The Giza Governorate in Egypt was shaken by a horrific crime, after a scrap collector brutally killed a female beggar, causing widespread shock in the local community.

Investigations revealed that the accused met the victim while collecting scrap, where he saw her using drugs inside a large sewage pipe in one of the streets, and he joined her in drug use. According to his confessions to the detectives, he established a relationship with her after they used the drugs, and when she refused to respond to another attempted assault, he strangled her and then assaulted her after her death.

The investigation authorities stated that the accused has been detained for 4 days pending investigation, and ordered an autopsy of the body and permission for burial, while the prosecution continues to complete the legal procedures.

A report was received by the Giza Security Directorate about finding the body of the woman inside a large sewage pipe in one of the streets, where a security force moved to the scene and found clear signs of strangulation on her body.

The head of the Giza Police Department, Major Hisham Fathy, oversaw the arrest of the accused, who confessed to committing the entire crime, detailing the shocking events that occurred during drug use with the victim, and how her rejection drove him to end her life in such a brutal manner.

The Egyptian police confirmed that a report has been filed regarding the incident, and the relevant prosecution is conducting an investigation into the crime, at a time when the residents of the area are calling for stricter monitoring of areas where beggars gather and for the protection of citizens from similar incidents.