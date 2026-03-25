منخفض قطبي يضرب مصر.. أمطار رعدية ورياح عاتية وتحذيرات عاجلة

تشهد مصر حالة جوية استثنائية تتسم بحدة التقلبات وسرعة تطور الظواهر الجوية، في ظل تأثر البلاد بمنخفض جوي عميق ذي أصول قطبية، تسبب في موجة واسعة من الأمطار والرياح النشطة على أغلب الأنحاء، وسط تحذيرات رسمية من تداعيات هذه الحالة التي بلغت ذروتها اليوم (الأربعاء) وتستمر حتى الساعات الأولى من صباح غد (الخميس).
انخفاض ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة
وبحسب الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية، تسود أجواء شتوية باردة مع انخفاض ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة، حيث سجلت نحو 15 درجة مئوية، بالتزامن مع تكاثر السحب المنخفضة والمتوسطة والركامية الممطرة، والتي تغطي مساحات واسعة من البلاد، خاصة السواحل الشمالية والدلتا.
سحب رعدية
وأوضحت خرائط الطقس استمرار تدفق السحب الرعدية على مناطق الساحل الشمالي الغربي، بدءًا من الإسكندرية والعلمين والضبعة وصولًا إلى مطروح، مرورًا بمحافظات شمال الوجه البحري مثل البحيرة وكفر الشيخ، حيث تشهد هذه المناطق أمطارًا غزيرة تكون رعدية أحيانًا، وقد يصاحبها تساقط حبات البرد، إلى جانب نشاط ملحوظ في حركة الرياح نتيجة التيارات الهابطة من السحب الرعدية.
وتمتد فرص سقوط الأمطار الغزيرة والرعدية إلى عدد من المحافظات، من بينها الدقهلية ودمياط وبورسعيد والغربية والمنوفية والشرقية، مع احتمالية وصولها إلى حد السيول في مناطق من شبه جزيرة سيناء وشمال البحر الأحمر وخليجي السويس والعقبة، ما يرفع من درجة الخطورة في المناطق الجبلية والمنخفضة.
كما تتعرض مناطق القاهرة الكبرى ومدن القناة وشمال الصعيد، مثل الفيوم وبني سويف والمنيا، لأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة أحيانًا خلال ساعات النهار، فيما تشهد مناطق وسط وجنوب الصعيد والصحراء الغربية وجنوب البحر الأحمر أمطارًا خفيفة إلى متوسطة على فترات متقطعة.
نشاط الرياح
وتنشط الرياح بسرعة تتراوح بين 40 و50 كم/ساعة، ما يزيد الإحساس ببرودة الطقس، وقد تكون مثيرة للرمال والأتربة، خاصة في المناطق المكشوفة والصحراوية، وهو ما يؤدي إلى انخفاض مستوى الرؤية الأفقية لأقل من 1000 متر في بعض المناطق.
تعليق الرحلات السياحية
وفي إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية، قررت محافظة البحر الأحمر تعليق الحركة السياحية البرية من وإلى المحافظة، خاصة الرحلات الطويلة المتجهة إلى القاهرة والأقصر، وذلك حفاظًا على سلامة السائحين في ظل سوء الأحوال الجوية وتأثيرها على الطرق.
وأكدت الجهات المعنية أن القرار يستهدف الحد من المخاطر المحتملة الناتجة عن انخفاض الرؤية ونشاط الرياح والأمطار، مع متابعة مستمرة لتطورات الحالة الجوية تمهيدًا لاستئناف الحركة فور تحسن الطقس، مع التزام شركات السياحة بتوفير بدائل آمنة داخل المدن الساحلية.
طوارئ في الحكومة
على صعيد آخر، أعلنت وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة المتجددة رفع درجة الاستعداد القصوى، حيث وجه الدكتور محمود عصمت بتفعيل غرف العمليات المركزية والتنسيق المستمر مع شركات الإنتاج والنقل والتوزيع، لضمان استقرار الشبكة الكهربائية والتعامل الفوري مع أي أعطال قد تنجم عن سوء الأحوال الجوية.
وشددت الوزارة على جاهزية فرق الطوارئ والدعم الفني، مع توفير مولدات كهربائية احتياطية للمنشآت الحيوية، ومتابعة مستمرة لكافة مكونات الشبكة، خاصة في المناطق الأكثر عرضة للتأثر.
