Complexity Observatory.