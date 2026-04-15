أثارت واقعة اختفاء رضيعة حديثة الولادة داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي حالة من الجدل والتعاطف الواسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تداول فيديو استغاثة لخالة الطفلة.

وفقاً للمعلومات المتداولة، ولدت الرضيعة بعملية قيصرية ناجحة، واختفت بعد نحو 10 ساعات فقط من الولادة.

وروت خالة الرضيعة في مقطع فيديو متداول (نتشر بسرعة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تفاصيل الواقعة بصوت منهار، قائلة: «الحقونا، بنت أختي اتاخدت مني، كانت لسة مولودة من 10 ساعات، فجأة ست غريبة لابسة نقاب خدت البنت ومشيت، والنبي رجعوا البنت لحضن أمها».

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فيما تكثف الأجهزة الأمنية في القاهرة جهودها لكشف ملابسات اختطاف رضيعة حديثة الولادة من داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي، في واقعة أثارت حالة من الجدل والقلق بين المواطنين.

وبحسب مصادر رسمية، سلمت الأم طفلتها من إحدى الممرضات بعد الولادة، وكانت الأم متعبة، فعرضت سيدة منتقبة المساعدة قائلة عبارات مثل «هاتي أشيلها شوية»، وبعد فترة بسيطة اختفت السيدة المنتقبة مع الرضيعة تماماً، وحدث ذلك في حضور جدة الطفلة، التي غادرت الغرفة مؤقتاً لشراء بعض الأغراض.

وبحسب تقارير محلية، أكد مصدر مطلع داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي، أن الواقعة حدثت بناءً على أقوال والدة الطفلة، وأن جهات التحقيق بدأت عملها فور تلقي البلاغ، فيما يواصل المستشفى دوره في التعاون مع التحقيقات.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغاً رسمياً من الأسرة، وباشرت التحقيقات فوراً لتتبع خيوط الواقعة، بما في ذلك فحص كاميرات المراقبة داخل المستشفى واستجواب الشهود والطاقم الطبي.

وأثارت الواقعة مقارنات واسعة مع مسلسل «حكاية نرجس» الذي عرض في رمضان الماضي، إذ شهد قصة مشابهة لخطف أطفال حديثي الولادة.