يبقى سوق الذهب وجهة دائمة للشراء، لكن أشهر الممارسات التي تثير امتعاض المتعاملين، خصوصاً مع تفاوت الأسعار وغياب الشفافية في بعض الحالات.

اختلاف الأسعار عن العالمي

الفروقات بأسعار الشراء والبيع

رسوم المصنعية مرتفعة

ضعف الالتزام بالفواتير

طلب الدفع النقدي