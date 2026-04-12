The appointment of Professor Abdullah bin Saad Al-Mulaiss Al-Ghamdi as the Director of the Arab Open University in Medina comes based on his expertise in computer science, within an extended academic path that reflects a long experience in higher education and institutional work within Saudi universities.

Al-Mulaiss grew up in an educational environment with an early presence in the Al-Baha region, influenced by the legacy of his father, Sheikh Saad bin Abdullah Al-Mulaiss, who was interested in education and culture. His vision was also shaped within a family circle that included prominent educational figures, among them Ahmed bin Muhammad Al-Mulaiss and Said bin Muhammad Al-Mulaiss, which contributed to his early awareness of the value of education and its role in human development.

Al-Mulaiss experienced a scholarship to the United States, where he obtained a doctorate in technical fields, returning as one of the competencies that participated in teaching computer science and developing its programs in national universities. For more than three decades, he contributed to building curricula and supervising graduate programs, with a focus on the quality of educational outcomes.

In terms of leadership, his experience is linked to institutional work, as his current position is seen as an extension of his academic role, with an interest in developing the educational environment and enhancing digital transformation. He is also known for his communication with his students and colleagues, and his presence in academic activities.

His career reflects a traditional academic model based on scientific progression and cumulative experience, in a context aimed at developing education and keeping pace with its changes.