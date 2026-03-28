في حادثة نادرة تثير تساؤلات حول التأثيرات الطبية للبقاء الطويل في الفضاء، كشف رائد الفضاء الأمريكي المخضرم مايك فينك تفاصيل النوبة الطبية الغامضة التي أصابته أثناء مهمته على متن المحطة الفضائية الدولية في يناير الماضي، وأدت إلى أول عملية إجلاء طبي جماعي مبكر في تاريخ ناسا لأسباب صحية.

وروى فينك، البالغ من العمر 59 عاماً، الذي يُعد أحد أكثر رواد الفضاء خبرة في ناسا، في مقابلة مع وكالة أسوشييتد برس كيف فقد القدرة على النطق فجأة وبشكل كامل أثناء تناوله العشاء في السابع من يناير.

وقال: «لقد حدث ذلك فجأة وبسرعة مذهلة»، مشيراً إلى أنه لم يشعر بأي ألم، لكن زملاءه الستة لاحظوا وضعه الصعب فوراً، فالتفوا حوله وطلبوا المساعدة من الأطباء على الأرض في ثوانٍ معدودة.

وأضاف فينك: «رأوا أنني في حالة خطيرة، والجميع تحرك في ثوانٍ معدودة»، موضحاً أنه استمرت النوبة نحو 20 دقيقة فقط، وبعدها شعر بتحسن تدريجي، وأكد أنه لم يمر بتجربة مماثلة من قبل طوال مسيرته الطويلة.


ومايك فينك، هو عقيد سابق في سلاح الجو الأمريكي، انضم إلى ناسا عام 1996، وشارك في مهمات متعددة شملت بعثات إلى المحطة الدولية ومهمات مكوكية، ويُعرف بتجربته الواسعة في الحياة داخل الجاذبية الصفرية، حيث يدرس العلماء تأثيراتها على الجسم البشري، مثل فقدان كتلة العظام، اضطرابات التوازن، وتغيرات في الدورة الدموية والدماغ.

واستبعد الأطباء على الفور إصابته بنوبة قلبية أو حالة اختناق، لكن جميع الاحتمالات الأخرى ما زالت قيد الدراسة، بما في ذلك احتمال ارتباط الحادثة بانعدام الوزن الجاذبية الصفرية أو التأثيرات التراكمية للبقاء الطويل في الفضاء.

وكان فينك قد أمضى خمسة أشهر ونصف الشهر في المحطة عند وقوع الحادثة، ويبلغ إجمالي أيامه في الفضاء عبر أربع مهمات سابقة 549 يوماً، وهو رقم يضعه ضمن نخبة رواد الفضاء.

وساهمت أجهزة الموجات فوق الصوتية المتوفرة على متن المحطة في تقييم أولي للحالة، لكن ناسا قررت إعادة فينك وثلاثة من زملائه إلى الأرض قبل الموعد المقرر بأكثر من شهر في عملية إجلاء جماعي غير مسبوقة لأسباب طبية، وأدى ذلك إلى إلغاء مهمته، بما في ذلك نشاط خارجي مخطط له، وترك المحطة بطاقم هيكلي مؤقت.

وبعد عودته، أجرى فينك فحوصات طبية متقدمة على الأرض، وأكد أنه يتمتع بصحة جيدة الآن ويسير على طريق التعافي الكامل، ومع ذلك، أشار إلى أنه لا يستطيع الكشف عن تفاصيل طبية إضافية احتراماً لخصوصية رواد الفضاء التي تحرص ناسا على الحفاظ عليها، كما أن الوكالة تقوم حالياً بمراجعة سجلات رواد فضاء آخرين للتحقق من وجود حالات مشابهة في الماضي.