تعليق الدراسة
كما دعت المواطنين إلى توخي الحذر والابتعاد عن أعمدة الإنارة والمهمات الكهربائية، بالتزامن مع استمرار موجة الطقس السيئ، التي تُعد من أقوى موجات عدم الاستقرار خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وكانت وزارة التربية والتعليم المصرية والمعاهد الأزهرية أعلنت تعطيل الدراسة يومي الأربعاء والخميس القادمين؛ بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية.
كما أعلنت وزارة الصحة رفع درجة الاستعداد إلى القصوى في جميع المستشفيات والمنشآت الصحية على مستوى الجمهورية، ووجهت باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات الفورية لضمان سرعة الاستجابة لأي طوارئ محتملة، من خلال رفع الجاهزية الكاملة بأقسام الطوارئ والرعايات المركزة، وتوفير الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية، وتعزيز أرصدة الدم ومشتقاته، ومراجعة مولدات الكهرباء وخزانات المياه وخطط الإخلاء داخل جميع المنشآت.
Egypt is experiencing an exceptional weather situation characterized by severe fluctuations and rapid development of weather phenomena, as the country is affected by a deep low-pressure system of polar origins, which has caused a widespread wave of rain and active winds across most areas, amid official warnings about the repercussions of this situation that peaked today (Wednesday) and will continue until the early hours of tomorrow (Thursday).
Noticeable Drop in Temperatures
According to the General Authority for Meteorology, cold winter weather prevails with a noticeable drop in temperatures, which have recorded around 15 degrees Celsius, coinciding with the accumulation of low, medium, and rainy cumulonimbus clouds, covering vast areas of the country, especially the northern coasts and the delta.
Thunderstorms
Weather maps indicate the continued flow of thunderstorm clouds over the northwestern coastal areas, starting from Alexandria, El Alamein, and Dabaa, reaching Matrouh, passing through the northern Nile Delta governorates such as Beheira and Kafr El Sheikh, where these areas are experiencing heavy rains that are sometimes thunderous, and may be accompanied by hail, along with noticeable wind activity due to downdrafts from the thunderstorm clouds.
The chances of heavy and thunderous rain extend to several governorates, including Dakahlia, Damietta, Port Said, Gharbia, Menoufia, and Sharqia, with the possibility of reaching flood levels in areas of the Sinai Peninsula, northern Red Sea, and the Gulf of Suez and Aqaba, which raises the degree of danger in mountainous and low-lying areas.
Additionally, the Greater Cairo area, cities of the Suez Canal, and northern Upper Egypt, such as Fayoum, Beni Suef, and Minya, are experiencing moderate to heavy rains at times during daylight hours, while central and southern Upper Egypt, the Western Desert, and southern Red Sea are experiencing light to moderate rains at intermittent intervals.
Wind Activity
Winds are active at speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km/h, which increases the feeling of cold weather and may stir up sand and dust, especially in open and desert areas, leading to a reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters in some areas.
Tourism Trip Suspension
As part of precautionary measures, the Red Sea Governorate has decided to suspend land tourism movement to and from the governorate, especially long trips heading to Cairo and Luxor, in order to ensure the safety of tourists amid the bad weather conditions and their impact on the roads.
The relevant authorities confirmed that the decision aims to mitigate potential risks resulting from reduced visibility, wind activity, and rain, with continuous monitoring of weather developments in preparation for resuming movement as soon as the weather improves, while tourism companies are committed to providing safe alternatives within coastal cities.
Emergency in the Government
On another note, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy announced the highest state of readiness, as Dr. Mahmoud Asmat directed the activation of central operations rooms and continuous coordination with production, transmission, and distribution companies to ensure the stability of the electrical grid and immediate handling of any malfunctions that may arise from the bad weather conditions.
The ministry emphasized the readiness of emergency and technical support teams, providing backup generators for vital facilities, and continuous monitoring of all components of the grid, especially in the areas most susceptible to impact.
School Suspension
The ministry also urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from lighting poles and electrical equipment, coinciding with the continuation of the bad weather wave, which is considered one of the strongest instability waves in recent times.
The Egyptian Ministry of Education and the Al-Azhar Institutes announced the suspension of classes on the upcoming Wednesday and Thursday due to the bad weather conditions.
The Ministry of Health also announced the highest state of readiness in all hospitals and health facilities across the republic, directing the immediate implementation of all necessary measures to ensure a rapid response to any potential emergencies, by fully preparing emergency and intensive care departments, providing medicines and medical supplies, enhancing blood and its derivatives stocks, and reviewing electricity generators, water tanks, and evacuation plans within all facilities.