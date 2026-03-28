In a rare incident that raises questions about the medical effects of prolonged stays in space, veteran American astronaut Mike Fincke revealed details of the mysterious medical episode he experienced during his mission aboard the International Space Station last January, which led to NASA's first early mass medical evacuation in its history for health reasons.

Fincke, 59, who is considered one of NASA's most experienced astronauts, recounted in an interview with the Associated Press how he suddenly and completely lost the ability to speak while having dinner on January 7.



He said, "It happened suddenly and with astonishing speed," noting that he felt no pain, but his six colleagues immediately noticed his difficult condition, quickly gathering around him and requesting help from doctors on Earth within seconds.

Fincke added, "They saw that I was in serious condition, and everyone moved in seconds," explaining that the episode lasted only about 20 minutes, after which he felt a gradual improvement, and he confirmed that he had never experienced anything like it before throughout his long career.



Mike Fincke is a former colonel in the U.S. Air Force who joined NASA in 1996 and participated in multiple missions, including trips to the International Space Station and shuttle missions. He is known for his extensive experience in life in zero gravity, where scientists study its effects on the human body, such as loss of bone mass, balance disorders, and changes in circulation and brain function.



Doctors immediately ruled out a heart attack or choking, but all other possibilities are still under investigation, including the possibility that the incident is related to the effects of zero gravity or the cumulative effects of prolonged stays in space.

Fincke had spent five and a half months on the station at the time of the incident, with a total of 549 days in space across four previous missions, a number that places him among the elite astronauts.



The ultrasound devices available on the station contributed to an initial assessment of his condition, but NASA decided to return Fincke and three of his colleagues to Earth more than a month ahead of schedule in an unprecedented mass evacuation for medical reasons, which resulted in the cancellation of his mission, including a planned spacewalk, leaving the station with a temporary skeleton crew.

After his return, Fincke underwent advanced medical examinations on Earth and confirmed that he is in good health now and on the path to a full recovery. However, he noted that he cannot disclose additional medical details out of respect for the privacy of astronauts, which NASA is keen to maintain. The agency is also currently reviewing the records of other astronauts to check for similar cases in the past.