شهدت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تفاعلًا واسعًا من قبل الإعلاميين والجماهير الرياضية، عقب خسارة المنتخب الكبيرة بنتيجة أربعة أهداف دون رد، من شقيقه المنتخب المصري، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن معسكر الأخضر الإعدادي خلال فترة أيام «FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، والمقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026، التي أثارت العديد من ردود الفعل حول مستوى الأداء الفني.


وتداول عدد من الإعلاميين آراء نقدية حيال المرحلة الحالية، حيث أشار الإعلامي تركي العجمة إلى أهمية الاستفادة من التجارب السابقة والعمل على تطوير الجهاز الفني بما يتناسب مع طموحات المرحلة القادمة، مؤكدًا ضرورة وجود رؤية فنية واضحة.


من جهته، تناول الإعلامي عساف الخليفي أداء المنتخب، مشيرًا إلى أهمية معالجة الأخطاء الفنية، والعمل على تعزيز الانسجام داخل الفريق، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على النتائج.


كما عبّر الإعلامي عبدالغني الشريف عن ضرورة إعادة تقييم المرحلة الحالية، مؤكدًا أن التحديات القادمة تتطلب قرارات فنية تسهم في تحسين الأداء العام للمنتخب.


وتأتي هذه التفاعلات في وقت تتجه فيه الأنظار نحو الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، لاتخاذ الخطوات اللازمة لتطوير أداء المنتخب خلال المرحلة القادمة، بما يواكب تطلعات الجماهير ويعزز من حضوره في المنافسات الدولية.