The head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, Mustafa Kamel, revealed an attempt to offer him a direct bribe amounting to 2.5 million Egyptian pounds in exchange for canceling the decision to expel a singer from the syndicate's records. He emphasized his firm rejection of such compromises, pointing out that the syndicate will not be a marketplace for buying and selling, and that the era of violations has ended, stressing his complete commitment to purifying the syndicate from any flaws that mar its administrative path.

Haifa's Suspension

During his appearance on the program "Kashf Hisab," hosted by presenter Engy Hisham, he explained the circumstances that led to the official decision to suspend Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe from working within Egyptian territory, noting that the decision came in response to an official complaint submitted by her manager, who is a member of the syndicate, accusing her of insulting him via social media platforms.

The head of the syndicate confirmed that this action was not arbitrary, but came after a series of warnings and invitations directed to the artist to attend and appear for investigation and to settle the dispute amicably. However, her repeated disregard for these summonses led the syndicate to make the decision to suspend her in order to preserve the dignity of the law and the rights of its members.

Mahmoud's Statements

He revealed details regarding the controversy surrounding the statements made by musician Hani Mahna, during which he insulted artists Shadia and Faten Hamama, resulting in his suspension by the Supreme Media Council and a ban on appearing again in television programs.

Kamel said: "What happened is unacceptable, and Mr. Hani acknowledges this, and Ahmed Khaled Saleh and Hanadi Mahna agree with this. Hani is very sick and in a difficult situation, and this issue has affected his mental state even more."

The head of the musicians added: "Hani Mahna is a friend of the people, and there was a misunderstanding. He was a friend of the giants Shadia and Faten Hamama. I don't know Umm Kulthum nor have I met her, neither have Hani Shakir nor Eman El Bahar Darwish. Hani Mahna is the one who knows her and who organized the Art Day and invited Shadia to attend it, and what happened is due to his illness and old age."