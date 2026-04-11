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في مشهد غير معتاد، ظهرت إيفانكا ترمب، ابنة الرئيس الأمريكي، باكية خلال مشاركتها في بودكاست «Diary of a CEO»، كاشفة جانبًا إنسانيًا بعيدًا عن صورتها التقليدية كمستشارة قوية خلال الولاية الأولى لوالدها دونالد ترمب.

دموعها التي انهمرت على الهواء حملت رسائل عاطفية عميقة، خصوصًا عند حديثها عن والدتها الراحلة إيفانا ترمب، التي وصفتها بـ«الاستثنائية».

إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.

إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.

صدمة المرض.. معركة كوشنر مع السرطان

لم تكن لحظات البكاء مرتبطة فقط بالحنين، بل امتدت إلى واحدة من أصعب التجارب التي مرت بها، حين استذكرت إصابة زوجها جاريد كوشنر بسرطان الغدة الدرقية.

كوشنر خاض معركة صامتة مع المرض، إذ أجرى عمليتين جراحيتين؛ الأولى خلال عمله في البيت الأبيض، والثانية في عام 2022، ما شكل ضغطًا نفسيًا كبيرًا على العائلة.

إيفانكا وصفت تلك المرحلة بأنها «تحول قاسٍ»، جمع بين المرض والفقد، قائلة إن حياتها كانت تتغير بالكامل في وقت قصير.

فقد الأم.. جرح لا يندمل

شكلت وفاة والدتها عام 2022 نقطة الانكسار الأكبر، خصوصًا أنها جاءت بعد أسابيع من خضوع زوجها لعملية جراحية.

وتوقفت إيفانكا أكثر من مرة خلال المقابلة لتكبح دموعها، متأثرة بحرمان أطفالها من التعرف على جدتهم، مؤكدة حرصها على إبقاء ذكراها حية داخل العائلة، وكانت إيفانا قد توفيت عام 2022 عن عمر يناهز 73 عامًا إثر سقوطها في منزلها بنيويورك.

كما استحضرت دور جدتها التي تعيش معهم في فلوريدا، ووصفت وجودها بأنه «نعمة»، إذ تنقل للأحفاد حكايات عن والدتهم الراحلة.

من البيت الأبيض إلى العيادة النفسية

بعد مغادرتها البيت الأبيض، ومع تراكم الضغوط الشخصية، كشفت إيفانكا أنها لجأت إلى العلاج النفسي، في خطوة تعكس حجم التأثير الذي تركته تلك الأزمات المتلاحقة.

وقالت إنها تميل بطبيعتها إلى «فصل المشاعر»، لكن الظروف دفعتها للاعتراف بالحاجة إلى الدعم النفسي.

«كابوس بنسلفانيا».. خوف مضاعف

زاد التوتر النفسي عندما تابعت محاولة استهداف والدها في بنسلفانيا عبر التلفزيون، ووصفت اللحظة بأنها «كابوس حقيقي».

ورغم نجاته، بقي أثر الحادثة حاضرًا في ذاكرتها، خصوصًا مع وجود أطفالها الذين عاشوا تفاصيل المشهد معها.

إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.

إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.

حياة جديدة بعيدًا عن السياسة

اختارت إيفانكا بعد الولاية الأولى لوالدها الابتعاد عن العمل السياسي، مفضلة التركيز على عائلتها في ميامي، حيث تعيش مع زوجها وأطفالها الثلاثة.

هذا التحول، وفق حديثها، لم يكن مجرد قرار مهني، بل ضرورة إنسانية لإعادة التوازن بعد سنوات من الضغوط.

أبناء ترمب.. حضور متنوع بين السياسة والإعلام

يذكر أن لدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خمسة أبناء من ثلاث زيجات، شكّلوا ملامح بارزة في المشهدين الاقتصادي والإعلامي.

فمن زواجه الأول من إيفانا ترمب، أنجب ثلاثة أبناء هم: دونالد ترمب الابن (1977)، وإيفانكا ترمب (1981)، وإريك ترمب (1984)، وقد برزوا في إدارة أعمال العائلة والمشاركة في نشاطاتها العامة.

وفي زواجه الثاني من مارلا مابلز، رُزق بابنته تيفاني ترمب (1993)، التي عُرفت بحضورها الإعلامي واتجاهها إلى دراسة القانون.

أما من زوجته الحالية ميلانيا ترمب، فقد أنجب ابنه الأصغر بارون ترمب (2006)، الذي يُعد أصغر أفراد العائلة.