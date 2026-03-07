حذر خبراء الصحة من أن كثيراً من الأشخاص قد يعانون من الجفاف دون أن يدركوا ذلك، حتى لو كانوا يعتقدون أنهم يشربون كمية كافية من الماء يومياً.

ويحدث الجفاف عندما يفقد الجسم سوائل أكثر مما يحصل عليه، سواء عبر التعرق أو التبول أو حتى من خلال التنفس والوظائف الحيوية الطبيعية، ونظراً لأن جسم الإنسان يتكون من نحو 70% من الماء، فإن نقص السوائل يمكن أن يسبب مشكلات صحية خطيرة، وقد يكون مميتاً إذا استمر لفترة طويلة دون علاج.

وتشير تقديرات إلى أن نسبة كبيرة من السكان في المملكة المتحدة لا تشرب الكمية الكافية من الماء يومياً، إذ تذكر بعض المصادر أن أكثر من نصف البريطانيين قد يعانون من نقص الترطيب.

الكمية الموصى بها من الماء

توصي هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية في بريطانيا بشرب ما بين لترين إلى لترين ونصف من السوائل يومياً للبالغين، ولا تقتصر هذه الكمية على الماء فقط، بل تشمل أيضاً المشروبات مثل العصائر والحليب والشاي والقهوة.

ويؤكد البروفيسور جون يونغ من جامعة تيسايد أنه لا يوجد رقم سحري، فالكمية تختلف حسب الطقس، النشاط البدني، والعمر، ففي الشتاء أو أثناء الجلوس في المكتب، قد يكفي أقل من لتر، بينما يحتاج الرياضيون أو العاملون في الخارج في الصيف إلى لترات إضافية، أما الرياضيون الذين يمارسون التمارين لأكثر من ساعة إلى ساعة ونصف، فيُنصحون بإضافة منتجات إلكتروليت (بوتاسيوم، صوديوم، مغنيسيوم، كالسيوم) بعد التمرين لتعويض الفاقد عبر العرق.

كما يمكن لبعض الفواكه والخضراوات أن تسهم في تزويد الجسم بالماء. وتوضح خبيرة التغذية جينا هوب أن الخيار يعد من أكثر الأطعمة احتواءً على الماء، إلى جانب الطماطم والكرفس، أما من الفواكه، فتحتوي البطيخ والشمام والأناناس على نسب مرتفعة من الماء، رغم أنها غنية بالسكريات أيضاً.

ورغم توفر العديد من الطرق للحفاظ على مستوى جيد من الترطيب، فإن ملايين الأشخاص لا يحققون الكمية الموصى بها، ما يزيد من خطر الإصابة بمشكلات صحية تتراوح بين الإمساك وصولاً إلى مضاعفات خطيرة مثل الغيبوبة.

علاقة الجفاف بالتوتر والأمراض

دراسات حديثة تشير إلى أن نقص شرب الماء قد يزيد من استجابة الجسم لهرمون التوتر المعروف باسم الكورتيزول، فقد وجدت دراسة أجرتها جامعة ليفربول جون مورز أن الأشخاص الذين يشربون أقل من 1.5 لتر من السوائل يومياً تظهر لديهم استجابة أعلى بنسبة تزيد على 50% لهرمون التوتر مقارنة بمن يلتزمون بالكميات الموصى بها.

وترتبط المستويات المرتفعة من الكورتيزول بزيادة خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب ومشكلات الكلى واضطرابات المزاج والسكري على المدى الطويل.

كيف يستخدم الجسم الماء؟

ويلعب الماء دوراً أساسياً في معظم وظائف الجسم الحيوية، إذ يساعد على نقل المعادن والمغذيات والأكسجين إلى الخلايا، كما يشارك في العمليات الأيضية المختلفة.

كما يساعد الماء على تنظيم ضغط الدم، وإزالة الفضلات عبر الكلى والبول، وتنظيم درجة حرارة الجسم من خلال التعرق، إضافة إلى ذلك، يعمل الماء كوسادة حماية للأعضاء الداخلية ويسهم في تليين المفاصل والأنسجة، فضلاً عن دوره في الحفاظ على توازن الأملاح داخل الخلايا وخارجها.

مخاطر الجفاف

يفقد الإنسان عادة ما بين لترين وثلاثة لترات من الماء يومياً عبر التنفس والتعرق والتبول، وإذا لم يتم تعويض هذه الكمية فقد يبدأ الجسم في الدخول في حالة جفاف.

حتى الجفاف البسيط قد يؤثر في أداء الدماغ والجسم، فعندما تنخفض مستويات السوائل، يرسل الدماغ إشارات هرمونية لتوجيه الماء نحو الأعضاء الحيوية مثل الدماغ والقلب والكبد، على حساب الجلد والعضلات والمفاصل.

كما قد يزيد الجفاف من خطر الإصابة بعدوى المسالك البولية، لأن انخفاض كمية البول يسمح للبكتيريا بالنمو داخل المثانة.

ويكون كبار السن أكثر عرضة للجفاف ومضاعفاته، بما في ذلك الالتهابات التي قد تهدد الحياة.

علامات الجفاف

أبرز أعراض الجفاف هو الشعور بالعطش، لكن هناك مؤشرات أخرى يمكن ملاحظتها، مثل: قلة التبول مقارنة بالمعتاد، تغير لون البول إلى الأصفر الداكن وازدياد رائحته، الشعور بالتعب أو الدوار، جفاف الفم والشفاه، غؤور العينين.

وفي بعض الحالات، قد يخلط الجسم بين العطش والشعور بالجوع، ما يدفع الأشخاص إلى تناول الطعام بدلاً من شرب الماء.

هل يمكن شرب كمية زائدة من الماء؟

ورغم أهمية الماء للجسم، فإن الإفراط في شربه قد يكون خطيراً أيضاً. فحالة ما يعرف بتسمم الماء أو انخفاض الصوديوم في الدم قد تحدث عند شرب كميات كبيرة جداً من الماء خلال فترة قصيرة.

وتؤدي هذه الحالة إلى تخفيف تركيز الأملاح في الدم، ما قد يسبب تورم خلايا الجسم، خصوصاً خلايا الدماغ، وقد يؤدي في الحالات الشديدة إلى نوبات تشنج أو الوفاة.

أي نوع من الماء هو الأفضل؟

يؤكد الخبراء أن مياه الصنبور والمياه المعدنية والمياه الغازية يمكنها جميعاً ترطيب الجسم بشكل متشابه، لكن المياه الغازية قد تسبب الانتفاخ لدى بعض الأشخاص، خاصة المصابين بمتلازمة القولون العصبي.

أما المياه المعدنية فتختلف في طعمها باختلاف مصدرها وتركيز المعادن فيها مثل المغنيسيوم والبوتاسيوم والكالسيوم.

وبالنسبة لمياه الصنبور، فهي آمنة للشرب في معظم الحالات، إلا أن بعض الخبراء ينصحون باستخدام مرشحات المياه المنزلية للتقليل من احتمالية وجود شوائب مثل المعادن الثقيلة أو الجزيئات البلاستيكية الدقيقة.