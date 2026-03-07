اهتزت محافظة الجيزة في مصر على وقع جريمة مروعة، بعدما أقدم جامع خردة على قتل سيدة متسولة بطريقة بشعة، وسط صدمة واسعة لدى المجتمع المحلي.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم تعرف على المجني عليها أثناء جمعه الخردة، حيث شاهدها تتعاطى المخدرات داخل ماسورة صرف صحي كبيرة بأحد الشوارع، وشاركها في التعاطي. وبحسب اعترافاته أمام رجال المباحث، أقام معها علاقة عقب تعاطيهما المواد المخدرة، وعندما رفضت الاستجابة لمحاولة اعتداء جديد، أقدم على خنقها، ثم اعتدى عليها عقب وفاتها.

وقالت جهات التحقيق إن المتهم تم حبسه 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيق، وأمرت بتشريح الجثة والتصريح بدفنها، مع استمرار النيابة في استكمال الإجراءات القانونية.

وكان بلاغ ورد لمديرية أمن الجيزة بالعثور على جثة السيدة داخل ماسورة صرف صحي كبيرة الحجم بأحد الشوارع، حيث انتقلت قوة أمنية لمكان الواقعة، وعثرت على آثار خنق واضحة على جسدها.

وأشرف رئيس مباحث قسم شرطة الجيزة المقدم هشام فتحي القبض على المتهم الذي اعترف بارتكاب الجريمة كاملة، موضحاً التفاصيل الصادمة لما حدث خلال تعاطيه المخدرات مع المجني عليها، وكيف دفعه رفضها إلى إنهاء حياتها بهذه الطريقة الوحشية.

وأكدت الشرطة المصرية أنه تم تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وتباشر النيابة المختصة التحقيق في الجريمة، في وقت يطالب فيه أهالي المنطقة بتشديد الرقابة على أماكن تجمع المتسولين وحماية المواطنين من حوادث مماثلة.