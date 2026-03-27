انتقد الإعلامي المخضرم وليد الفراج، مستوى المنتخب السعودي عقب خسارته الكبيرة بنتيجة أربعة أهداف دون رد، من شقيقه المنتخب المصري، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن معسكر الأخضر الإعدادي خلال فترة أيام «FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، والمقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026، حيث كتب تغريدة في حسابه الرسمي على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «x» قال فيها:«حارس مصنوع إعلامياً وجماهيرياً، وقائد مفترض أنه معتزل منذ سنوات، وفريق منهار نفسياً بلا روح المجموعة، مع مدرب يتعامل معنا وكأن إمكانياتنا البشرية مثل جزر سيشيل، لا بد أن نصل لهذا المشهد البائس، كنتُ ولازلت غير متفائل بمستقبل اللعبه في بلادي، الله المستعان».