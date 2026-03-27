Abdulrahman bin Musaid commented via his account on the "X" platform regarding the Saudi national football team's loss to the Egyptian team by four goals in the friendly match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, stating in the text of his post: "Our national team is excused and we should not be harsh on them; a team playing without players, without a coach, without an administrative staff, and without a federation overseeing it."



His statement carried two parallel dimensions; seeking to excuse the team given the current capabilities, and sending veiled critical messages to the administrative and technical system and the football federation. The post was understood in its context as a direct message to the relevant authorities responsible for developing the team, reflecting his dissatisfaction with the role of the federation and the technical staff amid what he perceives as a lack of organization and stability, which – according to his remarks – is reflected in the team's level and results.



The post received wide interaction among fans, with some supporting its content and others believing there is a need for a deeper understanding of the team's reality and circumstances.