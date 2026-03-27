تغلّب المنتخب المصري على نظيره المنتخب السعودي بنتيجة (4-0)، في المباراة الودية التي أقيمت بينهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن معسكر الأخضر الإعدادي خلال فترة أيام «FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، والمقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم FIFA 2026™.


وتمكن المنتخب المصري من افتتاح التسجيل مبكرًا عند الدقيقة (4) عن طريق لاعبه إسلام عيسى، وأضاف زميله محمود تريزيجيه الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (16)، قبل أن يعزز النتيجة بالهدف الثالث عند الدقيقة (44) عن طريق أحمد زيزو، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم المنتخب المصري بثلاثية نظيفة.


وفي الشوط الثاني استطاع المنتخب المصري تسجيل الهدف الرابع عن طريق اللاعب عمر مرموش عند الدقيقة (56).