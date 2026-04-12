يأتي تعيين البروفيسور عبدالله بن سعد المليص الغامدي مديراً للجامعة العربية المفتوحة بالمدينة المنورة؛ استناداً إلى تخصصات الحاسب، ضمن مسار أكاديمي ممتد يعكس خبرة طويلة في التعليم العالي والعمل المؤسسي داخل الجامعات السعودية.

نشأ المليص في بيئة تعليمية ذات حضور مبكر في منطقة الباحة، متأثراً بإرث والده الشيخ سعد بن عبدالله المليص، أحد المهتمين بالتعليم والثقافة، كما تبلورت رؤيته ضمن محيط عائلي ضم شخصيات تربوية بارزة، من بينهم أحمد بن محمد المليص، وسعيد بن محمد المليص، ما أسهم في تشكيل وعيه المبكر بقيمة التعليم ودوره في بناء الإنسان.

خاض المليص تجربة الابتعاث إلى الولايات المتحدة، وحصل على الدكتوراه في تخصصات تقنية، ليعود ضمن الكفاءات التي شاركت في تدريس علوم الحاسب وتطوير برامجها في الجامعات الوطنية. وعلى مدى أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، أسهم في بناء المناهج والإشراف على برامج الدراسات العليا، مع تركيز على جودة المخرجات التعليمية.

في الجانب القيادي، ارتبطت تجربته بالعمل المؤسسي، إذ ينظر إلى منصبه الحالي باعتباره امتداداً لدوره الأكاديمي، مع اهتمام بتطوير البيئة التعليمية وتعزيز التحول الرقمي. كما يُعرف بتواصله مع طلابه وزملائه، وحضوره في الأنشطة الأكاديمية.

تعكس مسيرته نموذجاً أكاديمياً تقليدياً قائماً على التدرج العلمي والخبرة التراكمية، في سياق يتجه نحو تطوير التعليم ومواكبة متغيراته.