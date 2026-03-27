في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة من تطورات متسارعة ..
تفرض التحديات الأمنية والسياسية نفسها على دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي .. ليس بوصفها
أحداثًا عابرة .. بل كواقعٍ يستدعي قراءة هادئة ومسؤولة .. تنطلق من عمق التجربة .. وتستشرف ما ينبغي
أن يكون عليه المستقبل ..
لقد واجهت دول المجلس خلال السنوات الماضية محطات متعددة، كشفت في مجملها عن أهمية
هذا الكيان .. وعن الحاجة المستمرة لتعزيز تماسكه .. وتطوير أدواته ..
بما يتناسب مع طبيعة المرحلة وتعقيداتها .. ومع ما تشهده المنطقة وما تحدث عنه الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون جاسم البديوي يوم أمس في إيجازه الإعلامي من اعتداءات يومية على دول المجلس وتوترات ..
ويتجدد التأكيد على أن أمن دول الخليج بحمد الله مترابط، وأن استقراره مسؤولية مشتركة لا تحتمل التجزئة ..
وإذا كانت دول المجلس قد أثبتت — بحمد الله — قدرتها على التنسيق والتضامن في أوقات الأزمات ..
فإن المرحلة الراهنة تدعو إلى الانتقال من ردود الفعل إلى بناء رؤية أكثر تكاملاً .. تعزز من مناعة المنطقة ..
وتحدّ من أي محاولات تستهدف
أمنها أو استقرارها ..
ومن هنا، يبرز التساؤل المشروع :
هل آن الأوان للانتقال من مرحلة "التعاون"
إلى آفاق أوسع من التكامل؟
تكاملٌ يقوم على وضوح الرؤية ..
وتوحيد المواقف ..
وتعزيز العمل المشترك ..
لا سيما في الجوانب :
الأمنية والدفاعية ..
بما يحقق الردع ..
ويحفظ الاستقرار ..
ويبعث برسالة واضحة بأن دول الخليج قادرة على حماية مكتسباتها ..
وصون سيادتها ..
وفي هذا السياق ..
تبرز المملكة العربية السعودية ..
بدورها المحوري ..
وسياستها القائمة على الحكمة ..
وتغليب المصالح المشتركة ..
ومدّ جسور التقارب .. وتجاوز ما قد يعترض المسيرة من تباينات ..
وهي سياسة لا تنطلق من ردود
فعل آنية. ..!
بل من رؤية راسخة تدرك أن وحدة الصف الخليجي هي الضمان الحقيقي للأمن والاستقرار ..
كما أن ما نشهده اليوم من تقارب وتفاهم بين دول المجلس ..
يعكس نضجًا سياسيًا ..
وإدراكًا عميقًا لطبيعة المرحلة ..
وحرصًا صادقًا على ألا تكون الخلافات — مهما كانت — مدخلاً للتأثير الخارجي أو سببًا في إضعاف الموقف الخليجي ..
وفي المقابل ..
فإن التحديات التي تواجه المنطقة تستدعي الحذر من الخطابات التي لا تنسجم مع الواقع ..
أو التي تتجاهل طبيعة ما يجري. ..
فالعلاقات بين الدول تُبنى
على الاحترام المتبادل ..
وعدم التدخل ..
وحسن الجوار القائم على الأفعال
لا الأقوال ..
إن المرحلة الحالية ليست مجرد
ظرف عابر .. بل محطة مفصلية تستوجب الاستفادة من دروسها ..
والعمل على ترسيخ ما تحقق
من تقارب .. والبناء عليه، بما يحقق تطلعات شعوب الخليج في مزيد من الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية ..
ولعل من المهم في هذا السياق ..
استحضار الرؤية التي نادى بها ..
رحمه الله وغفر له :
الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز ..
حين دعا في أكثر من مناسبة إلى الانتقال من :
((مرحلة التعاون إلى الاتحاد))
مؤكدًا أن وحدة الصف الخليجي ليست خيارًا ترفيًّا ..
بل ضرورة تمليها التحديات ..
وما نواجهه اليوم .. !
وكان — طيب الله ثراه ..
يعبّر عن ذلك بوضوح القائد
واستشرافه للمستقبل ..
حين أشار إلى أن دول الخليج
إذا ما اتحدت ..
وأصبحت يدًا واحدة ..
فلن يقوى عليها أحد بإذن الله.
وهي دعوة لم تكن مرتبطة
بظرفها الزمني ..
بل كانت قراءة عميقة لواقع المنطقة، وما يمكن أن تواجهه من تحديات ..
وما تزال اليوم تحمل ذات الأهمية ..
بل تزداد إلحاحًا في ظل
ما نشهده من متغيرات ..
الخاتمة
___
يبقى مجلس التعاون الخليجي أحد أهم مكتسبات هذه المنطقة..
وأحد أعمدة استقرارها ..
وما نشهده اليوم من تماسك وتفاهم، هو أساس يمكن البناء عليه
لمستقبل أكثر تكاملاً ..
وفي هذا الإطار، لا يمكن إغفال الجهود المتواصلة التي تبذلها الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون، بقيادة أمينها العام جاسم البديوي
وفريقه المبدع في تعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك ..
