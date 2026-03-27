تراجعت «بتكوين» إلى أدنى مستوى سعري لها في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع تحوّل المتداولين إلى نهج دفاعي عقب أكبر استحقاق لعقود الخيارات هذا العام.


وانقضت صلاحية عقود خيارات «بتكوين» بنحو 14 مليار دولار اليوم، وفقاً لمؤشر العقود القائمة.


إشارات متضاربة


ويأتي هذا الاستحقاق الفصلي وسط إشارات متضاربة حول فرص وقف الحرب المستمرة منذ نحو شهر في الشرق الأوسط.


وتراجع سعر «بتكوين» بما يصل إلى 4% إلى 66,223 دولاراً، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ 9 مارس الجاري.


وتتحرك العملة المشفرة الأصلية منذ أسابيع ضمن نطاق يراوح بين نحو 60 ألفاً و75 ألف دولار، بعدما ابتعدت بوضوح عن ذروتها المسجلة في أكتوبر 2025 عند نحو 126 ألف دولار، عقب موجة هبوط واسعة ضربت السوق في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.


وتظهر مراكز المتداولين أنهم يتوقعون إطالة أمد الحرب واحتمالات حدوث ركود تضخمي، و«رفع قسري للفائدة»، ما عزّز بشكل ملحوظ من نزعة التشاؤم في السوق.