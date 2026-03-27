Bitcoin has dropped to its lowest price level in over two weeks, as traders shift to a defensive approach following the largest options expiration of the year.



Approximately $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options expired today, according to the open interest index.



Mixed Signals



This quarterly expiration comes amid mixed signals regarding the chances of ending the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has lasted for nearly a month.



The price of Bitcoin has decreased by as much as 4% to $66,223, marking its lowest level since March 9.



The original cryptocurrency has been trading within a range of about $60,000 to $75,000 for weeks, having clearly moved away from its peak recorded in October 2025 at around $126,000, following a broad market downturn that hit on October 10.



Trader positions indicate that they expect the war to prolong and foresee the likelihood of stagflation and "forced interest rate hikes," which has significantly reinforced the prevailing pessimism in the market.