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In an unusual scene, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the American president, appeared in tears during her participation in the podcast "Diary of a CEO," revealing a human side far removed from her traditional image as a powerful advisor during her father Donald Trump's first term.

Her tears, which flowed on air, carried deep emotional messages, especially when she spoke about her late mother Ivana Trump, whom she described as "extraordinary."

إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.

The Shock of Illness: Kushner's Battle with Cancer

The moments of crying were not only linked to nostalgia but extended to one of the hardest experiences she went through when she recalled her husband Jared Kushner's thyroid cancer diagnosis.

Kushner fought a silent battle with the illness, undergoing two surgeries; the first while he was working in the White House, and the second in 2022, which placed significant psychological pressure on the family.

Ivanka described that phase as a "harsh turning point," combining illness and loss, stating that her life was changing completely in a short time.

The Loss of a Mother: An Unhealable Wound

The death of her mother in 2022 marked the biggest breaking point, especially since it came just weeks after her husband underwent surgery.

Ivanka paused multiple times during the interview to hold back her tears, affected by her children's deprivation of knowing their grandmother, affirming her commitment to keeping her memory alive within the family. Ivana had passed away in 2022 at the age of 73 after falling in her home in New York.

She also recalled the role of her grandmother, who lives with them in Florida, describing her presence as a "blessing," as she shares stories about their late mother with the grandchildren.

From the White House to Therapy

After leaving the White House, and with the accumulation of personal pressures, Ivanka revealed that she turned to therapy, a step that reflects the extent of the impact those successive crises left on her.

She said that she naturally tends to "compartmentalize emotions," but circumstances pushed her to acknowledge the need for psychological support.

"The Pennsylvania Nightmare": Double Fear

The psychological tension increased when she followed the attempt to target her father in Pennsylvania on television, describing the moment as a "real nightmare."

Despite his survival, the impact of the incident remained present in her memory, especially with her children who experienced the details of the scene with her.

إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.

A New Life Away from Politics

After her father's first term, Ivanka chose to distance herself from political work, preferring to focus on her family in Miami, where she lives with her husband and their three children.

This shift, according to her, was not just a professional decision but a human necessity to regain balance after years of pressure.

The Trump Children: A Diverse Presence in Politics and Media

It is noted that President Donald Trump has five children from three marriages, who have formed prominent features in both the economic and media scenes.

From his first marriage to Ivana Trump, he has three children: Donald Trump Jr. (1977), Ivanka Trump (1981), and Eric Trump (1984), who have emerged in managing the family business and participating in its public activities.

In his second marriage to Marla Maples, he welcomed his daughter Tiffany Trump (1993), who is known for her media presence and her pursuit of a law degree.

From his current wife Melania Trump, he has the youngest son Barron Trump (2006), who is considered the youngest member of the family.