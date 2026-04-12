يبقى سوق الذهب وجهة دائمة للشراء، لكن أشهر الممارسات التي تثير امتعاض المتعاملين، خصوصاً مع تفاوت الأسعار وغياب الشفافية في بعض الحالات.
اختلاف الأسعار عن العالمي
الفروقات بأسعار الشراء والبيع
رسوم المصنعية مرتفعة
ضعف الالتزام بالفواتير
طلب الدفع النقدي
The gold market remains a permanent destination for purchases, but one of the most common practices that annoy traders, especially with fluctuating prices and the lack of transparency in some cases.
Price differences from the global market
Discrepancies in buying and selling prices
High manufacturing fees
Weak adherence to invoices
Cash payment requests