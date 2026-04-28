تشهد معدلات الوفيات الناجمة عن سرطان المستقيم ارتفاعاً متسارعاً بين الشباب في الولايات المتحدة، بوتيرة تفوق بشكل ملحوظ تلك المرتبطة بسرطان القولون، في ظاهرة يصفها الباحثون بالمقلقة، والتي قد تتفاقم ما لم تُجرَ تغييرات جوهرية في أساليب التشخيص والعلاج، وفق ما أفادت به شبكة فوكس نيوز.
وبحسب دراسة من المقرر عرضها خلال مؤتمر أسبوع أمراض الجهاز الهضمي 2026 في مدينة شيكاغو، فإن معدلات الوفيات الناتجة عن سرطان المستقيم بين الفئة العمرية من 20 إلى 44 عاماً تنمو بمعدل يراوح بين ضعفين إلى ثلاثة أضعاف مقارنة بسرطان القولون.
وتشير البيانات إلى أن جيل «الألفية الأكبر سناً»، خصوصاً من تراوح أعمارهم بين 35 و44 عاماً، قد يواجهون زيادة مستمرة في معدلات الوفيات بهذا المرض حتى عام 2035.
وفي هذا السياق، أوضحت زميلة أمراض الجهاز الهضمي في جامعة ولاية نيويورك الطبية الباحثة الرئيسية ميثيلي مينون باثييل أن سرطان القولون والمستقيم لم يعد يُصنَّف كمرض يصيب كبار السن فقط، مؤكدة أن سرطان المستقيم تحديداً أصبح يشكل تهديداً متزايداً لدى الفئات الشابة.
واعتمدت الدراسة على تحليل سجلات الوفيات الصادرة عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها خلال الفترة من 1999 إلى 2023، مع استخدام نماذج تعلم آلي للتنبؤ بالاتجاهات المستقبلية. وأظهرت النتائج اتساع الفجوة في معدلات الوفيات بين سرطان القولون وسرطان المستقيم عبر مختلف الفئات السكانية.
كما كشفت الدراسة أن البالغين من أصول لاتينية وسكان الولايات الغربية في الولايات المتحدة سجلوا أعلى معدلات زيادة في الوفيات المرتبطة بسرطان المستقيم.
ومن أبرز المخاوف التي أثارتها النتائج، التأخر في تشخيص المرض لدى الشباب، إذ يتم اكتشاف الحالات غالباً في مراحل متقدمة وأكثر شراسة.
وفي هذا الإطار، قالت جراحة القولون والمستقيم والجراحة العامة في الخدمات الصحية الأسقفية في نيويورك الطبيبة راشيل جوردون إن الشباب يُشخَّصون بالمرض في سن أصغر وبمراحل أكثر خطورة مقارنة بكبار السن.
وأضافت أن هناك عوامل محتملة تسهم في هذا الاتجاه، من بينها نمط الحياة، والنظام الغذائي، والتغيرات في ميكروبيوم الأمعاء.
وتُظهر البيانات أن كبار السن يبدأون العلاج عادة خلال شهر من ظهور الأعراض، بينما يستغرق الشباب في المتوسط نحو 7 أشهر للانتقال من ظهور الأعراض الأولى إلى تلقي العلاج، وهو تأخير قد يؤثر سلباً على فرص الشفاء.
وأشارت باثييل إلى أن بعض الأطباء قد يتجاهلون أعراضاً تحذيرية لدى الشباب مثل نزيف المستقيم أو تغيرات في عادات الإخراج، معتبرين أنها حالات بسيطة كالبواسير، ما يؤدي إلى تأخير التشخيص.
وينصح الخبراء بضرورة مراجعة الطبيب فور ظهور أعراض مثل نزيف المستقيم، أو تغيرات مستمرة في حركة الأمعاء، أو آلام البطن، أو فقدان الوزن غير المبرر، أو الشعور بالإرهاق.
وتخلص الدراسة إلى أن إستراتيجيات الفحص الحالية قد تحتاج إلى إعادة تقييم، في ظل الدور المتزايد لسرطان المستقيم في ارتفاع معدلات الإصابة بسرطان القولون والمستقيم عموماً.
وحذرت باثييل من أن الوضع مرشح للتدهور في المستقبل إذا لم يتم اتخاذ إجراءات فورية لتغيير أساليب التعامل مع المرض.
Mortality rates from rectal cancer are rapidly increasing among young people in the United States, at a pace that significantly exceeds that associated with colon cancer, in a phenomenon researchers describe as concerning, which may worsen unless substantial changes are made in diagnostic and treatment methods, according to Fox News.
According to a study set to be presented at the 2026 Digestive Disease Week conference in Chicago, mortality rates from rectal cancer among the age group of 20 to 44 years are growing at a rate ranging from two to three times compared to colon cancer.
Data indicates that the "older millennial" generation, particularly those aged 35 to 44, may face a continued increase in mortality rates from this disease until 2035.
In this context, Methily Menon Pathiel, a gastroenterology fellow at the State University of New York Medical University and the lead researcher, explained that colon and rectal cancer is no longer classified as a disease that only affects the elderly, emphasizing that rectal cancer specifically has become an increasing threat among younger populations.
The study relied on an analysis of death records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1999 to 2023, using machine learning models to predict future trends. The results showed an expanding gap in mortality rates between colon cancer and rectal cancer across various demographic groups.
The study also revealed that adults of Latin descent and residents of western states in the U.S. recorded the highest rates of increase in rectal cancer-related deaths.
One of the main concerns raised by the results is the delay in diagnosing the disease in young people, as cases are often discovered at more advanced and aggressive stages.
In this regard, colorectal surgeon and general surgeon at the Episcopal Health Services in New York, Dr. Rachel Gordon, stated that young people are diagnosed with the disease at a younger age and at more severe stages compared to older adults.
She added that there are potential factors contributing to this trend, including lifestyle, diet, and changes in the gut microbiome.
Data shows that older adults typically begin treatment within a month of symptom onset, while young people take an average of about 7 months to transition from the appearance of initial symptoms to receiving treatment, a delay that may negatively impact recovery chances.
Pathiel noted that some doctors may overlook warning signs in young people, such as rectal bleeding or changes in bowel habits, considering them simple cases like hemorrhoids, which leads to delayed diagnosis.
Experts advise the necessity of consulting a doctor immediately upon the appearance of symptoms such as rectal bleeding, persistent changes in bowel movements, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, or feelings of fatigue.
The study concludes that current screening strategies may need to be reevaluated, given the increasing role of rectal cancer in rising rates of colorectal cancer overall.
Pathiel warned that the situation is likely to deteriorate in the future if immediate actions are not taken to change the approaches to managing the disease.