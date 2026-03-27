تراجعت «بتكوين» إلى أدنى مستوى سعري لها في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع تحوّل المتداولين إلى نهج دفاعي عقب أكبر استحقاق لعقود الخيارات هذا العام.
وانقضت صلاحية عقود خيارات «بتكوين» بنحو 14 مليار دولار اليوم، وفقاً لمؤشر العقود القائمة.
إشارات متضاربة
ويأتي هذا الاستحقاق الفصلي وسط إشارات متضاربة حول فرص وقف الحرب المستمرة منذ نحو شهر في الشرق الأوسط.
وتراجع سعر «بتكوين» بما يصل إلى 4% إلى 66,223 دولاراً، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ 9 مارس الجاري.
وتتحرك العملة المشفرة الأصلية منذ أسابيع ضمن نطاق يراوح بين نحو 60 ألفاً و75 ألف دولار، بعدما ابتعدت بوضوح عن ذروتها المسجلة في أكتوبر 2025 عند نحو 126 ألف دولار، عقب موجة هبوط واسعة ضربت السوق في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.
وتظهر مراكز المتداولين أنهم يتوقعون إطالة أمد الحرب واحتمالات حدوث ركود تضخمي، و«رفع قسري للفائدة»، ما عزّز بشكل ملحوظ من نزعة التشاؤم في السوق.
Bitcoin has dropped to its lowest price level in over two weeks, as traders shift to a defensive approach following the largest options expiration of the year.
Approximately $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options expired today, according to the open interest index.
Mixed Signals
This quarterly expiration comes amid mixed signals regarding the chances of ending the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has lasted for nearly a month.
The price of Bitcoin has decreased by as much as 4% to $66,223, marking its lowest level since March 9.
The original cryptocurrency has been trading within a range of about $60,000 to $75,000 for weeks, having clearly moved away from its peak recorded in October 2025 at around $126,000, following a broad market downturn that hit on October 10.
Trader positions indicate that they expect the war to prolong and foresee the likelihood of stagflation and "forced interest rate hikes," which has significantly reinforced the prevailing pessimism in the market.