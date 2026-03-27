نفت الفنانة السورية سلاف فواخرجي بشكل قاطع الأنباء التي تداولتها بعض الصفحات على مواقع التواصل حول استعدادها لتقديم شخصية أسماء الأسد، زوجة الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، في عمل درامي، مؤكدة أن هذه المزاعم لا تمت للحقيقة بصلة.

حسم الجدل

نشرت سلاف فواخرجي بيانًا على حسابها الرسمي عبر «فيسبوك»، معربة فيه عن دهشتها من تداول تصريحات منسوبة إليها دون تحقق، ولفتت إلى أن صمتها عادة يساء فهمه، ما يفتح المجال للتلفيق والكذب، لكنها اختارت هذه المرة الرد بعد انتشار الشائعة بشكل واسع.

استنكار

أشارت الفنانة إلى استغرابها من نشر أنباء بواسطة صفحة قناة أردنية لها علاقة احترام متبادلة، كما انتقدت تعليق صحفية لبنانية بطريقة ساخرة، معتبرة أن هذا يعكس ضعف المهنية في نقل الأخبار وعدم الرجوع للمصدر الأساسي.

مواجهة الشائعات

وختمت سلاف فواخرجي منشورها بالتأكيد على أن أي تصريحات لا تصدر عن صفحاتها الرسمية لا تمثلها، مشيرة إلى أنها قد ترد لاحقًا على شائعات أخرى، محذرة من انتشار المعلومات غير الدقيقة التي تنبع غالبًا من قلة التدقيق، خصوصًا في ظل الظروف المعقدة التي تمر بها المنطقة.