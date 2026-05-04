Many people suffer from bloating as it is one of the most common digestive issues, and it is often more related to daily lifestyle than being a serious health problem. According to a recent report, small and consistent changes can significantly improve digestion and alleviate this uncomfortable feeling.

Experts emphasize the importance of dietary fiber, as it plays a crucial role in supporting gut health and regulating digestion, especially soluble fiber found in foods like oats and legumes. However, excessive intake can lead to adverse effects, necessitating a balance in consumption.

One simple habit with a significant impact is walking after meals for about 10 to 15 minutes, as this helps stimulate bowel movement and speed up the digestion process, reducing gas buildup and the feeling of fullness.

The report also stresses the importance of eating slowly and chewing food well; this facilitates digestion and reduces the intake of air into the digestive system, which is one of the common causes of bloating.

Regarding the quality of food, experts recommend cooking vegetables instead of eating them raw, especially for individuals with digestive sensitivities, as they are easier to digest and cause less irritation.

Finally, regulating meal times plays an important role; maintaining a consistent eating pattern and consuming moderate-sized meals helps stabilize the digestion process and reduce the likelihood of bloating.

Specialists confirm that frequent bloating or bloating accompanied by other symptoms such as pain or diarrhea may indicate a deeper health issue and requires medical consultation.