At least 42 people have been killed, and 10 others injured, following the outbreak of deadly violence in the village of Igouti in the Wadi Fira region of eastern Chad, according to official media reports.

The incident occurred on Saturday after an individual dispute between two people over water resources escalated into widespread clashes between two local groups, which quickly turned into bloody confrontations.

Chadian Deputy Prime Minister Lyman Mohammed, who led a government delegation to the site of the incident, confirmed that the toll reached 42 dead and 10 wounded, noting that the injured were transferred to hospitals and that the situation is now under control.

The Chadian official added, “We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” emphasizing that the authorities are monitoring the situation on the ground to prevent renewed clashes.

Recurring Resource Conflicts

Tribal or community clashes are common in several areas of Chad, often arising from disputes over natural resources such as land, water, and pastures.

According to previous reports from the International Crisis Group, these conflicts have resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people and injuries to about two thousand others between 2021 and 2024, particularly in the eastern regions of the country.

Escalating Tensions in the East

A spokesperson for the regional government reported that the recent clashes erupted due to a dispute between two families over a water resource, before expanding to involve larger groups, indicating the fragility of the security and social conditions in the area.

This incident once again reflects the challenges Chad faces in managing local conflicts, especially given the limited resources and the absence of sustainable solutions, making any minor disagreement prone to escalate into widespread bloody conflict.