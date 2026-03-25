تشهد مصر حالة جوية استثنائية تتسم بحدة التقلبات وسرعة تطور الظواهر الجوية، في ظل تأثر البلاد بمنخفض جوي عميق ذي أصول قطبية، تسبب في موجة واسعة من الأمطار والرياح النشطة على أغلب الأنحاء، وسط تحذيرات رسمية من تداعيات هذه الحالة التي بلغت ذروتها اليوم (الأربعاء) وتستمر حتى الساعات الأولى من صباح غد (الخميس).

انخفاض ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة

وبحسب الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية، تسود أجواء شتوية باردة مع انخفاض ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة، حيث سجلت نحو 15 درجة مئوية، بالتزامن مع تكاثر السحب المنخفضة والمتوسطة والركامية الممطرة، والتي تغطي مساحات واسعة من البلاد، خاصة السواحل الشمالية والدلتا.
منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

سحب رعدية

وأوضحت خرائط الطقس استمرار تدفق السحب الرعدية على مناطق الساحل الشمالي الغربي، بدءًا من الإسكندرية والعلمين والضبعة وصولًا إلى مطروح، مرورًا بمحافظات شمال الوجه البحري مثل البحيرة وكفر الشيخ، حيث تشهد هذه المناطق أمطارًا غزيرة تكون رعدية أحيانًا، وقد يصاحبها تساقط حبات البرد، إلى جانب نشاط ملحوظ في حركة الرياح نتيجة التيارات الهابطة من السحب الرعدية.
منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

وتمتد فرص سقوط الأمطار الغزيرة والرعدية إلى عدد من المحافظات، من بينها الدقهلية ودمياط وبورسعيد والغربية والمنوفية والشرقية، مع احتمالية وصولها إلى حد السيول في مناطق من شبه جزيرة سيناء وشمال البحر الأحمر وخليجي السويس والعقبة، ما يرفع من درجة الخطورة في المناطق الجبلية والمنخفضة.
منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

كما تتعرض مناطق القاهرة الكبرى ومدن القناة وشمال الصعيد، مثل الفيوم وبني سويف والمنيا، لأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة أحيانًا خلال ساعات النهار، فيما تشهد مناطق وسط وجنوب الصعيد والصحراء الغربية وجنوب البحر الأحمر أمطارًا خفيفة إلى متوسطة على فترات متقطعة.
منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

نشاط الرياح

وتنشط الرياح بسرعة تتراوح بين 40 و50 كم/ساعة، ما يزيد الإحساس ببرودة الطقس، وقد تكون مثيرة للرمال والأتربة، خاصة في المناطق المكشوفة والصحراوية، وهو ما يؤدي إلى انخفاض مستوى الرؤية الأفقية لأقل من 1000 متر في بعض المناطق.

تعليق الرحلات السياحية
منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

وفي إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية، قررت محافظة البحر الأحمر تعليق الحركة السياحية البرية من وإلى المحافظة، خاصة الرحلات الطويلة المتجهة إلى القاهرة والأقصر، وذلك حفاظًا على سلامة السائحين في ظل سوء الأحوال الجوية وتأثيرها على الطرق.
منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

وأكدت الجهات المعنية أن القرار يستهدف الحد من المخاطر المحتملة الناتجة عن انخفاض الرؤية ونشاط الرياح والأمطار، مع متابعة مستمرة لتطورات الحالة الجوية تمهيدًا لاستئناف الحركة فور تحسن الطقس، مع التزام شركات السياحة بتوفير بدائل آمنة داخل المدن الساحلية.

طوارئ في الحكومة

على صعيد آخر، أعلنت وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة المتجددة رفع درجة الاستعداد القصوى، حيث وجه الدكتور محمود عصمت بتفعيل غرف العمليات المركزية والتنسيق المستمر مع شركات الإنتاج والنقل والتوزيع، لضمان استقرار الشبكة الكهربائية والتعامل الفوري مع أي أعطال قد تنجم عن سوء الأحوال الجوية.

وشددت الوزارة على جاهزية فرق الطوارئ والدعم الفني، مع توفير مولدات كهربائية احتياطية للمنشآت الحيوية، ومتابعة مستمرة لكافة مكونات الشبكة، خاصة في المناطق الأكثر عرضة للتأثر.

تعليق الدراسة

كما دعت المواطنين إلى توخي الحذر والابتعاد عن أعمدة الإنارة والمهمات الكهربائية، بالتزامن مع استمرار موجة الطقس السيئ، التي تُعد من أقوى موجات عدم الاستقرار خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وكانت وزارة التربية والتعليم المصرية والمعاهد الأزهرية أعلنت تعطيل الدراسة يومي الأربعاء والخميس القادمين؛ بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية.

كما أعلنت وزارة الصحة رفع درجة الاستعداد إلى القصوى في جميع المستشفيات والمنشآت الصحية على مستوى الجمهورية، ووجهت باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات الفورية لضمان سرعة الاستجابة لأي طوارئ محتملة، من خلال رفع الجاهزية الكاملة بأقسام الطوارئ والرعايات المركزة، وتوفير الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية، وتعزيز أرصدة الدم ومشتقاته، ومراجعة مولدات الكهرباء وخزانات المياه وخطط الإخلاء داخل جميع المنشآت.