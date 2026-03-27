تشير دراسة حديثة إلى إمكانية وصول حجم سوق واجهات الدماغ والحاسوب إلى نحو 295.5 مليون دولار هذا العام 2026، قبل أن يقفز إلى 960.8 مليون دولار خلال السنوات السبع القادمة، مع معدل نمو يصل إلى 15.9%، بحسب تقديرات.

وتعتمد هذه التقنية على ربط الدماغ البشري مباشرة بالأجهزة الرقمية عبر fortune business insights تحليل الإشارات العصبية وتحويلها إلى أوامر، ما يفتح الباب أمام تطبيقات نوعية تبدأ من تمكين مرضى الشلل من التواصل والحركة، وتمتد إلى تعزيز القدرات الإدراكية والتحكم في الأجهزة دون وسائط تقليدية.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن السوق سيبلغ نحو 295.5 مليون دولار في 2026، قبل أن يقفز إلى ما يقارب المليار دولار خلال السنوات القادمة، بمعدل نمو سنوي يصل إلى 15.9%؛ وفق تقديرات Fortune Business Insights. هذا النمو يعكس حجم الاستثمارات المتدفقة، والتقدم في التجارب السريرية، وتسارع الانتقال من المختبر إلى الاستخدام الفعلي.

وشهد عام 2024 محطة مفصلية مع إعلان شركة «Neuralink» تنفيذ أول عملية زرع دماغي بشري، في خطوة تعزز الثقة بمستقبل هذه التقنية. كما تتجه أسواق كبرى، مثل الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، لقيادة النمو بفضل البنية الطبية المتقدمة والدعم البحثي.