أصدر الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم قراره النهائي بإيقاف مدافع الأهلي زكريا هوساوي 3 مباريات وغرامة مالية، بعد نطحه لاعب ماتشيدا الياباني في لقطة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.

وكشفت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في «الآسيوي» أن هوساوي تعمد نطح لاعب الخصم بعيداً عن الكرة، في سلوك غير رياضي رصدته كاميرات النقل التلفزيوني رغم عدم رؤيته من حكم الساحة.

وقررت اللجنة إيقاف اللاعب 3 مباريات آسيوية تبدأ من البطولة التي تنطلق الموسم الرياضي الجديد، بالإضافة إلى غرامة مالية لم يحدد «الآسيوي» قيمتها في البيان الرسمي.