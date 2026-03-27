شهدت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تفاعلًا واسعًا من قبل الإعلاميين والجماهير الرياضية، عقب خسارة المنتخب الكبيرة بنتيجة أربعة أهداف دون رد، من شقيقه المنتخب المصري، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن معسكر الأخضر الإعدادي خلال فترة أيام «FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، والمقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026، التي أثارت العديد من ردود الفعل حول مستوى الأداء الفني.
وتداول عدد من الإعلاميين آراء نقدية حيال المرحلة الحالية، حيث أشار الإعلامي تركي العجمة إلى أهمية الاستفادة من التجارب السابقة والعمل على تطوير الجهاز الفني بما يتناسب مع طموحات المرحلة القادمة، مؤكدًا ضرورة وجود رؤية فنية واضحة.
من جهته، تناول الإعلامي عساف الخليفي أداء المنتخب، مشيرًا إلى أهمية معالجة الأخطاء الفنية، والعمل على تعزيز الانسجام داخل الفريق، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على النتائج.
كما عبّر الإعلامي عبدالغني الشريف عن ضرورة إعادة تقييم المرحلة الحالية، مؤكدًا أن التحديات القادمة تتطلب قرارات فنية تسهم في تحسين الأداء العام للمنتخب.
وتأتي هذه التفاعلات في وقت تتجه فيه الأنظار نحو الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، لاتخاذ الخطوات اللازمة لتطوير أداء المنتخب خلال المرحلة القادمة، بما يواكب تطلعات الجماهير ويعزز من حضوره في المنافسات الدولية.
Social media platforms witnessed widespread interaction from journalists and sports fans following the national team's significant loss by four goals to none against its Egyptian counterpart, in a match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the Green's training camp during the international "FIFA" days in March, which is part of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This loss sparked numerous reactions regarding the level of technical performance.
A number of journalists shared critical opinions about the current phase, with journalist Turki Al-Ajma highlighting the importance of learning from past experiences and working on developing the coaching staff in line with the ambitions of the upcoming phase, emphasizing the necessity of having a clear technical vision.
For his part, journalist Assaf Al-Khalifi discussed the team's performance, pointing out the importance of addressing technical errors and working to enhance team cohesion, which would positively reflect on the results.
Journalist Abdulghani Al-Sharif also expressed the need to reevaluate the current phase, confirming that the upcoming challenges require technical decisions that contribute to improving the overall performance of the national team.
These reactions come at a time when attention is turning towards the Saudi Football Federation to take the necessary steps to enhance the team's performance in the upcoming phase, in line with the aspirations of the fans and to strengthen its presence in international competitions.