Violations related to the transportation and accommodation reports have led to the suspension of 4 Umrah companies. The Ministry of Hajj stated in a statement today (Saturday) that it has detected these violations as part of its ongoing efforts to monitor the compliance of service providers with the approved regulations and instructions, and to ensure the quality of services provided to the guests of الرحمن.

The ministry clarified that the detected violations included the submission of incorrect transportation reports by two companies, while two other companies failed to accommodate the pilgrims according to the approved arrangements, in a clear violation of the regulations and instructions governing the activities of Umrah service providers and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

The ministry confirmed that it has taken immediate legal action against the violating companies to ensure the protection of the rights of the guests of الرحمن and to prevent the recurrence of such violations. The ministry emphasized that it will not tolerate any negligence or breach of regulatory or contractual obligations, asserting that the rights of the guests of الرحمن are a top priority, and that the quality of services provided represents a red line that cannot be crossed.