Health experts warn that many people may suffer from dehydration without realizing it, even if they believe they are drinking enough water daily.

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, whether through sweating, urination, or even through breathing and normal bodily functions. Since the human body is composed of about 70% water, a lack of fluids can lead to serious health problems and can be fatal if it persists for a long time without treatment.

Estimates suggest that a large percentage of the population in the United Kingdom does not drink enough water daily, with some sources stating that more than half of Britons may suffer from dehydration.

The Recommended Amount of Water

The National Health Service in the UK recommends drinking between two to two and a half liters of fluids daily for adults. This amount is not limited to water alone but also includes beverages such as juices, milk, tea, and coffee.

Professor John Young from Teesside University emphasizes that there is no magic number; the amount varies depending on the weather, physical activity, and age. In winter or while sitting in an office, less than a liter may suffice, while athletes or outdoor workers in summer may need additional liters. Athletes who exercise for more than an hour to an hour and a half are advised to add electrolyte products (potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium) after exercise to compensate for the loss through sweat.

Some fruits and vegetables can also contribute to the body's hydration. Nutrition expert Gina Hope explains that cucumber is one of the most water-rich foods, along with tomatoes and celery. Among fruits, watermelon, cantaloupe, and pineapple have high water content, although they are also rich in sugars.

Despite the many ways to maintain a good level of hydration, millions of people do not achieve the recommended amount, increasing the risk of health problems ranging from constipation to serious complications such as coma.

The Relationship Between Dehydration, Stress, and Diseases

Recent studies indicate that a lack of water intake may increase the body's response to the stress hormone known as cortisol. A study conducted by Liverpool John Moores University found that individuals who drink less than 1.5 liters of fluids daily show more than a 50% higher response to the stress hormone compared to those who adhere to the recommended amounts.

Elevated cortisol levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, kidney problems, mood disorders, and long-term diabetes.

How the Body Uses Water

Water plays a crucial role in most of the body's vital functions, as it helps transport minerals, nutrients, and oxygen to cells and participates in various metabolic processes.

Water also helps regulate blood pressure, remove waste through the kidneys and urine, and regulate body temperature through sweating. Additionally, water acts as a protective cushion for internal organs and contributes to lubricating joints and tissues, as well as maintaining salt balance inside and outside cells.

Risks of Dehydration

On average, a person loses between two to three liters of water daily through breathing, sweating, and urination. If this amount is not compensated for, the body may begin to enter a state of dehydration.

Even mild dehydration can affect brain and body performance. When fluid levels drop, the brain sends hormonal signals to direct water toward vital organs such as the brain, heart, and liver, at the expense of the skin, muscles, and joints.

Dehydration may also increase the risk of urinary tract infections, as reduced urine output allows bacteria to grow inside the bladder.

Older adults are more susceptible to dehydration and its complications, including infections that may threaten life.

Signs of Dehydration

The most prominent symptom of dehydration is thirst, but there are other indicators that can be observed, such as: decreased urination compared to usual, dark yellow urine with an increased odor, feelings of fatigue or dizziness, dry mouth and lips, and sunken eyes.

In some cases, the body may confuse thirst with hunger, leading individuals to eat instead of drinking water.

Can You Drink Too Much Water?

Despite the importance of water for the body, excessive drinking can also be dangerous. A condition known as water intoxication or hyponatremia can occur when consuming very large amounts of water in a short period.

This condition leads to a dilution of salts in the blood, which can cause swelling of body cells, especially brain cells, and may lead to severe cases of seizures or death.

What Type of Water is Best?

Experts confirm that tap water, mineral water, and sparkling water can all hydrate the body similarly, but sparkling water may cause bloating in some individuals, especially those with irritable bowel syndrome.

Mineral water varies in taste depending on its source and the concentration of minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and calcium.

As for tap water, it is safe to drink in most cases, although some experts recommend using home water filters to reduce the likelihood of contaminants such as heavy metals or microplastic particles.