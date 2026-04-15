The incident of a newborn baby disappearing inside Al-Hussein University Hospital has sparked widespread controversy and sympathy on social media, following the circulation of a distress video from the child's aunt.

According to the circulated information, the baby was born via a successful cesarean section and disappeared just about 10 hours after birth.

The baby's aunt recounted in a widely circulated video (which spread rapidly on social media) the details of the incident in a broken voice, saying: "Help us, my sister's daughter was taken from me, she was just born 10 hours ago, suddenly a strange woman wearing a niqab took the baby and left, please return the baby to her mother's arms."

Meanwhile, security agencies in Cairo are intensifying their efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of the newborn from inside Al-Hussein University Hospital, in an incident that has raised a state of controversy and concern among citizens.

According to official sources, the mother handed her baby to one of the nurses after the birth, and the mother was tired. A veiled woman offered to help, saying phrases like "Let me hold her for a bit," and shortly after, the veiled woman completely disappeared with the baby, while the child's grandmother had temporarily left the room to buy some items.

According to local reports, a knowledgeable source within Al-Hussein University Hospital confirmed that the incident occurred based on the mother's statements, and that investigative authorities began their work immediately upon receiving the report, while the hospital continues its role in cooperating with the investigations.

The security agencies received an official report from the family and immediately began investigations to trace the details of the incident, including examining surveillance cameras inside the hospital and interrogating witnesses and medical staff.

The incident has sparked widespread comparisons with the series "Hekayat Narjis," which aired last Ramadan, as it featured a similar story of the kidnapping of newborns.