In light of the rapid developments the region is witnessing ..



The security and political challenges are imposing themselves on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries .. not as



transient events .. but as a reality that calls for a calm and responsible reading .. stemming from the depth of experience .. and looking forward to what should



be the future ..



The Council countries have faced multiple phases over the past years, which revealed the importance of



this entity .. and the ongoing need to enhance its cohesion .. and develop its tools ..



in line with the nature of the stage and its complexities .. and with what the region is witnessing and what the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, spoke about yesterday in his media briefing regarding daily attacks on the Council countries and tensions ..



It is reiterated that the security of the Gulf countries, thank God, is interconnected, and that its stability is a shared responsibility that cannot be fragmented ..



If the Council countries have proven — thank God — their ability to coordinate and show solidarity in times of crises ..



the current phase calls for a transition from reactions to building a more integrated vision .. that enhances the region's immunity ..



and limits any attempts targeting



its security or stability ..



From here, the legitimate question arises :



Is it time to move from the stage of "cooperation"



to broader horizons of integration?



Integration based on clarity of vision ..



unifying positions ..



and enhancing joint work ..



especially in the areas :



security and defense ..



to achieve deterrence ..



preserve stability ..



and send a clear message that the Gulf countries are capable of protecting their gains ..



and safeguarding their sovereignty ..



In this context ..



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands out ..



with its pivotal role ..



and its policy based on wisdom ..



prioritizing common interests ..



and building bridges of rapprochement .. overcoming any differences that may hinder the path ..



This policy does not stem from immediate reactions ..!



But from a solid vision that realizes that the unity of the Gulf front is the true guarantee for security and stability ..



Moreover, what we are witnessing today of rapprochement and understanding among the Council countries ..



reflects political maturity ..



a deep understanding of the nature of the stage ..



and a sincere desire that disagreements — no matter how significant — do not become a gateway for external influence or a reason for weakening the Gulf position ..



On the other hand ..



the challenges facing the region call for caution against discourses that do not align with reality ..



or that ignore the nature of what is happening ..



For relations between countries are built



on mutual respect ..



non-interference ..



and good neighborliness based on actions



not words ..



The current phase is not merely



a transient circumstance .. but a pivotal moment that necessitates learning from its lessons ..



and working to solidify what has been achieved



in terms of rapprochement .. and building upon it, to fulfill the aspirations of the Gulf peoples for more security, stability, and development ..



It is perhaps important in this context ..



to recall the vision advocated by ..



may God have mercy on him :



King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz ..



when he called on several occasions to transition from :



((the stage of cooperation to union))



emphasizing that the unity of the Gulf front is not a luxury option ..



but a necessity dictated by challenges ..



and what we face today ..!



He — may God bless his soul ..



expressed this clearly as a leader



with foresight for the future ..



when he indicated that if the Gulf countries



unite ..



and become one hand ..



no one will be able to overpower them, God willing.



This call was not tied



to its temporal circumstance ..



but was a profound reading of the reality of the region, and the challenges it may face ..



and it still holds the same importance today ..



and is becoming more urgent in light of



the changes we are witnessing ..



Conclusion



___



The Gulf Cooperation Council remains one of the most significant achievements of this region..



and one of its pillars of stability ..



What we are witnessing today of cohesion and understanding is a foundation that can be built upon



for a more integrated future ..



In this framework, we cannot overlook the continuous efforts exerted by the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council, led by its Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi



and his creative team in enhancing joint Gulf work ..



bridging viewpoints ..



and supporting coordination and integration pathways ..



reflecting a spirit of responsibility ..



and keeping pace with the aspirations of the stage ..



If visions unite ..



partnership is strengthened ..



and joint work is established ..



then the Arabian Gulf



with God's permission and His strength



is moving towards a stronger and more stable phase ..



A phase where solidarity is a constant approach ..



not a temporary response ..



and where security is shared ..



and destiny is one ..



and the front is cohesive ..



May God protect the Gulf countries ..



and sustain their security and stability ..



and grant their noble leaders success



for the good of their peoples ..



and unite their words on



truth and goodness ..



O Allah, Amen .. O Lord



Alsheikhabdullah@yahoo.com