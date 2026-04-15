أثارت واقعة اختفاء رضيعة حديثة الولادة داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي حالة من الجدل والتعاطف الواسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تداول فيديو استغاثة لخالة الطفلة.
وفقاً للمعلومات المتداولة، ولدت الرضيعة بعملية قيصرية ناجحة، واختفت بعد نحو 10 ساعات فقط من الولادة.
وروت خالة الرضيعة في مقطع فيديو متداول (نتشر بسرعة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تفاصيل الواقعة بصوت منهار، قائلة: «الحقونا، بنت أختي اتاخدت مني، كانت لسة مولودة من 10 ساعات، فجأة ست غريبة لابسة نقاب خدت البنت ومشيت، والنبي رجعوا البنت لحضن أمها».
فيما تكثف الأجهزة الأمنية في القاهرة جهودها لكشف ملابسات اختطاف رضيعة حديثة الولادة من داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي، في واقعة أثارت حالة من الجدل والقلق بين المواطنين.
وبحسب مصادر رسمية، سلمت الأم طفلتها من إحدى الممرضات بعد الولادة، وكانت الأم متعبة، فعرضت سيدة منتقبة المساعدة قائلة عبارات مثل «هاتي أشيلها شوية»، وبعد فترة بسيطة اختفت السيدة المنتقبة مع الرضيعة تماماً، وحدث ذلك في حضور جدة الطفلة، التي غادرت الغرفة مؤقتاً لشراء بعض الأغراض.
وبحسب تقارير محلية، أكد مصدر مطلع داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي، أن الواقعة حدثت بناءً على أقوال والدة الطفلة، وأن جهات التحقيق بدأت عملها فور تلقي البلاغ، فيما يواصل المستشفى دوره في التعاون مع التحقيقات.
وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغاً رسمياً من الأسرة، وباشرت التحقيقات فوراً لتتبع خيوط الواقعة، بما في ذلك فحص كاميرات المراقبة داخل المستشفى واستجواب الشهود والطاقم الطبي.
وأثارت الواقعة مقارنات واسعة مع مسلسل «حكاية نرجس» الذي عرض في رمضان الماضي، إذ شهد قصة مشابهة لخطف أطفال حديثي الولادة.
The incident of a newborn baby disappearing inside Al-Hussein University Hospital has sparked widespread controversy and sympathy on social media, following the circulation of a distress video from the child's aunt.
According to the circulated information, the baby was born via a successful cesarean section and disappeared just about 10 hours after birth.
The baby's aunt recounted in a widely circulated video (which spread rapidly on social media) the details of the incident in a broken voice, saying: "Help us, my sister's daughter was taken from me, she was just born 10 hours ago, suddenly a strange woman wearing a niqab took the baby and left, please return the baby to her mother's arms."
Meanwhile, security agencies in Cairo are intensifying their efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of the newborn from inside Al-Hussein University Hospital, in an incident that has raised a state of controversy and concern among citizens.
According to official sources, the mother handed her baby to one of the nurses after the birth, and the mother was tired. A veiled woman offered to help, saying phrases like "Let me hold her for a bit," and shortly after, the veiled woman completely disappeared with the baby, while the child's grandmother had temporarily left the room to buy some items.
According to local reports, a knowledgeable source within Al-Hussein University Hospital confirmed that the incident occurred based on the mother's statements, and that investigative authorities began their work immediately upon receiving the report, while the hospital continues its role in cooperating with the investigations.
The security agencies received an official report from the family and immediately began investigations to trace the details of the incident, including examining surveillance cameras inside the hospital and interrogating witnesses and medical staff.
The incident has sparked widespread comparisons with the series "Hekayat Narjis," which aired last Ramadan, as it featured a similar story of the kidnapping of newborns.