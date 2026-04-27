لقي ما لا يقل عن 42 شخصًا مصرعهم، وأُصيب 10 آخرون، إثر اندلاع أعمال عنف دامية في قرية إيغوتي بإقليم وادي فيرا شرقي تشاد، بحسب ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام رسمية.

ووقعت الحادثة، يوم السبت، بعدما تطور خلاف فردي بين شخصين حول بثر مياه إلى اشتباكات واسعة بين مجموعتين محليتين، سرعان ما تحولت إلى مواجهات دموية.

وأكد نائب رئيس الوزراء التشادي، ليمان محمد، الذي ترأس وفدًا حكوميًا إلى موقع الحادثة، أن الحصيلة بلغت 42 قتيلًا و10 جرحى، مشيرًا إلى نقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات، وأن الأوضاع باتت تحت السيطرة.

وأضاف المسؤول التشادي: «نُعرب عن بالغ تعازينا لأسر الضحايا»، مؤكدًا أن السلطات تتابع الوضع ميدانيًا لمنع تجدد الاشتباكات.

نزاعات متكررة على الموارد

وتُعد الاشتباكات القبلية أو المجتمعية أمرًا شائعًا في مناطق عدة من تشاد، وغالبًا ما تنشب بسبب النزاع على الموارد الطبيعية مثل الأراضي والمياه والمراعي.

وبحسب تقارير سابقة صادرة عن مجموعة الأزمات الدولية، فقد أسفرت هذه النزاعات عن مقتل أكثر من ألف شخص وإصابة نحو ألفي آخرين خلال الفترة بين 2021 و2024، خصوصا في المناطق الشرقية من البلاد.

تصاعد التوترات في الشرق

وأفاد متحدث باسم الحكومة الإقليمية أن الاشتباكات الأخيرة اندلعت نتيجة خلاف بين عائلتين حول مورد مائي، قبل أن تتوسع لتشمل مجموعات أكبر، في مؤشر على هشاشة الأوضاع الأمنية والاجتماعية في المنطقة.

وتعكس هذه الحادثة مجددًا التحديات التي تواجهها تشاد في إدارة النزاعات المحلية، خصوصًا في ظل محدودية الموارد وغياب الحلول المستدامة، ما يجعل أي خلاف بسيط قابلًا للتحول إلى صراع دموي واسع.