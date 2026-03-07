The White House ignited a wide wave of controversy after it published a series of satirical videos that mix real footage of American airstrikes on Iran with scenes from action movies and video games, in a move critics described as turning war into an "internet meme war."

The clips that spread across the platform "X" looked completely different from the traditional discourse of wars, as they combined bombing scenes with footage from famous films and works such as "Top Gun," the game "Halo," and the anime series "Dragon Ball Z," alongside appearances by superhero characters like Iron Man and Superman.

One of the most notable clips was titled "Justice the American Way," where unclassified footage from airstrikes by the U.S. Central Command was edited together with cinematic scenes and others from video games, in a style reminiscent of the satirical clips circulating on social media platforms.

The video did not go without promotion within the U.S. administration itself, as White House Deputy Communications Director Kylan Dorr shared it with a sarcastic comment saying, "Wake up, Dad is back." Communications Director Stephen Cheung also posted another clip that mixes airstrike scenes with what is known online as the "kill chain" scene.

The following day, even stranger clips appeared, including a video that combines explosions with the lyrics of a rap song titled "Bazooka," and another that uses the character "SpongeBob SquarePants," while a third clip borrowed the style of the game "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" by placing the phrase "Wasted" over scenes showing cars and people amidst flames.

These clips sparked a wave of anger and widespread criticism in the United States. Political podcast host and writer Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, described the video as "a sick and cruel joke," emphasizing that war is not a video game, especially with civilian casualties, including children, during the airstrikes.

American actor Ben Stiller also called on the White House to remove one of the clips after it used scenes from his film "Tropic Thunder," asserting that the filmmakers did not grant any permission for their work to be used in promotional materials, adding that war is not a movie.

The videos also raised legal questions about intellectual property rights, as it was unclear whether the White House obtained approvals from the production and gaming companies to which those scenes belong, such as Microsoft, Disney, Paramount, Sony, and Rockstar Games. In contrast, the Pokémon Company confirmed that it did not grant any permission for its characters to be used in content published by the U.S. administration.

On the other hand, some supporters of President Donald Trump defended these clips, considering them a modern way to attract attention through internet culture and to showcase the power of the U.S. military in a language understood by digital platform users.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly responded to the criticisms by stating that traditional media wants the administration to apologize for showcasing the success of the U.S. military, affirming that the White House will continue to publish clips showing the destruction of Iranian ballistic missiles and production facilities linked to Tehran's military program.

This approach comes as part of a new media strategy within the White House, where a specialized team works on producing quick content for social media platforms, relying on meme culture and digital trends to gain political influence and attract public interest online.