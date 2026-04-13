في خطوة تعكس ضغوطاً مالية متزايدة، طرحت النجمة العالمية ماريا كاري شقتها الفاخرة في مانهاتن للبيع مقابل 27 مليون دولار، بحسب ما ذكرته تقارير عقارية نقلاً عن سجلات رسمية، في وقت تشير فيه الأرقام إلى تراكم ديون مرتبطة بالعقار ذاته تصل إلى نحو 18.6 مليون دولار، ما يفتح باب التساؤلات حول دوافع البيع وتوقيته.

العقار المعروض عبارة عن بنتهاوس فاخر، يمتد على 3 طوابق في حي تريبيكا بمدينة نيويورك، بمساحة تتجاوز 12 ألف قدم مربعة، ويتميّز بإطلالات بانورامية على أفق مانهاتن ونهر هدسون، إلى جانب تصميم داخلي فاخر بطابع «آرت ديكو» وزخارف الفراشات، التي تُعد جزءاً من الهوية البصرية لكاري.

وتعود ملكية الشقة إلى أواخر التسعينات، إذ قامت كاري بشراء وحدتين منفصلتين ودمجهما في وحدة واحدة بتكلفة تقارب 9 ملايين دولار آنذاك، قبل أن تتحول إلى أحد أبرز العقارات الفاخرة المرتبطة باسمها.

وتكشف السجلات، أن النجمة حصلت على قروض متعددة بضمان العقار، ما أدى إلى تضخم الالتزامات المالية المرتبطة به، في وقت تشير فيه تقارير إلى أن نمط حياتها عالي التكلفة، الذي قد تصل نفقاته الشهرية إلى نحو مليون دولار، ساهم في زيادة الضغوط المالية.

ويرى مراقبون، أن طرح العقار للبيع قد يكون خطوة لتوفير سيولة مالية عاجلة، خصوصاً بعد بيع سابق لمنزلها في أتلانتا بخسارة، ما يعكس تحولات في إدارة أصولها العقارية خلال الفترة الأخيرة.