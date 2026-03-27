The Cairo Criminal Court decided to postpone the trial of artist Jihan El-Shamashirgi and four other defendants to the session on May 24, in order to complete the pleading in the case in which they are accused of committing an armed robbery in the Qasr El-Nil area.

Circumstances of the Incident

The details of the case date back to the accusation of the defendants planning to target the apartment of the victim (Mai H.), as they approached her residence using a car, broke the apartment door, and seized several movable items.

Coercion and Injury to the Victim

Investigations indicated that the victim attempted to confront the defendants during the incident, but the driver of the car hit her while she was trying to stop them, resulting in her injury.

The Role of the Defendant and Investigations

Investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from previous financial disputes, where the defendants were incited to commit the crime, and that the artist was present at the scene of the incident along with others as part of the robbery plan, according to what was stated in the case documents.

Denial of Charges

For her part, artist Jihan El-Shamashirgi categorically denied the charges attributed to her, asserting that what is being raised is merely an attempt to settle old disputes, emphasizing her non-involvement in the incident of assaulting an elderly woman.