Health officials in the United States have announced the detection of a new variant of the novel coronavirus, known as BA.3.2, in several countries, raising concerns about a new wave of infections.

According to a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant has been recorded in at least 23 countries as of February 11, with indications of its global spread.

The BA.3.2 variant is characterized by having between 70 to 75 genetic changes in the "spike" protein, which is the part responsible for allowing the virus to enter human cells, giving it properties that may help it spread more quickly.

Surveillance data showed that the variant was detected in the United States through multiple samples, including travelers arriving from abroad, patients, as well as samples from wastewater in airplanes and various areas, where it was identified in 25 states.

According to the weekly report on diseases and deaths issued by the center, the spread of the strain began to rise since September 2025, with the first confirmed case in the United States in June of the same year involving a traveler from the Netherlands.

European countries such as Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands have also seen a noticeable increase in the spread of the variant, accounting for about 30% of the cases detected between November 2025 and January 2026.

Experts noted that the new variant exhibits what is known as "immune escape" characteristics, meaning its partial ability to evade immunity acquired from either vaccines or previous infections, which may lead to increased chances of infection, although there is currently no evidence that it causes more severe symptoms.

Researchers confirmed that BA.3.2 represents a genetically distinct new lineage from the strains that have been circulating in the United States since 2024, including other subvariants.

They also pointed out that the actual spread of the variant may be wider than current data suggests, due to weak genetic surveillance capabilities in some countries.

Genetic analyses revealed the emergence of two new sublineages of this variant, reflecting the ongoing evolution of the virus.

In light of this information, health authorities emphasized the importance of continuing precise genetic surveillance to track the virus's mutations and assess their potential impact on public health, especially with the possibility of reduced effectiveness of current immunity against this variant.