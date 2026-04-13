In a move that reflects increasing financial pressures, global star Mariah Carey has listed her luxurious apartment in Manhattan for sale at $27 million, according to real estate reports citing official records, at a time when figures indicate the accumulation of debts related to the property itself amounting to approximately $18.6 million, raising questions about the motives for the sale and its timing.

The property on offer is a luxurious penthouse that spans three floors in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City, with an area exceeding 12,000 square feet. It features panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River, along with a lavish interior design characterized by an "Art Deco" style and butterfly motifs, which are part of Carey's visual identity.

The apartment has been owned since the late 1990s, when Carey purchased two separate units and combined them into one for nearly $9 million at the time, before it became one of the most prominent luxury properties associated with her name.

Records reveal that the star has taken out multiple loans secured by the property, leading to an increase in financial obligations associated with it, while reports suggest that her high-cost lifestyle, with monthly expenses reaching around $1 million, has contributed to the financial pressures.

Observers believe that listing the property for sale may be a step to secure immediate liquidity, especially following a previous sale of her home in Atlanta at a loss, reflecting shifts in the management of her real estate assets in recent times.