في مشهد غير معتاد، ظهرت إيفانكا ترمب، ابنة الرئيس الأمريكي، باكية خلال مشاركتها في بودكاست «Diary of a CEO»، كاشفة جانبًا إنسانيًا بعيدًا عن صورتها التقليدية كمستشارة قوية خلال الولاية الأولى لوالدها دونالد ترمب.
دموعها التي انهمرت على الهواء حملت رسائل عاطفية عميقة، خصوصًا عند حديثها عن والدتها الراحلة إيفانا ترمب، التي وصفتها بـ«الاستثنائية».
إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.
صدمة المرض.. معركة كوشنر مع السرطان
لم تكن لحظات البكاء مرتبطة فقط بالحنين، بل امتدت إلى واحدة من أصعب التجارب التي مرت بها، حين استذكرت إصابة زوجها جاريد كوشنر بسرطان الغدة الدرقية.
كوشنر خاض معركة صامتة مع المرض، إذ أجرى عمليتين جراحيتين؛ الأولى خلال عمله في البيت الأبيض، والثانية في عام 2022، ما شكل ضغطًا نفسيًا كبيرًا على العائلة.
إيفانكا وصفت تلك المرحلة بأنها «تحول قاسٍ»، جمع بين المرض والفقد، قائلة إن حياتها كانت تتغير بالكامل في وقت قصير.
فقد الأم.. جرح لا يندمل
شكلت وفاة والدتها عام 2022 نقطة الانكسار الأكبر، خصوصًا أنها جاءت بعد أسابيع من خضوع زوجها لعملية جراحية.
وتوقفت إيفانكا أكثر من مرة خلال المقابلة لتكبح دموعها، متأثرة بحرمان أطفالها من التعرف على جدتهم، مؤكدة حرصها على إبقاء ذكراها حية داخل العائلة، وكانت إيفانا قد توفيت عام 2022 عن عمر يناهز 73 عامًا إثر سقوطها في منزلها بنيويورك.
كما استحضرت دور جدتها التي تعيش معهم في فلوريدا، ووصفت وجودها بأنه «نعمة»، إذ تنقل للأحفاد حكايات عن والدتهم الراحلة.
من البيت الأبيض إلى العيادة النفسية
بعد مغادرتها البيت الأبيض، ومع تراكم الضغوط الشخصية، كشفت إيفانكا أنها لجأت إلى العلاج النفسي، في خطوة تعكس حجم التأثير الذي تركته تلك الأزمات المتلاحقة.
وقالت إنها تميل بطبيعتها إلى «فصل المشاعر»، لكن الظروف دفعتها للاعتراف بالحاجة إلى الدعم النفسي.
«كابوس بنسلفانيا».. خوف مضاعف
زاد التوتر النفسي عندما تابعت محاولة استهداف والدها في بنسلفانيا عبر التلفزيون، ووصفت اللحظة بأنها «كابوس حقيقي».
ورغم نجاته، بقي أثر الحادثة حاضرًا في ذاكرتها، خصوصًا مع وجود أطفالها الذين عاشوا تفاصيل المشهد معها.
إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.
حياة جديدة بعيدًا عن السياسة
اختارت إيفانكا بعد الولاية الأولى لوالدها الابتعاد عن العمل السياسي، مفضلة التركيز على عائلتها في ميامي، حيث تعيش مع زوجها وأطفالها الثلاثة.
هذا التحول، وفق حديثها، لم يكن مجرد قرار مهني، بل ضرورة إنسانية لإعادة التوازن بعد سنوات من الضغوط.
أبناء ترمب.. حضور متنوع بين السياسة والإعلام
يذكر أن لدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خمسة أبناء من ثلاث زيجات، شكّلوا ملامح بارزة في المشهدين الاقتصادي والإعلامي.
فمن زواجه الأول من إيفانا ترمب، أنجب ثلاثة أبناء هم: دونالد ترمب الابن (1977)، وإيفانكا ترمب (1981)، وإريك ترمب (1984)، وقد برزوا في إدارة أعمال العائلة والمشاركة في نشاطاتها العامة.
وفي زواجه الثاني من مارلا مابلز، رُزق بابنته تيفاني ترمب (1993)، التي عُرفت بحضورها الإعلامي واتجاهها إلى دراسة القانون.
أما من زوجته الحالية ميلانيا ترمب، فقد أنجب ابنه الأصغر بارون ترمب (2006)، الذي يُعد أصغر أفراد العائلة.
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In an unusual scene, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the American president, appeared in tears during her participation in the podcast "Diary of a CEO," revealing a human side far removed from her traditional image as a powerful advisor during her father Donald Trump's first term.
Her tears, which flowed on air, carried deep emotional messages, especially when she spoke about her late mother Ivana Trump, whom she described as "extraordinary."
إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.
The Shock of Illness: Kushner's Battle with Cancer
The moments of crying were not only linked to nostalgia but extended to one of the hardest experiences she went through when she recalled her husband Jared Kushner's thyroid cancer diagnosis.
Kushner fought a silent battle with the illness, undergoing two surgeries; the first while he was working in the White House, and the second in 2022, which placed significant psychological pressure on the family.
Ivanka described that phase as a "harsh turning point," combining illness and loss, stating that her life was changing completely in a short time.
The Loss of a Mother: An Unhealable Wound
The death of her mother in 2022 marked the biggest breaking point, especially since it came just weeks after her husband underwent surgery.
Ivanka paused multiple times during the interview to hold back her tears, affected by her children's deprivation of knowing their grandmother, affirming her commitment to keeping her memory alive within the family. Ivana had passed away in 2022 at the age of 73 after falling in her home in New York.
She also recalled the role of her grandmother, who lives with them in Florida, describing her presence as a "blessing," as she shares stories about their late mother with the grandchildren.
From the White House to Therapy
After leaving the White House, and with the accumulation of personal pressures, Ivanka revealed that she turned to therapy, a step that reflects the extent of the impact those successive crises left on her.
She said that she naturally tends to "compartmentalize emotions," but circumstances pushed her to acknowledge the need for psychological support.
"The Pennsylvania Nightmare": Double Fear
The psychological tension increased when she followed the attempt to target her father in Pennsylvania on television, describing the moment as a "real nightmare."
Despite his survival, the impact of the incident remained present in her memory, especially with her children who experienced the details of the scene with her.
إيفانكا ترمب مع زوجها جاريد كوشنر وأبنائها.
A New Life Away from Politics
After her father's first term, Ivanka chose to distance herself from political work, preferring to focus on her family in Miami, where she lives with her husband and their three children.
This shift, according to her, was not just a professional decision but a human necessity to regain balance after years of pressure.
The Trump Children: A Diverse Presence in Politics and Media
It is noted that President Donald Trump has five children from three marriages, who have formed prominent features in both the economic and media scenes.
From his first marriage to Ivana Trump, he has three children: Donald Trump Jr. (1977), Ivanka Trump (1981), and Eric Trump (1984), who have emerged in managing the family business and participating in its public activities.
In his second marriage to Marla Maples, he welcomed his daughter Tiffany Trump (1993), who is known for her media presence and her pursuit of a law degree.
From his current wife Melania Trump, he has the youngest son Barron Trump (2006), who is considered the youngest member of the family.