The Syrian artist Sulaaf Fawakhri categorically denied the news circulated by some pages on social media about her readiness to portray the character of Asma al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in a dramatic work, affirming that these claims have no basis in truth.

Resolving the Controversy

Sulaaf Fawakhri published a statement on her official account via "Facebook," expressing her astonishment at the circulation of statements attributed to her without verification. She pointed out that her silence is often misunderstood, which opens the door to fabrication and lies, but she chose this time to respond after the rumor spread widely.

Condemnation

The artist expressed her surprise at the publication of news by a Jordanian channel's page with which she has a relationship of mutual respect. She also criticized a comment made by a Lebanese journalist in a sarcastic manner, considering that this reflects a lack of professionalism in reporting news and not referring back to the primary source.

Confronting Rumors

Sulaaf Fawakhri concluded her post by affirming that any statements not issued from her official pages do not represent her, indicating that she may respond later to other rumors, warning against the spread of inaccurate information that often stems from a lack of scrutiny, especially in light of the complex circumstances the region is experiencing.