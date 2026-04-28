Mortality rates from rectal cancer are rapidly increasing among young people in the United States, at a pace that significantly exceeds that associated with colon cancer, in a phenomenon researchers describe as concerning, which may worsen unless substantial changes are made in diagnostic and treatment methods, according to Fox News.

According to a study set to be presented at the 2026 Digestive Disease Week conference in Chicago, mortality rates from rectal cancer among the age group of 20 to 44 years are growing at a rate ranging from two to three times compared to colon cancer.

Data indicates that the "older millennial" generation, particularly those aged 35 to 44, may face a continued increase in mortality rates from this disease until 2035.



In this context, Methily Menon Pathiel, a gastroenterology fellow at the State University of New York Medical University and the lead researcher, explained that colon and rectal cancer is no longer classified as a disease that only affects the elderly, emphasizing that rectal cancer specifically has become an increasing threat among younger populations.

The study relied on an analysis of death records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1999 to 2023, using machine learning models to predict future trends. The results showed an expanding gap in mortality rates between colon cancer and rectal cancer across various demographic groups.

The study also revealed that adults of Latin descent and residents of western states in the U.S. recorded the highest rates of increase in rectal cancer-related deaths.

One of the main concerns raised by the results is the delay in diagnosing the disease in young people, as cases are often discovered at more advanced and aggressive stages.

In this regard, colorectal surgeon and general surgeon at the Episcopal Health Services in New York, Dr. Rachel Gordon, stated that young people are diagnosed with the disease at a younger age and at more severe stages compared to older adults.



She added that there are potential factors contributing to this trend, including lifestyle, diet, and changes in the gut microbiome.

Data shows that older adults typically begin treatment within a month of symptom onset, while young people take an average of about 7 months to transition from the appearance of initial symptoms to receiving treatment, a delay that may negatively impact recovery chances.



Pathiel noted that some doctors may overlook warning signs in young people, such as rectal bleeding or changes in bowel habits, considering them simple cases like hemorrhoids, which leads to delayed diagnosis.

Experts advise the necessity of consulting a doctor immediately upon the appearance of symptoms such as rectal bleeding, persistent changes in bowel movements, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, or feelings of fatigue.

The study concludes that current screening strategies may need to be reevaluated, given the increasing role of rectal cancer in rising rates of colorectal cancer overall.

Pathiel warned that the situation is likely to deteriorate in the future if immediate actions are not taken to change the approaches to managing the disease.