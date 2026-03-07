The Egyptian artist Mimi Jamal revealed the details behind the conflict that arose between the actresses Hend Sabry and Maha Nassar during the filming of the series "Immunity".

Hend is Experienced

Mimi Jamal said during her appearance on the program "Secret Ink" with the media personality Asma Ibrahim: "I didn't witness the incident myself, but I heard details of what happened on set, and what I can say is that Hend Sabry is experienced and knows the rules of the profession, and I don't think she could make a big mistake."

She added: "The extensive experience that Hend Sabry possesses makes it difficult for her to exhibit unprofessional behavior during work," pointing out that the issue might be related to some new artists wanting to prove their presence, saying: "But the other actress is still new and wants to establish herself, so she wanted to add something; it's all minor things."

They Pulled Each Other's Hair

Mimi Jamal also confirmed that social media played a significant role in amplifying the story, explaining: "Social media exaggerated the matter greatly, and it was said that they fought and pulled each other's hair. These are stories I haven't seen."

She concluded her remarks by affirming that her professional relationship with both actresses is good, saying: "I used to work with Hend, and today I'm working with Maha, and there is no problem at all."