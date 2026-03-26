أعلن مسؤولون صحيون في الولايات المتحدة رصد انتشار متحور جديد من فايروس كورونا المستجد، يُعرف باسم BA.3.2، في عدد من الدول، ما يثير مخاوف من موجة عدوى جديدة.
ووفقًا لدراسة حديثة صادرة عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها، تم تسجيل هذا المتحور في ما لا يقل عن 23 دولة حتى 11 فبراير، مع مؤشرات على اتساع نطاق انتشاره عالميًا.
ويتميّز المتحور BA.3.2 بوجود ما بين 70 إلى 75 تغيرًا جينيًا في بروتين «سبايك»، وهو الجزء المسؤول عن تمكين الفايروس من دخول الخلايا البشرية، ما يمنحه خصائص قد تساعده على الانتشار بشكل أسرع.
وأظهرت بيانات الرصد أن المتحور تم اكتشافه في الولايات المتحدة عبر عينات متعددة، شملت مسافرين قادمين من الخارج، ومرضى، إضافة إلى عينات من مياه الصرف في طائرات ومناطق مختلفة، حيث تم رصده في 25 ولاية.
وبحسب التقرير الأسبوعي للأمراض والوفيات الصادر عن المركز، فقد بدأ انتشار السلالة في الارتفاع منذ سبتمبر 2025، بينما تم تأكيد أول حالة داخل الولايات المتحدة في يونيو من العام نفسه لمسافر قادم من هولندا.
كما شهدت دول أوروبية مثل الدنمارك وألمانيا وهولندا زيادة ملحوظة في انتشار المتحور، حيث شكّل نحو 30% من الحالات المكتشفة بين نوفمبر 2025 ويناير 2026.
وأشار الخبراء إلى أن المتحور الجديد يُظهر ما يُعرف بخصائص «الهروب المناعي»، أي قدرته الجزئية على تفادي المناعة المكتسبة سواء من اللقاحات أو من الإصابة السابقة، ما قد يؤدي إلى زيادة احتمالات العدوى، دون وجود أدلة حتى الآن على أنه يسبب أعراضًا أشد خطورة.
وأكد الباحثون أن BA.3.2 يمثل سلالة جديدة متميزة جينيًا عن السلالات التي كانت منتشرة في الولايات المتحدة منذ عام 2024، بما في ذلك متحورات فرعية أخرى.
كما لفتوا إلى أن الانتشار الفعلي للمتحور قد يكون أوسع مما تشير إليه البيانات الحالية، نظرًا لضعف قدرات المراقبة الجينية في بعض الدول.
وكشفت التحليلات الجينية ظهور سلالتين فرعيتين جديدتين من هذا المتحور، ما يعكس استمرار تطور الفايروس.
وفي ظل هذه المعطيات، شددت الجهات الصحية على أهمية مواصلة المراقبة الجينية الدقيقة لتتبع تحورات الفايروس وتقييم تأثيرها المحتمل على الصحة العامة، خصوصا مع احتمالية تراجع فعالية المناعة الحالية ضد هذا المتحور.
Health officials in the United States have announced the detection of a new variant of the novel coronavirus, known as BA.3.2, in several countries, raising concerns about a new wave of infections.
According to a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant has been recorded in at least 23 countries as of February 11, with indications of its global spread.
The BA.3.2 variant is characterized by having between 70 to 75 genetic changes in the "spike" protein, which is the part responsible for allowing the virus to enter human cells, giving it properties that may help it spread more quickly.
Surveillance data showed that the variant was detected in the United States through multiple samples, including travelers arriving from abroad, patients, as well as samples from wastewater in airplanes and various areas, where it was identified in 25 states.
According to the weekly report on diseases and deaths issued by the center, the spread of the strain began to rise since September 2025, with the first confirmed case in the United States in June of the same year involving a traveler from the Netherlands.
European countries such as Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands have also seen a noticeable increase in the spread of the variant, accounting for about 30% of the cases detected between November 2025 and January 2026.
Experts noted that the new variant exhibits what is known as "immune escape" characteristics, meaning its partial ability to evade immunity acquired from either vaccines or previous infections, which may lead to increased chances of infection, although there is currently no evidence that it causes more severe symptoms.
Researchers confirmed that BA.3.2 represents a genetically distinct new lineage from the strains that have been circulating in the United States since 2024, including other subvariants.
They also pointed out that the actual spread of the variant may be wider than current data suggests, due to weak genetic surveillance capabilities in some countries.
Genetic analyses revealed the emergence of two new sublineages of this variant, reflecting the ongoing evolution of the virus.
In light of this information, health authorities emphasized the importance of continuing precise genetic surveillance to track the virus's mutations and assess their potential impact on public health, especially with the possibility of reduced effectiveness of current immunity against this variant.