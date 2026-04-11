The health status of Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains shrouded in mystery, as he has not appeared publicly since his appointment as his father's successor, Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first days of the war.



Khamenei's son is still recovering



Three sources close to the inner circle of the Iranian Supreme Leader revealed that he is still recovering from severe facial and leg injuries sustained during the airstrike that killed his father at the beginning of the war on February 28.



Reuters reported today, Saturday, citing the sources, that Mojtaba Khamenei's face was disfigured in the attack on the former leader's compound in central Tehran, and he suffered serious injuries to one or both of his legs. An informed source on American intelligence assessments indicated that there is a belief that Khamenei has lost one of his legs.



Sources who requested anonymity confirmed that the 56-year-old man is recovering from his injuries and still possesses high mental acuity.



Participation in decision-making



Two of the sources revealed that Mojtaba participates in meetings with senior officials via conference calls and is involved in decision-making on key issues, including the war and negotiations with Washington.



One close associate predicted that images of the new leader would be published within a month or two, and that he might appear publicly by then; however, the three sources confirmed that he would not appear until his health condition and the security situation allow it.



Information about Khamenei's whereabouts, condition, and ability to govern remains scarce, as no photos, videos, or audio recordings of him have been released since the airstrike that followed his appointment as his father's successor on March 8.



No official Iranian statement has been issued regarding the extent of Khamenei's injuries, but a broadcaster on state television referred to him after his selection as Supreme Leader with the term "Janbaz," which in Iran refers to warriors who have suffered severe injuries.



The most dangerous crisis in decades



Political observers believe that regardless of the severity of his injuries, it is unlikely that the inexperienced new leader will be able to exercise the absolute power that his father enjoyed.



Although he is seen as an extension of his father's regime, it may take years for him to build the same level of authority.



The mysterious health condition of the highest authority in Iran coincides with the country facing its most dangerous crisis in decades, as peace talks with the United States are underway in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with unpredictable outcomes.