تحتضن العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، اليوم (السبت)، الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية من أجل وقف الحرب والتوصل لاتفاق دائم بين البلدين.


ترمب غاضب من سلوك الإيرانيين


وقال مصدر أمريكي: «من الناحية النظرية، يريد الرئيس دونالد ترمب التوصل إلى اتفاق، لكنه يستعد أيضاً لاستئناف الحرب، مضيفا: لقد أغضبه سلوك الإيرانيين.. إنهم يحرجونه نوعاً ما»، بحسب ما نقل عنه موقع «أكسيوس».


وأكد المسؤول الأمريكي أن تمديد إطلاق وقف النار لن يحدث، إلا إذا عاد نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس الذي يرأس وفد بلاده إلى باكستان بنوع من الإنجازات.


واعتبر مسؤولون أمريكيون أنه من غير الواضح ما إذا كان من الممكن تحقيق أي تقدم ذي مغزى في الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات، لكنهم أعربوا عن أملهم بأن يكون الأمر أكثر من مجرد اجتماع احتفالي. ورأوا أن التوصل إلى اتفاق سيستغرق أسابيع إن لم يكن شهوراً، ومن المرجح أن يتطلب تمديد وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين.


ووفق الموقع، فقد رأى أن إرسال فانس يشكل إشارة إلى أن الولايات المتحدة جادة، إلا أن بعض المسؤولين قلقون من أن إرسال مثل هذا المسؤول رفيع المستوى قد يكون سابقاً لأوانه، حيث لم يتم وضع سوى القليل من الأسس للمفاوضات.


ورقة مضيق هرمز


في المقابل، يستعد الوفد الإيراني الذي يقوده رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف للعب «أوراق ضغط»، بحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين سابقين لديهم خبرة في التفاوض مع إيران.


ورأى هؤلاء المسؤولين أن استمرار نفوذ إيران على مضيق هرمز، أهم ممر عالمي لشحن الطاقة، منح قادتها ورقة ضغط جديدة في المحادثات، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال». وقال العضو السابق في الفريق الأمريكي الذي تفاوض على الاتفاق النووي الإيراني عام 2015 آلان آير: «إيران تلقت ضربة عسكرية قاسية، لكنها تمتلك حالياً سلاحاً نووياً، ألا وهو مضيق هرمز».


تحذيرات أمريكية من التحايل والتلاعب


وكان الرئيس ترمب وفريق إدارته حذرا طهران من التلاعب والتحايل خلال المحادثات. وأكد في منشور على منصته «تروث سوشيال» مساء أمس (الجمعة) أن الإيرانيين لا يملكون أوراقاً للضغط، وأن فرصتهم الوحيد للبقاء على قيد الحياة هي التفاوض، وفق تعبيره.


يذكر أنه قبل وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت لمدة أسبوعين والذي أعلنت عنه باكستان فجر الأربعاء الماضي، قدمت إيران خطة من 10 بنود لتسوية النزاع، شملت إرساء وضع جديد في مضيق هرمز، فضلا عن القبول بتخصيب اليورانيوم، مع مناقشة مستويات هذا التخصيب، فضلا عن وقف الحرب على كافة الجبهات من ضمنها لبنان، بالإضافة إلى دفع التعويضات عن الحرب.


فيما أشار ترمب في البداية إلى أنه مستعد للتعامل مع خطة إيرانية قدمت سابقا كأساس للمفاوضات، لكنه عاد لاحقاً ليؤكد مطالبته بإعادة فتح المضيق بالكامل، وسط لغط حول وجود أكثر من خطة أو تباين بين ما قدم إلى الجانب الأمريكي وما أعلن عنه الجانب الإيراني من شروط أو بنود.