وتقريب وجهات النظر ..
ودعم مسارات التنسيق والتكامل ..
بما يعكس روح المسؤولية ..
ويواكب تطلعات المرحلة ..
فإذا ما توحدت الرؤى ..
وتعززت الشراكة ..
وتكرّس العمل المشترك ..
فإن الخليج العربي
بإذن الله وحوله وقوته
ماضٍ نحو مرحلة أكثر قوةً وثباتًا ..
مرحلة يكون فيها التكاتف نهجًا دائمًا ..
لا استجابة مؤقتة..
ويكون فيها الأمن مشتركًا ..
والمصير واحدًا ..
والصف متماسكًا ..
حفظ الله دول الخليج ..
وأدام أمنها واستقرارها ..
ووفّق قياداته الشامخة
لما فيه خير شعوبها ..
وجمع كلمتها على
الحق والخير ..
اللّهم آمين .. ياربّ
Alsheikhabdullah@yahoo.com
In light of the rapid developments the region is witnessing ..
The security and political challenges are imposing themselves on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries .. not as
transient events .. but as a reality that calls for a calm and responsible reading .. stemming from the depth of experience .. and looking forward to what should
be the future ..
The Council countries have faced multiple phases over the past years, which revealed the importance of
this entity .. and the ongoing need to enhance its cohesion .. and develop its tools ..
in line with the nature of the stage and its complexities .. and with what the region is witnessing and what the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, spoke about yesterday in his media briefing regarding daily attacks on the Council countries and tensions ..
It is reiterated that the security of the Gulf countries, thank God, is interconnected, and that its stability is a shared responsibility that cannot be fragmented ..
If the Council countries have proven — thank God — their ability to coordinate and show solidarity in times of crises ..
the current phase calls for a transition from reactions to building a more integrated vision .. that enhances the region's immunity ..
and limits any attempts targeting
its security or stability ..
From here, the legitimate question arises :
Is it time to move from the stage of "cooperation"
to broader horizons of integration?
Integration based on clarity of vision ..
unifying positions ..
and enhancing joint work ..
especially in the areas :
security and defense ..
to achieve deterrence ..
preserve stability ..
and send a clear message that the Gulf countries are capable of protecting their gains ..
and safeguarding their sovereignty ..
In this context ..
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands out ..
with its pivotal role ..
and its policy based on wisdom ..
prioritizing common interests ..
and building bridges of rapprochement .. overcoming any differences that may hinder the path ..
This policy does not stem from immediate reactions ..!
But from a solid vision that realizes that the unity of the Gulf front is the true guarantee for security and stability ..
Moreover, what we are witnessing today of rapprochement and understanding among the Council countries ..
reflects political maturity ..
a deep understanding of the nature of the stage ..
and a sincere desire that disagreements — no matter how significant — do not become a gateway for external influence or a reason for weakening the Gulf position ..
On the other hand ..
the challenges facing the region call for caution against discourses that do not align with reality ..
or that ignore the nature of what is happening ..
For relations between countries are built
on mutual respect ..
non-interference ..
and good neighborliness based on actions
not words ..
The current phase is not merely
a transient circumstance .. but a pivotal moment that necessitates learning from its lessons ..
and working to solidify what has been achieved
in terms of rapprochement .. and building upon it, to fulfill the aspirations of the Gulf peoples for more security, stability, and development ..
It is perhaps important in this context ..
to recall the vision advocated by ..
may God have mercy on him :
King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz ..
when he called on several occasions to transition from :
((the stage of cooperation to union))
emphasizing that the unity of the Gulf front is not a luxury option ..
but a necessity dictated by challenges ..
and what we face today ..!
He — may God bless his soul ..
expressed this clearly as a leader
with foresight for the future ..
when he indicated that if the Gulf countries
unite ..
and become one hand ..
no one will be able to overpower them, God willing.
This call was not tied
to its temporal circumstance ..
but was a profound reading of the reality of the region, and the challenges it may face ..
and it still holds the same importance today ..
and is becoming more urgent in light of
the changes we are witnessing ..
Conclusion
___
The Gulf Cooperation Council remains one of the most significant achievements of this region..
and one of its pillars of stability ..
What we are witnessing today of cohesion and understanding is a foundation that can be built upon
for a more integrated future ..
In this framework, we cannot overlook the continuous efforts exerted by the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council, led by its Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi
and his creative team in enhancing joint Gulf work ..
bridging viewpoints ..
and supporting coordination and integration pathways ..
reflecting a spirit of responsibility ..
and keeping pace with the aspirations of the stage ..
If visions unite ..
partnership is strengthened ..
and joint work is established ..
then the Arabian Gulf
with God's permission and His strength
is moving towards a stronger and more stable phase ..
A phase where solidarity is a constant approach ..
not a temporary response ..
and where security is shared ..
and destiny is one ..
and the front is cohesive ..
May God protect the Gulf countries ..
and sustain their security and stability ..
and grant their noble leaders success
for the good of their peoples ..
and unite their words on
truth and goodness ..
O Allah, Amen .. O Lord
Alsheikhabdullah@yahoo.com