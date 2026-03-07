كشف نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر مصطفى كامل، عن محاولة تقديم رشوة مباشرة له بقيمة تصل إلى 2.5 مليون جنيه مصري، مقابل إلغاء قرار شطب أحد المطربين من جداول النقابة، مؤكداً رفضه القاطع لهذه المساومات، ومشيراً الى أن النقابة لن تكون ساحة للبيع والشراء، وأن عهد التجاوزات قد ولى، مشدداً على التزامه الكامل بتطهير النقابة من أي شروخ تشوب مسارها الإداري.

إيقاف هيفاء

وأوضح خلال استضافته في برنامج «كشف حساب»، الذي تقدّمه المذيعة إنجي هشام، الحيثيات التي أدت إلى صدور قرار رسمي بإيقاف المطربة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي عن العمل داخل الأراضي المصرية، مشيراً إلى أن القرار جاء استجابة لشكوى رسمية تقدم بها مدير أعمالها، وهو عضو بالنقابة، يتهمها فيها بالإساءة إليه عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأكد النقيب أن هذا الإجراء لم يكن تعسفياً، بل جاء بعد سلسلة من الإنذارات والدعوات الموجهة للفنانة بضرورة الحضور والمثول للتحقيق وتسوية النزاع ودياً، إلا أن تجاهلها المتكرر لهذه الاستدعاءات دفع النقابة لاتخاذ قرار الإيقاف حفاظاً على هيبة القانون وحقوق أعضائها.

تصريحات مهنا

وكشف تفاصيل مشكلة تصريحات الموسيقار هاني مهنا، التي أساء خلالها إلى الفنانتين شادية وفاتن حمامة، وتم إيقافه من جانب المجلس الأعلى للإعلام وعدم الظهور مرة أخرى في البرامج التلفزيونية.

وقال كامل: «اللي حصل مرفوض، وأستاذ هاني مُقرّ بكده، وأحمد خالد صالح وهنادي مهنا مقرين بده، هاني تعبان جداً وفي وضع صعب، والموضوع ده أثّر على نفسيته أكتر».

وأضاف نقيب الموسيقيين: «هاني مهنا صديق الناس، وحصل سوء تفاهم، هو كان صديق العمالقة شادية وفاتن حمامة، أنا معرفش أم كلثوم ولا قابلتها لا أنا ولا هاني شاكر ولا إيمان البحر درويش، هاني مهنا هو اللي عارفها وهو اللي عمل عيد الفن ودعا شادية تيجي تحضره، واللي حصل ده بسبب مرضه وكبر السن».