The Ministry of Defense announced today the arrival of a military force from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Sector as part of the joint strategic defense agreement signed between the two brotherly countries.



The Pakistani force consists of fighter and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force, aimed at enhancing joint military coordination and raising the level of operational readiness between the armed forces of the two countries, thereby supporting security and stability at both regional and international levels.