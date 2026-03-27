قررت محكمة جنايات القاهرة تأجيل محاكمة الفنانة جيهان الشماشرجي و4 متهمين آخرين إلى جلسة 24 مايو القادم، وذلك لاستكمال المرافعة في القضية المتهمين فيها بارتكاب واقعة سرقة بالإكراه بدائرة قصر النيل.

ملابسات الواقعة

تعود تفاصيل القضية إلى اتهام المتهمين بالتخطيط لاستهداف شقة المجني عليها (مي ح.)، حيث توجهوا إلى محل سكنها مستخدمين سيارة، وقاموا بكسر باب الشقة والاستيلاء على عدد من المنقولات.

إكراه وإصابة المجني عليها

وأشارت التحقيقات إلى أن المجني عليها حاولت التصدي للمتهمين أثناء تنفيذ الواقعة، إلا أن قائد السيارة صدمها خلال محاولتها منعهم، ما أسفر عن إصابتها.

دور المتهمة والتحريات

وكشفت التحريات أن الواقعة جاءت على خلفية خلافات مالية سابقة، حيث تم تحريض المتهمين على تنفيذ الجريمة، وأن الفنانة حضرت إلى موقع الحادثة برفقة آخرين ضمن خطة السرقة، بحسب ما ورد في أوراق القضية.

نفي الاتهامات

من جانبها، نفت الفنانة جيهان الشماشرجي بشكل قاطع ما نُسب إليها من اتهامات، مؤكدة أن ما يُثار لا يتعدى كونه محاولة لتصفية خلافات قديمة، ومشددة على عدم تورطها في واقعة التعدي على سيدة مسنة.