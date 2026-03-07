أطاحت مخالفات متعلقة بكشوفات التفويج والتسكين بـ 4 شركات عمرة. وقالت وزارة الحج في بيان اليوم (السبت) إنها رصدت المخالفات في إطار جهودها المستمرة لمتابعة التزام مقدمي الخدمة بالضوابط والتعليمات المعتمدة، وضمان جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وأوضحت أن المخالفات المرصودة تمثلت في تقديم كشوفات تفويج غير صحيحة من قبل شركتين، فيما لم تلتزم شركتان بتسكين المعتمرين وفق الترتيبات المعتمدة، في مخالفة صريحة للأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لنشاط خدمات المعتمرين وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف.

وأكدت الوزارة اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق الشركات المخالفة بشكل فوري، بما يضمن حفظ حقوق ضيوف الرحمن ويمنع تكرار مثل هذه المخالفات، وشددت الوزارة على أنها لن تتهاون مع أي تقصير أو إخلال بالالتزامات النظامية أو التعاقدية، مؤكدةً أن حقوق ضيوف الرحمن أولوية قصوى، وأن جودة الخدمات المقدمة تمثل خطًّا أحمر لا يُسمح بتجاوزها.