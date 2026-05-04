يعاني كثير من الناس من الانتفاخ كونه واحداً من أكثر مشكلات الجهاز الهضمي شيوعاً، وغالباً ما يرتبط بنمط الحياة اليومي أكثر من كونه مشكلة صحية خطيرة. وفقاً لتقرير حديث، يمكن لتغييرات صغيرة ومستمرة أن تحسن الهضم بشكل ملحوظ وتخفف هذا الشعور المزعج.

يركز الخبراء على أهمية الألياف الغذائية، إذ تلعب دوراً أساسياً في دعم صحة الأمعاء وتنظيم الهضم، خصوصاً الألياف القابلة للذوبان الموجودة في أطعمة مثل الشوفان والبقوليات. لكن في المقابل، الإفراط فيها قد يؤدي إلى نتائج عكسية، مما يستدعي التوازن في استهلاكها.

ومن العادات البسيطة ذات التأثير الكبير، المشي بعد الأكل لمدة تراوح بين 10 إلى 15 دقيقة، إذ يساعد ذلك على تحفيز حركة الأمعاء وتسريع عملية الهضم، ما يقلل من تراكم الغازات والشعور بالامتلاء.

كما يشدد التقرير على أهمية تناول الطعام ببطء ومضغه جيداً؛ لأن ذلك يسهّل عملية الهضم، ويقلل من دخول الهواء إلى الجهاز الهضمي، وهو أحد أسباب الانتفاخ الشائعة.

وفيما يتعلق بنوعية الطعام، ينصح الخبراء بطهي الخضراوات بدل تناولها نيئة، خصوصاً للأشخاص الذين يعانون من حساسية في الجهاز الهضمي، إذ تكون أسهل في الهضم وتسبب تهيجاً أقل.

أخيراً، يلعب تنظيم مواعيد الوجبات دوراً مهماً، فالحفاظ على نمط غذائي ثابت وتناول وجبات معتدلة الحجم يساعد على استقرار عملية الهضم وتقليل احتمالية الانتفاخ.

ويؤكد المختصون أن الانتفاخ المتكرر أو المصحوب بأعراض أخرى مثل الألم أو الإسهال قد يكون مؤشراً على مشكلة صحية أعمق، ويستدعي استشارة طبية.