تشهد معدلات الوفيات الناجمة عن سرطان المستقيم ارتفاعاً متسارعاً بين الشباب في الولايات المتحدة، بوتيرة تفوق بشكل ملحوظ تلك المرتبطة بسرطان القولون، في ظاهرة يصفها الباحثون بالمقلقة، والتي قد تتفاقم ما لم تُجرَ تغييرات جوهرية في أساليب التشخيص والعلاج، وفق ما أفادت به شبكة فوكس نيوز.

وبحسب دراسة من المقرر عرضها خلال مؤتمر أسبوع أمراض الجهاز الهضمي 2026 في مدينة شيكاغو، فإن معدلات الوفيات الناتجة عن سرطان المستقيم بين الفئة العمرية من 20 إلى 44 عاماً تنمو بمعدل يراوح بين ضعفين إلى ثلاثة أضعاف مقارنة بسرطان القولون.

وتشير البيانات إلى أن جيل «الألفية الأكبر سناً»، خصوصاً من تراوح أعمارهم بين 35 و44 عاماً، قد يواجهون زيادة مستمرة في معدلات الوفيات بهذا المرض حتى عام 2035.

وفي هذا السياق، أوضحت زميلة أمراض الجهاز الهضمي في جامعة ولاية نيويورك الطبية الباحثة الرئيسية ميثيلي مينون باثييل أن سرطان القولون والمستقيم لم يعد يُصنَّف كمرض يصيب كبار السن فقط، مؤكدة أن سرطان المستقيم تحديداً أصبح يشكل تهديداً متزايداً لدى الفئات الشابة.

واعتمدت الدراسة على تحليل سجلات الوفيات الصادرة عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها خلال الفترة من 1999 إلى 2023، مع استخدام نماذج تعلم آلي للتنبؤ بالاتجاهات المستقبلية. وأظهرت النتائج اتساع الفجوة في معدلات الوفيات بين سرطان القولون وسرطان المستقيم عبر مختلف الفئات السكانية.

كما كشفت الدراسة أن البالغين من أصول لاتينية وسكان الولايات الغربية في الولايات المتحدة سجلوا أعلى معدلات زيادة في الوفيات المرتبطة بسرطان المستقيم.

ومن أبرز المخاوف التي أثارتها النتائج، التأخر في تشخيص المرض لدى الشباب، إذ يتم اكتشاف الحالات غالباً في مراحل متقدمة وأكثر شراسة.

وفي هذا الإطار، قالت جراحة القولون والمستقيم والجراحة العامة في الخدمات الصحية الأسقفية في نيويورك الطبيبة راشيل جوردون إن الشباب يُشخَّصون بالمرض في سن أصغر وبمراحل أكثر خطورة مقارنة بكبار السن.

وأضافت أن هناك عوامل محتملة تسهم في هذا الاتجاه، من بينها نمط الحياة، والنظام الغذائي، والتغيرات في ميكروبيوم الأمعاء.

وتُظهر البيانات أن كبار السن يبدأون العلاج عادة خلال شهر من ظهور الأعراض، بينما يستغرق الشباب في المتوسط نحو 7 أشهر للانتقال من ظهور الأعراض الأولى إلى تلقي العلاج، وهو تأخير قد يؤثر سلباً على فرص الشفاء.

وأشارت باثييل إلى أن بعض الأطباء قد يتجاهلون أعراضاً تحذيرية لدى الشباب مثل نزيف المستقيم أو تغيرات في عادات الإخراج، معتبرين أنها حالات بسيطة كالبواسير، ما يؤدي إلى تأخير التشخيص.

وينصح الخبراء بضرورة مراجعة الطبيب فور ظهور أعراض مثل نزيف المستقيم، أو تغيرات مستمرة في حركة الأمعاء، أو آلام البطن، أو فقدان الوزن غير المبرر، أو الشعور بالإرهاق.

وتخلص الدراسة إلى أن إستراتيجيات الفحص الحالية قد تحتاج إلى إعادة تقييم، في ظل الدور المتزايد لسرطان المستقيم في ارتفاع معدلات الإصابة بسرطان القولون والمستقيم عموماً.

وحذرت باثييل من أن الوضع مرشح للتدهور في المستقبل إذا لم يتم اتخاذ إجراءات فورية لتغيير أساليب التعامل مع المرض.