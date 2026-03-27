The veteran media figure Walid Al-Faraj criticized the performance of the Saudi national team following their heavy loss by a score of four goals to none against their Egyptian counterpart, in a match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the Green's preparatory camp during the international "FIFA" days in March. This camp is part of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He wrote a tweet on his official account on the social media platform "x," saying: "A goalkeeper made by the media and fans, and a captain who is supposedly retired for years, with a team that is psychologically broken and lacks the spirit of the group, along with a coach who treats us as if our human resources are like those of the Seychelles. We must reach this miserable scene. I was and still am not optimistic about the future of the game in my country. God is our helper."