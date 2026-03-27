Social media platforms witnessed widespread interaction from journalists and sports fans following the national team's significant loss by four goals to none against its Egyptian counterpart, in a match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the Green's training camp during the international "FIFA" days in March, which is part of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This loss sparked numerous reactions regarding the level of technical performance.



A number of journalists shared critical opinions about the current phase, with journalist Turki Al-Ajma highlighting the importance of learning from past experiences and working on developing the coaching staff in line with the ambitions of the upcoming phase, emphasizing the necessity of having a clear technical vision.



For his part, journalist Assaf Al-Khalifi discussed the team's performance, pointing out the importance of addressing technical errors and working to enhance team cohesion, which would positively reflect on the results.



Journalist Abdulghani Al-Sharif also expressed the need to reevaluate the current phase, confirming that the upcoming challenges require technical decisions that contribute to improving the overall performance of the national team.



These reactions come at a time when attention is turning towards the Saudi Football Federation to take the necessary steps to enhance the team's performance in the upcoming phase, in line with the aspirations of the fans and to strengthen its presence in international competitions.