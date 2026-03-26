كشفت أبحاث جينية حديثة عن أدلة جديدة تعيد رسم تاريخ العلاقة بين الإنسان والكلاب، مؤكدة أن هذه الحيوانات رافقت البشر منذ آلاف السنين قبل ظهور الزراعة بوقت طويل.

اكتشاف علمي جديد.. الكلاب رافقت البشر قبل الزراعة بآلاف السنين

وأظهرت الدراسة أن أقدم كلب معروف حتى الآن يعود تاريخه إلى نحو 15,800 عام، حيث تم التعرف عليه من خلال بقايا عظمية عُثر عليها في موقع «بينارباشي» الصخري في تركيا، والذي كان مأهولًا بجماعات من الصيادين وجامعي الثمار في العصور القديمة.

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف أقدم بنحو 5,000 عام من أقدم كلب تم تأكيده جينيًا في الدراسات السابقة.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن وجود هذا الكلب، إلى جانب كلاب أخرى قديمة عُثر عليها في مواقع أوروبية مختلفة، يدل على أن الكلاب كانت منتشرة بالفعل في مناطق واسعة من أوراسيا الغربية، وأنها شكّلت جزءًا أساسيًا من حياة الإنسان قبل آلاف السنين من التحول إلى الزراعة والاستقرار.

ونُشرت نتائج هذه الأبحاث في دراستين علميتين في مجلة «Nature»، حيث أوضحت تحليلات الحمض النووي أن الكلاب كانت موجودة في عدة مناطق قبل نحو 18,000 عام، وكانت قد بدأت بالفعل في التمايز جينيًا عن الذئاب.

وقال الباحث بمعهد فرانسيس كريك في لندن، والمؤلف المشارك الرئيسي لإحدى الدراستين وليام مارش: «نتنبأ بأن مجموعات الكلاب والذئاب انفصلت في وقت أبكر بكثير، ربما قبل ذروة العصر الجليدي الأخير (قبل 24,000 عام)، ومع ذلك، لا يزال هناك قدر كبير من الشك».

وتُعد الكلاب أول الحيوانات التي قام الإنسان بتدجينها، قبل ظهور حيوانات أخرى مثل الأغنام والماعز والأبقار والقطط.

ويرى الباحثون أن دور الكلاب لم يكن دائمًا محددًا بوضوح، على عكس باقي الحيوانات المدجنة، إذ ربما كان دورها الأساسي في كثير من الأحيان هو الرفقة.

أما الدراسة الثانية، بقيادة أندرس بيرغستروم من جامعة إيست أنجليا في إنجلترا، فقد شملت تحليلاً واسع النطاق باستخدام تقنيات جينية حديثة لتمييز الكلاب عن الذئاب، لـ216 بقايا قديمة تعود إلى ما بين 46,000 و2,000 عام، من مواقع في بلجيكا والدنمارك وفرنسا وألمانيا وهولندا واسكتلندا والسويد وسويسرا وتركيا.

وتمكن الباحثون من تحديد 46 كلبًا و95 ذئبًا ضمن هذه العينات، وكان أقدم كلب أوروبي يعود إلى نحو 14,200 عام في موقع «كهف كيسلرلوخ» في سويسرا.

كما كشفت الدراسة أن الكلاب القديمة في أوروبا تشترك في أصول واحدة مع كلاب آسيا وبقية العالم، ما يشير إلى أن تدجين الكلاب لم يحدث بشكل منفصل في مناطق متعددة، بل يعود إلى أصل مشترك.

ومن اللافت أن موقع «بينارباشي» أظهر أدلة على مكانة الكلاب لدى البشر، حيث تم العثور على مدافن مشتركة تضم بشرًا وكلابًا، في إشارة إلى العلاقة الوثيقة بينهم، كما وُجدت دلائل على أن البشر كانوا يطعمون كلابهم الأسماك.

وفي موقع آخر بإنجلترا يُعرف باسم «كهف غوف»، عُثر على بقايا كلاب تعود لنفس الفترة تقريبًا، إلى جانب أدلة على ممارسات جنائزية معقدة، شملت معالجة الجثث بعد الوفاة.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن الكلاب القديمة كانت أقرب في صفاتها الوراثية إلى سلالات حديثة في أوروبا والشرق الأوسط مثل السلوقي، مقارنة بسلالات المناطق القطبية مثل الهاسكي السيبيري.

ورجّحت الدراسة أن الكلاب القديمة لم تكن مجرد رفقاء، بل ربما ساعدت البشر في الصيد أو عملت كوسيلة إنذار مبكرة خلال العصر الجليدي، في حين أنها كانت لا تزال تشبه إلى حد كبير الذئاب التي انحدرت منها.

ورغم هذا التقدم العلمي، يؤكد الباحثون أن الأسئلة الأساسية حول متى وأين ولماذا بدأ الإنسان في تدجين الكلاب لا تزال دون إجابة قاطعة، مع ترجيحات بأن ذلك حدث في مكان ما في آسيا، دون تحديد دقيق حتى الآن.