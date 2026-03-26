أعلن مسؤولون صحيون في الولايات المتحدة رصد انتشار متحور جديد من فايروس كورونا المستجد، يُعرف باسم BA.3.2، في عدد من الدول، ما يثير مخاوف من موجة عدوى جديدة.

ووفقًا لدراسة حديثة صادرة عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها، تم تسجيل هذا المتحور في ما لا يقل عن 23 دولة حتى 11 فبراير، مع مؤشرات على اتساع نطاق انتشاره عالميًا.

ويتميّز المتحور BA.3.2 بوجود ما بين 70 إلى 75 تغيرًا جينيًا في بروتين «سبايك»، وهو الجزء المسؤول عن تمكين الفايروس من دخول الخلايا البشرية، ما يمنحه خصائص قد تساعده على الانتشار بشكل أسرع.

وأظهرت بيانات الرصد أن المتحور تم اكتشافه في الولايات المتحدة عبر عينات متعددة، شملت مسافرين قادمين من الخارج، ومرضى، إضافة إلى عينات من مياه الصرف في طائرات ومناطق مختلفة، حيث تم رصده في 25 ولاية.

وبحسب التقرير الأسبوعي للأمراض والوفيات الصادر عن المركز، فقد بدأ انتشار السلالة في الارتفاع منذ سبتمبر 2025، بينما تم تأكيد أول حالة داخل الولايات المتحدة في يونيو من العام نفسه لمسافر قادم من هولندا.

كما شهدت دول أوروبية مثل الدنمارك وألمانيا وهولندا زيادة ملحوظة في انتشار المتحور، حيث شكّل نحو 30% من الحالات المكتشفة بين نوفمبر 2025 ويناير 2026.

وأشار الخبراء إلى أن المتحور الجديد يُظهر ما يُعرف بخصائص «الهروب المناعي»، أي قدرته الجزئية على تفادي المناعة المكتسبة سواء من اللقاحات أو من الإصابة السابقة، ما قد يؤدي إلى زيادة احتمالات العدوى، دون وجود أدلة حتى الآن على أنه يسبب أعراضًا أشد خطورة.

وأكد الباحثون أن BA.3.2 يمثل سلالة جديدة متميزة جينيًا عن السلالات التي كانت منتشرة في الولايات المتحدة منذ عام 2024، بما في ذلك متحورات فرعية أخرى.

كما لفتوا إلى أن الانتشار الفعلي للمتحور قد يكون أوسع مما تشير إليه البيانات الحالية، نظرًا لضعف قدرات المراقبة الجينية في بعض الدول.

وكشفت التحليلات الجينية ظهور سلالتين فرعيتين جديدتين من هذا المتحور، ما يعكس استمرار تطور الفايروس.

وفي ظل هذه المعطيات، شددت الجهات الصحية على أهمية مواصلة المراقبة الجينية الدقيقة لتتبع تحورات الفايروس وتقييم تأثيرها المحتمل على الصحة العامة، خصوصا مع احتمالية تراجع فعالية المناعة الحالية ضد هذا المتحور.