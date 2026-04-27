لقي ما لا يقل عن 42 شخصًا مصرعهم، وأُصيب 10 آخرون، إثر اندلاع أعمال عنف دامية في قرية إيغوتي بإقليم وادي فيرا شرقي تشاد، بحسب ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام رسمية.
ووقعت الحادثة، يوم السبت، بعدما تطور خلاف فردي بين شخصين حول بثر مياه إلى اشتباكات واسعة بين مجموعتين محليتين، سرعان ما تحولت إلى مواجهات دموية.
وأكد نائب رئيس الوزراء التشادي، ليمان محمد، الذي ترأس وفدًا حكوميًا إلى موقع الحادثة، أن الحصيلة بلغت 42 قتيلًا و10 جرحى، مشيرًا إلى نقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات، وأن الأوضاع باتت تحت السيطرة.
وأضاف المسؤول التشادي: «نُعرب عن بالغ تعازينا لأسر الضحايا»، مؤكدًا أن السلطات تتابع الوضع ميدانيًا لمنع تجدد الاشتباكات.
نزاعات متكررة على الموارد
وتُعد الاشتباكات القبلية أو المجتمعية أمرًا شائعًا في مناطق عدة من تشاد، وغالبًا ما تنشب بسبب النزاع على الموارد الطبيعية مثل الأراضي والمياه والمراعي.
وبحسب تقارير سابقة صادرة عن مجموعة الأزمات الدولية، فقد أسفرت هذه النزاعات عن مقتل أكثر من ألف شخص وإصابة نحو ألفي آخرين خلال الفترة بين 2021 و2024، خصوصا في المناطق الشرقية من البلاد.
تصاعد التوترات في الشرق
وأفاد متحدث باسم الحكومة الإقليمية أن الاشتباكات الأخيرة اندلعت نتيجة خلاف بين عائلتين حول مورد مائي، قبل أن تتوسع لتشمل مجموعات أكبر، في مؤشر على هشاشة الأوضاع الأمنية والاجتماعية في المنطقة.
وتعكس هذه الحادثة مجددًا التحديات التي تواجهها تشاد في إدارة النزاعات المحلية، خصوصًا في ظل محدودية الموارد وغياب الحلول المستدامة، ما يجعل أي خلاف بسيط قابلًا للتحول إلى صراع دموي واسع.
At least 42 people have been killed, and 10 others injured, following the outbreak of deadly violence in the village of Igouti in the Wadi Fira region of eastern Chad, according to official media reports.
The incident occurred on Saturday after an individual dispute between two people over water resources escalated into widespread clashes between two local groups, which quickly turned into bloody confrontations.
Chadian Deputy Prime Minister Lyman Mohammed, who led a government delegation to the site of the incident, confirmed that the toll reached 42 dead and 10 wounded, noting that the injured were transferred to hospitals and that the situation is now under control.
The Chadian official added, “We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” emphasizing that the authorities are monitoring the situation on the ground to prevent renewed clashes.
Recurring Resource Conflicts
Tribal or community clashes are common in several areas of Chad, often arising from disputes over natural resources such as land, water, and pastures.
According to previous reports from the International Crisis Group, these conflicts have resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people and injuries to about two thousand others between 2021 and 2024, particularly in the eastern regions of the country.
Escalating Tensions in the East
A spokesperson for the regional government reported that the recent clashes erupted due to a dispute between two families over a water resource, before expanding to involve larger groups, indicating the fragility of the security and social conditions in the area.
This incident once again reflects the challenges Chad faces in managing local conflicts, especially given the limited resources and the absence of sustainable solutions, making any minor disagreement prone to escalate into widespread bloody conflict.