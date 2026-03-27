The Egyptian national team overcame their Saudi counterpart with a score of (4-0) in the friendly match held today at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the Green's training camp during the international "FIFA" days in March, which is part of the third phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.



The Egyptian team managed to open the scoring early in the fourth minute through their player Islam Issa, and his teammate Mahmoud Trezeguet added the second goal in the sixteenth minute, before Ahmed Zizo strengthened the lead with the third goal in the forty-fourth minute, ending the first half with the Egyptian team leading by three clean goals.



In the second half, the Egyptian team was able to score the fourth goal through player Omar Marmoush in the fifty-sixth minute.