منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

Egypt is experiencing an exceptional weather situation characterized by severe fluctuations and rapid development of weather phenomena, as the country is affected by a deep low-pressure system of polar origins, which has caused a widespread wave of rain and active winds across most areas, amid official warnings about the repercussions of this situation that peaked today (Wednesday) and will continue until the early hours of tomorrow (Thursday).

Noticeable Drop in Temperatures

According to the General Authority for Meteorology, cold winter weather prevails with a noticeable drop in temperatures, which have recorded around 15 degrees Celsius, coinciding with the accumulation of low, medium, and rainy cumulonimbus clouds, covering vast areas of the country, especially the northern coasts and the delta.



Thunderstorms

Weather maps indicate the continued flow of thunderstorm clouds over the northwestern coastal areas, starting from Alexandria, El Alamein, and Dabaa, reaching Matrouh, passing through the northern Nile Delta governorates such as Beheira and Kafr El Sheikh, where these areas are experiencing heavy rains that are sometimes thunderous, and may be accompanied by hail, along with noticeable wind activity due to downdrafts from the thunderstorm clouds.



The chances of heavy and thunderous rain extend to several governorates, including Dakahlia, Damietta, Port Said, Gharbia, Menoufia, and Sharqia, with the possibility of reaching flood levels in areas of the Sinai Peninsula, northern Red Sea, and the Gulf of Suez and Aqaba, which raises the degree of danger in mountainous and low-lying areas.



Additionally, the Greater Cairo area, cities of the Suez Canal, and northern Upper Egypt, such as Fayoum, Beni Suef, and Minya, are experiencing moderate to heavy rains at times during daylight hours, while central and southern Upper Egypt, the Western Desert, and southern Red Sea are experiencing light to moderate rains at intermittent intervals.



Wind Activity

Winds are active at speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km/h, which increases the feeling of cold weather and may stir up sand and dust, especially in open and desert areas, leading to a reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters in some areas.

Tourism Trip Suspension



As part of precautionary measures, the Red Sea Governorate has decided to suspend land tourism movement to and from the governorate, especially long trips heading to Cairo and Luxor, in order to ensure the safety of tourists amid the bad weather conditions and their impact on the roads.



The relevant authorities confirmed that the decision aims to mitigate potential risks resulting from reduced visibility, wind activity, and rain, with continuous monitoring of weather developments in preparation for resuming movement as soon as the weather improves, while tourism companies are committed to providing safe alternatives within coastal cities.

Emergency in the Government

On another note, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy announced the highest state of readiness, as Dr. Mahmoud Asmat directed the activation of central operations rooms and continuous coordination with production, transmission, and distribution companies to ensure the stability of the electrical grid and immediate handling of any malfunctions that may arise from the bad weather conditions.

The ministry emphasized the readiness of emergency and technical support teams, providing backup generators for vital facilities, and continuous monitoring of all components of the grid, especially in the areas most susceptible to impact.

School Suspension

The ministry also urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from lighting poles and electrical equipment, coinciding with the continuation of the bad weather wave, which is considered one of the strongest instability waves in recent times.

The Egyptian Ministry of Education and the Al-Azhar Institutes announced the suspension of classes on the upcoming Wednesday and Thursday due to the bad weather conditions.

The Ministry of Health also announced the highest state of readiness in all hospitals and health facilities across the republic, directing the immediate implementation of all necessary measures to ensure a rapid response to any potential emergencies, by fully preparing emergency and intensive care departments, providing medicines and medical supplies, enhancing blood and its derivatives stocks, and reviewing electricity generators, water tanks, and evacuation plans within all facilities.