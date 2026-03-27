علّق عبدالرحمن بن مساعد عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس» على خسارة المنتخب السعودي لكرة القدم أمام منتخب مصر برباعية في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما على ملعب الإنماء بجدة، قائلاً في نص منشوره: «منتخبنا معذور ولا يجوز أن نقسو عليه، فريق يلعب من غير لاعبين ومن غير مدرب ومن غير جهاز إداري ومن غير اتحاد يشرف عليه».


وجاء طرحه حاملاً بُعدين متوازيين؛ التماس العذر للمنتخب في ظل الإمكانات الحالية، وتوجيه رسائل مبطنة ناقدة للمنظومة الإدارية والفنية واتحاد القدم، حيث فُهم المنشور في سياقه كرسالة مباشرة إلى الجهات المعنية بتطوير المنتخب، تعكس عدم رضاه عن دور الاتحاد والجهاز الفني في ظل ما يراه من غياب للتنظيم والاستقرار، وهو ما ينعكس – بحسب حديثه – على مستوى المنتخب ونتائجه.


ولقي المنشور تفاعلًا واسعًا بين الجماهير، بين مؤيد لمضمونه ومن يرى ضرورة قراءة أعمق لواقع المنتخب وظروفه.