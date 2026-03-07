كشفت شبكة «إن بي سي نيوز»، إن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أبدى في محادثات خاصة اهتماماً جدياً بإمكانية نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض داخل إيران.


ليس غزواً واسعاً


ونقلت الشبكة، اليوم (السبت)، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن ترمب ناقش فكرة نشر قوات برية في إيران مع مساعدين ومسؤولين جمهوريين أثناء بحثه سيناريوهات ما بعد الحرب. واعتبرت المصادر أن مقترح نشر قوات أمريكية في إيران لا يتعلق بغزو واسع بل بإرسال قوة محدودة لمهمات محددة.


وأضافت الشبكة أنه حتى الآن لم يتخذ ترمب قراراً نهائياً، ولم يصدر أي أوامر بنشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض في إيران.


وأفاد المسؤولون الذين تحدثوا إلى «إن بي سي نيوز»، بأن البيت الأبيض يؤكد أن ترمب يبقي جميع الخيارات مفتوحة، لكنه لم يحدد خيار نشر قوات برية.


معلومات روسية لإيران


من جانبه، قلّل وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث من أهمية تقرير مفاده أن روسيا تزوّد إيران بمعلومات عن أهداف أمريكية محتملة في الشرق الأوسط.


وقال هيغسيث في مقابلة أجراها مع برنامج «60 دقيقة» على قناة «سي بي إس» من المقرر بثها غداً (الأحد): «ذلك لا يقلقنا. سنتعامل مع الأمر إذا لزم الأمر». وأضاف: «نحن نراقب كل شيء»، دون أن يؤكد هذه المعلومات.


وأكد أن الشعب الأمريكي يمكنه الاطمئنان إلى أن أي تهديد، علني أو سري «سيُواجه بحزم».


من جانبها، قالت الناطقة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت خلال إحاطة إعلامية: «هذا لا يُحدث أيّ فرق واضح بشأن العمليات العسكرية في إيران لأننا نبيدهم بالكامل». وأضافت: «نحن نحقّق الأهداف العسكرية لهذه العملية وسنواصل على هذا المنوال».


اتساع رقعة الصراع


وكانت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» قد نقلت عن مصادر مطلعة على الشؤون الاستخباراتية قولها إن روسيا زوّدت إيران بمواقع تجهيزات عسكرية أمريكية، بما فيها سفن وطائرات.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن 3 مسؤولين مطلعين على المعلومات الاستخباراتية أن روسيا توفر معلومات تشمل مواقع السفن الحربية والطائرات الأمريكية في المنطقة بهدف استهدافها. واعتبرت أن ذلك دليل على اتساع رقعة الصراع، وأول إشارة إلى مشاركة روسيا -الخصم الرئيسي للولايات المتحدة- ولو بشكل غير مباشر في الحرب.


وأكد المسؤولون الثلاثة أن روسيا زودت، منذ بداية الحرب، السبت الماضي، إيران بمواقع لأصول عسكرية أمريكية، بما في ذلك السفن الحربية والطائرات.