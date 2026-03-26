اكتشاف علمي جديد.. الكلاب رافقت البشر قبل الزراعة بآلاف السنين

Recent genetic research has revealed new evidence that reshapes the history of the relationship between humans and dogs, confirming that these animals have accompanied humans for thousands of years, long before the advent of agriculture.

The study showed that the oldest known dog dates back to around 15,800 years ago, identified through skeletal remains found at the "Bınarbaşı" rock site in Turkey, which was inhabited by groups of hunters and gatherers in ancient times.

This discovery is about 5,000 years older than the oldest dog confirmed genetically in previous studies.

The researchers noted that the presence of this dog, along with other ancient dogs found at various European sites, indicates that dogs were indeed widespread across large areas of western Eurasia and formed an essential part of human life thousands of years before the shift to agriculture and settlement.

The results of this research were published in two scientific studies in the journal "Nature," where DNA analyses showed that dogs existed in several regions around 18,000 years ago and had already begun to genetically differentiate from wolves.

William Marsh, a researcher at the Francis Crick Institute in London and the lead co-author of one of the studies, stated: "We predict that dog and wolf populations separated much earlier, possibly before the peak of the last Ice Age (around 24,000 years ago), however, there is still a significant amount of uncertainty."

Dogs are considered the first animals to be domesticated by humans, before the domestication of other animals such as sheep, goats, cattle, and cats.

The researchers believe that the role of dogs was not always clearly defined, unlike other domesticated animals, as their primary role was often companionship.

The second study, led by Anders Bergström from the University of East Anglia in England, involved a large-scale analysis using modern genetic techniques to distinguish dogs from wolves, analyzing 216 ancient remains dating from 46,000 to 2,000 years ago, from sites in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

The researchers were able to identify 46 dogs and 95 wolves among these samples, with the oldest European dog dating back to around 14,200 years ago at the "Kesslerloch Cave" site in Switzerland.

The study also revealed that ancient dogs in Europe share a common ancestry with dogs from Asia and the rest of the world, suggesting that dog domestication did not occur separately in multiple regions but rather traces back to a common origin.

Notably, the "Bınarbaşı" site showed evidence of the status of dogs among humans, as joint burials of humans and dogs were found, indicating a close relationship between them, and there were signs that humans were feeding their dogs fish.

In another site in England known as "Gough's Cave," remains of dogs from approximately the same period were found, along with evidence of complex funerary practices, including the treatment of bodies after death.

The researchers indicated that ancient dogs were genetically closer to modern breeds in Europe and the Middle East, such as the Saluki, compared to breeds from polar regions like the Siberian Husky.

The study suggested that ancient dogs were not merely companions but may have assisted humans in hunting or acted as an early warning system during the Ice Age, while still resembling the wolves from which they descended.

Despite this scientific advancement, researchers confirm that fundamental questions about when, where, and why humans began to domesticate dogs remain unanswered, with indications that this occurred somewhere in Asia, though no precise location has been determined yet.