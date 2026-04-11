The Pakistani capital, Islamabad, is hosting today (Saturday) the first round of American-Iranian negotiations aimed at stopping the war and reaching a permanent agreement between the two countries.



Trump is angry with the behavior of the Iranians



An American source said, “In theory, President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement, but he is also preparing to resume the war, adding: He is angered by the behavior of the Iranians... They are somewhat embarrassing him,” according to what was reported by Axios.



The American official confirmed that the extension of the ceasefire will not happen unless Vice President JD Vance, who heads his country's delegation to Pakistan, returns with some kind of achievements.



American officials considered it unclear whether any meaningful progress could be made in the first round of negotiations, but they expressed hope that it would be more than just a ceremonial meeting. They believed that reaching an agreement would take weeks, if not months, and would likely require an extension of the ceasefire for two weeks.



According to the site, sending Vance was seen as a signal that the United States is serious, although some officials are concerned that sending such a high-ranking official may be premature, as little groundwork has been laid for the negotiations.



The Strait of Hormuz card



In contrast, the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Qalibaf is preparing to play “pressure cards,” according to former American officials with experience negotiating with Iran.



These officials saw that Iran's continued influence over the Strait of Hormuz, the most important global shipping route for energy, has given its leaders a new pressure card in the talks, according to what was reported by the Wall Street Journal. Former member of the American team that negotiated the Iranian nuclear deal in 2015, Alan Eyre, stated: “Iran has suffered a severe military blow, but it currently possesses a nuclear weapon, which is the Strait of Hormuz.”



American warnings against manipulation and deceit



President Trump and his administration have warned Tehran against manipulation and deceit during the talks. He confirmed in a post on his platform, Truth Social, last night (Friday) that the Iranians do not have any pressure cards, and that their only chance of survival is to negotiate, as he put it.



It is noteworthy that prior to the temporary two-week ceasefire announced by Pakistan early last Wednesday, Iran presented a 10-point plan to resolve the conflict, which included establishing a new status in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as agreeing to uranium enrichment, discussing the levels of this enrichment, as well as stopping the war on all fronts including Lebanon, in addition to paying war reparations.



While Trump initially indicated that he was willing to deal with an Iranian plan previously presented as a basis for negotiations, he later reaffirmed his demand for the complete reopening of the strait, amidst confusion regarding the existence of more than one plan or discrepancies between what was presented to the American side and what the Iranian side announced in terms of conditions or points.