في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة من تطورات متسارعة ..


تفرض التحديات الأمنية والسياسية نفسها على دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي .. ليس بوصفها


أحداثًا عابرة .. بل كواقعٍ يستدعي قراءة هادئة ومسؤولة .. تنطلق من عمق التجربة .. وتستشرف ما ينبغي


أن يكون عليه المستقبل ..


لقد واجهت دول المجلس خلال السنوات الماضية محطات متعددة، كشفت في مجملها عن أهمية


هذا الكيان .. وعن الحاجة المستمرة لتعزيز تماسكه .. وتطوير أدواته ..


بما يتناسب مع طبيعة المرحلة وتعقيداتها .. ومع ما تشهده المنطقة وما تحدث عنه الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون جاسم البديوي يوم أمس في إيجازه الإعلامي من اعتداءات يومية على دول المجلس وتوترات ..


ويتجدد التأكيد على أن أمن دول الخليج بحمد الله مترابط، وأن استقراره مسؤولية مشتركة لا تحتمل التجزئة ..


وإذا كانت دول المجلس قد أثبتت — بحمد الله — قدرتها على التنسيق والتضامن في أوقات الأزمات ..


فإن المرحلة الراهنة تدعو إلى الانتقال من ردود الفعل إلى بناء رؤية أكثر تكاملاً .. تعزز من مناعة المنطقة ..


وتحدّ من أي محاولات تستهدف


أمنها أو استقرارها ..


ومن هنا، يبرز التساؤل المشروع :


هل آن الأوان للانتقال من مرحلة "التعاون"


إلى آفاق أوسع من التكامل؟


تكاملٌ يقوم على وضوح الرؤية ..


وتوحيد المواقف ..


وتعزيز العمل المشترك ..


لا سيما في الجوانب :


الأمنية والدفاعية ..


بما يحقق الردع ..


ويحفظ الاستقرار ..


ويبعث برسالة واضحة بأن دول الخليج قادرة على حماية مكتسباتها ..


وصون سيادتها ..


وفي هذا السياق ..


تبرز المملكة العربية السعودية ..


بدورها المحوري ..


وسياستها القائمة على الحكمة ..


وتغليب المصالح المشتركة ..


ومدّ جسور التقارب .. وتجاوز ما قد يعترض المسيرة من تباينات ..


وهي سياسة لا تنطلق من ردود


فعل آنية. ..!


بل من رؤية راسخة تدرك أن وحدة الصف الخليجي هي الضمان الحقيقي للأمن والاستقرار ..


كما أن ما نشهده اليوم من تقارب وتفاهم بين دول المجلس ..


يعكس نضجًا سياسيًا ..


وإدراكًا عميقًا لطبيعة المرحلة ..


وحرصًا صادقًا على ألا تكون الخلافات — مهما كانت — مدخلاً للتأثير الخارجي أو سببًا في إضعاف الموقف الخليجي ..


وفي المقابل ..


فإن التحديات التي تواجه المنطقة تستدعي الحذر من الخطابات التي لا تنسجم مع الواقع ..


أو التي تتجاهل طبيعة ما يجري. ..


فالعلاقات بين الدول تُبنى


على الاحترام المتبادل ..


وعدم التدخل ..


وحسن الجوار القائم على الأفعال


لا الأقوال ..


إن المرحلة الحالية ليست مجرد


ظرف عابر .. بل محطة مفصلية تستوجب الاستفادة من دروسها ..


والعمل على ترسيخ ما تحقق


من تقارب .. والبناء عليه، بما يحقق تطلعات شعوب الخليج في مزيد من الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية ..


ولعل من المهم في هذا السياق ..


استحضار الرؤية التي نادى بها ..


رحمه الله وغفر له :


الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز ..


حين دعا في أكثر من مناسبة إلى الانتقال من :


((مرحلة التعاون إلى الاتحاد))


مؤكدًا أن وحدة الصف الخليجي ليست خيارًا ترفيًّا ..


بل ضرورة تمليها التحديات ..


وما نواجهه اليوم .. !


وكان — طيب الله ثراه ..


يعبّر عن ذلك بوضوح القائد


واستشرافه للمستقبل ..


حين أشار إلى أن دول الخليج


إذا ما اتحدت ..


وأصبحت يدًا واحدة ..


فلن يقوى عليها أحد بإذن الله.


وهي دعوة لم تكن مرتبطة


بظرفها الزمني ..


بل كانت قراءة عميقة لواقع المنطقة، وما يمكن أن تواجهه من تحديات ..


وما تزال اليوم تحمل ذات الأهمية ..


بل تزداد إلحاحًا في ظل


ما نشهده من متغيرات ..


الخاتمة


___


يبقى مجلس التعاون الخليجي أحد أهم مكتسبات هذه المنطقة..


وأحد أعمدة استقرارها ..


وما نشهده اليوم من تماسك وتفاهم، هو أساس يمكن البناء عليه


لمستقبل أكثر تكاملاً ..


وفي هذا الإطار، لا يمكن إغفال الجهود المتواصلة التي تبذلها الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون، بقيادة أمينها العام جاسم البديوي


وفريقه المبدع في تعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك ..


وتقريب وجهات النظر ..


ودعم مسارات التنسيق والتكامل ..


بما يعكس روح المسؤولية ..


ويواكب تطلعات المرحلة ..


فإذا ما توحدت الرؤى ..


وتعززت الشراكة ..


وتكرّس العمل المشترك ..


فإن الخليج العربي


بإذن الله وحوله وقوته


ماضٍ نحو مرحلة أكثر قوةً وثباتًا ..


مرحلة يكون فيها التكاتف نهجًا دائمًا ..


لا استجابة مؤقتة..


ويكون فيها الأمن مشتركًا ..


والمصير واحدًا ..


والصف متماسكًا ..


حفظ الله دول الخليج ..


وأدام أمنها واستقرارها ..


ووفّق قياداته الشامخة


لما فيه خير شعوبها ..


وجمع كلمتها على


الحق والخير ..


اللّهم آمين .. ياربّ


Alsheikhabdullah@yahoo.com