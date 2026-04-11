لا يزال الغموض يكتنف الحالة الصحية للمرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي، الذي لم يظهر علناً منذ تعيينه خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي الذي اغتيل في أول أيام الحرب.


نجل خامنئي لايزال يتعافى


وكشفت ثلاثة مصادر مقربة من الدائرة الداخلية للزعيم الأعلى الإيراني أنه لا يزال يتعافى من إصابات حادة في الوجه والساق ألمت به جراء الغارة الجوية التي قتلت والده في بداية الحرب يوم 28 فبراير الماضي.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، عن المصادر، اليوم السبت، تأكيدها أن وجه نجل خامنئي تشوه في الهجوم على مجمع المرشد السابق في وسط طهران، وأصيب بجروح بالغة في إحدى ساقيه أو كلتيهما. وأفاد مصدر مطلع على تقييمات مخابراتية أمريكية أن هناك اعتقادا بأن خامنئي فقد إحدى ساقيه.


وكانت مصادر طلبت عدم الكشف عن هوياتها، أكدت أن الرجل البالغ من العمر 56 عاما يتعافى من جراحه، ولا يزال يتمتع بقدرة ذهنية عالية.


المشاركة في اتخاذ القرارات


وكشف اثنان من المصادر أن مجتبى يشارك في اجتماعات مع كبار المسؤولين عبر المؤتمرات الصوتية، ويشارك في اتخاذ القرارات بشأن القضايا الرئيسية، بما في ذلك الحرب والمفاوضات مع واشنطن.


وتوقع أحد المقربين من دائرته نشر صور للمرشد الجديد في غضون شهر أو شهرين، وأنه قد يظهر علنا حينها، بيد أن المصادر الثلاثة أكدت أنه لن يظهر إلا عندما تسمح حالته الصحية والوضع الأمني بذلك.


ولا تزال المعلومات شحيحة حول مكان خامنئي وحالته وقدرته على الحكم، إذ لم يتم نشر أي صورة أو مقطع فيديو أو تسجيل صوتي له منذ الهجوم الجوي الذي أعقبه تعيينه خلفا لوالده في الثامن من شهر مارس الماضي.


ولم يصدر أي بيان إيراني رسمي بشأن حجم إصابة خامنئي، غير أن مذيعا في التلفزيون الحكومي وصفه بعد اختياره زعيما أعلى بكلمة «جانباز» التي تشير في إيران إلى المحاربين الذين ألمت بهم إصابات بالغة.


أخطر أزمة منذ عقود


ويعتقد مراقبون سياسيون، أنه بغض النظر عن خطورة الإصابة التي ألمت به، فإنه من المستبعد أن يتمكن الزعيم الجديد قليل الخبرة من ممارسة السلطة المطلقة التي كان يتمتع بها والده.


وعلى الرغم أنه ينظر إليه على أنه بمثابة امتداد لنظام والده، إلا أن الأمر قد يستغرق سنوات حتى يتمكن من بناء نفس المستوى من السلطة.


وتتزامن الحالة الصحية الغامضة لصاحب السلطة الأعلى في إيران، مع ما تمر به البلاد التي تواجه أخطر أزمة منذ عقود مع انطلاق محادثات سلام لا يمكن توقع نتائجها مع الولايات المتحدة في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.