The Asian Football Confederation issued its final decision to suspend Al Ahli defender Zakaria Hawsawi for 3 matches and impose a financial penalty, after he headbutted a player from Matsumoto Yamaga in an incident that sparked widespread controversy in the AFC Champions League.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the AFC revealed that Hawsawi intentionally headbutted the opposing player away from the ball, in an unsportsmanlike conduct that was captured by television broadcast cameras, despite it not being seen by the on-field referee.

The committee decided to suspend the player for 3 Asian matches starting from the tournament that kicks off the new sports season, in addition to a financial penalty whose amount was not specified by the AFC in the official statement.