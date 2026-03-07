أشعل البيت الأبيض موجة جدل واسعة بعدما نشر سلسلة من مقاطع الفيديو الساخرة التي تمزج بين لقطات حقيقية للضربات الجوية الأمريكية على إيران ومشاهد من أفلام الحركة وألعاب الفيديو، في خطوة وصفها منتقدون بأنها تحويل للحرب إلى «حرب ميمات» على الإنترنت.

المقاطع التي انتشرت عبر منصة «إكس» بدت مختلفة تماماً عن الخطاب التقليدي للحروب، إذ دمجت مشاهد القصف مع لقطات من أفلام وأعمال شهيرة مثل «توب غان»، ولعبة «هالو»، ومسلسل الأنمي «دراغون بول زد»، إلى جانب ظهور شخصيات خارقة مثل الرجل الحديدي وسوبرمان.

وأحد أبرز المقاطع حمل عنوان «العدالة على الطريقة الأمريكية»، حيث جرى تركيب لقطات غير مصنفة من ضربات جوية للقيادة المركزية الأمريكية مع مشاهد سينمائية وأخرى من ألعاب الفيديو، في أسلوب يشبه المقاطع الساخرة المنتشرة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

ولم يمر الفيديو دون ترويج داخل الإدارة الأمريكية نفسها، إذ أعاد نائب مدير الاتصالات في البيت الأبيض كايلان دور نشره مع تعليق ساخر قال فيه «استيقظوا، لقد عاد أبي». كما نشر مدير الاتصالات ستيفن تشيونغ مقطعاً آخر يمزج مشاهد الضربات الجوية مع ما يعرف على الإنترنت بمشهد «سلسلة القتل».

وفي اليوم التالي ظهرت مقاطع إضافية أكثر غرابة، بينها فيديو يدمج الانفجارات مع كلمات أغنية راب بعنوان «بازوكا»، وآخر يستخدم شخصية «سبونج بوب سكوير بانتس»، فيما استعار مقطع ثالث أسلوب لعبة «جراند ثيفت أوتو: سان أندرياس» عبر وضع عبارة «مُهدر» فوق مشاهد تظهر سيارات وأشخاصاً وسط النيران.

هذه المقاطع أثارت موجة غضب وانتقادات واسعة في الولايات المتحدة. فقد وصف الكاتب ومقدم البودكاست السياسي جون فافرو، وهو كاتب خطابات سابق للرئيس باراك أوباما، الفيديو بأنه «مزحة مريضة وقاسية»، مؤكداً أن الحرب ليست لعبة فيديو، خصوصا مع سقوط ضحايا مدنيين بينهم أطفال خلال الغارات.

كما طالب الممثل الأمريكي بن ستيلر البيت الأبيض بحذف أحد المقاطع بعد استخدام مشاهد من فيلمه «تروبيك ثاندر»، مؤكداً أن صناع الفيلم لم يمنحوا أي إذن لاستخدام العمل في مواد دعائية، مضيفاً أن الحرب ليست فيلماً.

وأثارت الفيديوهات أيضاً تساؤلات قانونية حول حقوق الملكية الفكرية، إذ لم يتضح ما إذا حصل البيت الأبيض على موافقات من شركات الإنتاج والألعاب التي تعود إليها تلك المشاهد، مثل مايكروسوفت وديزني وباراماونت وسوني وروكستار غيمز. وفي المقابل أكدت شركة بوكيمون أنها لم تمنح أي إذن لاستخدام شخصياتها في محتوى نشرته الإدارة الأمريكية.

في المقابل، دافع بعض أنصار الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن هذه المقاطع، معتبرين أنها وسيلة حديثة لجذب الانتباه عبر ثقافة الإنترنت وإظهار قوة الجيش الأمريكي بلغة يفهمها مستخدمو المنصات الرقمية.

كما ردت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي على الانتقادات قائلة إن وسائل الإعلام التقليدية تريد من الإدارة الاعتذار عن إظهار نجاح الجيش الأمريكي، مؤكدة أن البيت الأبيض سيواصل نشر مقاطع تظهر تدمير الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية ومنشآت الإنتاج المرتبطة ببرنامج طهران العسكري.

ويأتي هذا التوجه في إطار إستراتيجية إعلامية جديدة داخل البيت الأبيض، حيث يعمل فريق متخصص في إنتاج محتوى سريع لمنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، يعتمد على أسلوب الميمات والثقافة الرقمية لكسب التأثير السياسي وجذب اهتمام الجمهور عبر الإنترنت.