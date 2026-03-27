نفت الفنانة السورية سلاف فواخرجي بشكل قاطع الأنباء التي تداولتها بعض الصفحات على مواقع التواصل حول استعدادها لتقديم شخصية أسماء الأسد، زوجة الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، في عمل درامي، مؤكدة أن هذه المزاعم لا تمت للحقيقة بصلة.
حسم الجدل
نشرت سلاف فواخرجي بيانًا على حسابها الرسمي عبر «فيسبوك»، معربة فيه عن دهشتها من تداول تصريحات منسوبة إليها دون تحقق، ولفتت إلى أن صمتها عادة يساء فهمه، ما يفتح المجال للتلفيق والكذب، لكنها اختارت هذه المرة الرد بعد انتشار الشائعة بشكل واسع.
استنكار
أشارت الفنانة إلى استغرابها من نشر أنباء بواسطة صفحة قناة أردنية لها علاقة احترام متبادلة، كما انتقدت تعليق صحفية لبنانية بطريقة ساخرة، معتبرة أن هذا يعكس ضعف المهنية في نقل الأخبار وعدم الرجوع للمصدر الأساسي.
مواجهة الشائعات
وختمت سلاف فواخرجي منشورها بالتأكيد على أن أي تصريحات لا تصدر عن صفحاتها الرسمية لا تمثلها، مشيرة إلى أنها قد ترد لاحقًا على شائعات أخرى، محذرة من انتشار المعلومات غير الدقيقة التي تنبع غالبًا من قلة التدقيق، خصوصًا في ظل الظروف المعقدة التي تمر بها المنطقة.
The Syrian artist Sulaaf Fawakhri categorically denied the news circulated by some pages on social media about her readiness to portray the character of Asma al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in a dramatic work, affirming that these claims have no basis in truth.
Resolving the Controversy
Sulaaf Fawakhri published a statement on her official account via "Facebook," expressing her astonishment at the circulation of statements attributed to her without verification. She pointed out that her silence is often misunderstood, which opens the door to fabrication and lies, but she chose this time to respond after the rumor spread widely.
Condemnation
The artist expressed her surprise at the publication of news by a Jordanian channel's page with which she has a relationship of mutual respect. She also criticized a comment made by a Lebanese journalist in a sarcastic manner, considering that this reflects a lack of professionalism in reporting news and not referring back to the primary source.
Confronting Rumors
Sulaaf Fawakhri concluded her post by affirming that any statements not issued from her official pages do not represent her, indicating that she may respond later to other rumors, warning against the spread of inaccurate information that often stems from a lack of scrutiny, especially in light of the complex circumstances the region is experiencing.