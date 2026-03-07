NBC News revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump has shown serious interest in the possibility of deploying American troops on the ground inside Iran during private conversations.



Not a large-scale invasion



The network reported today (Saturday) that U.S. officials said Trump discussed the idea of deploying ground troops in Iran with aides and Republican officials while exploring post-war scenarios. The sources indicated that the proposal to deploy American troops in Iran is not related to a large-scale invasion but rather to sending a limited force for specific missions.



The network added that so far, Trump has not made a final decision, nor has he issued any orders to deploy American troops on the ground in Iran.



Officials who spoke to NBC News stated that the White House confirms Trump is keeping all options open, but he has not specified the option of deploying ground troops.



Russian intelligence for Iran



For his part, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth downplayed the significance of a report stating that Russia is providing Iran with information about potential American targets in the Middle East.



Hegseth said in an interview with the "60 Minutes" program on CBS, scheduled to air tomorrow (Sunday): "That doesn't concern us. We will deal with it if necessary." He added: "We are monitoring everything," without confirming this information.



He assured that the American people can rest assured that any threat, whether public or covert, "will be met firmly."



For her part, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said during a press briefing: "This does not make any clear difference regarding military operations in Iran because we are completely eliminating them." She added: "We are achieving the military objectives of this operation and will continue in this manner."



Expansion of the conflict



The Washington Post reported that informed sources on intelligence matters stated that Russia has provided Iran with the locations of American military assets, including ships and aircraft.



The newspaper quoted three officials familiar with the intelligence information as saying that Russia is providing information that includes the locations of American warships and aircraft in the region with the aim of targeting them. It considered this evidence of the expansion of the conflict and the first indication of Russia—America's main adversary—participating, even indirectly, in the war.



The three officials confirmed that since the beginning of the war last Saturday, Russia has supplied Iran with locations of American military assets, including warships and aircraft.