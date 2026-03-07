كشفت الفنانة المصرية ميمي جمال كواليس الخلاف الذي أثير بين الفنانتين هند صبري ومها نصار خلال تصوير مسلسل «مناعة».
هند مخضرمة
وقالت ميمي جمال خلال لقائها في برنامج «حبر سري» مع الإعلامية أسما إبراهيم: «لم أشاهد الواقعة بنفسي لكني سمعت تفاصيل ما حدث في موقع التصوير، واللي أقدر أقوله إن هند صبري مخضرمة وعارفه قواعد الشغلانة، وماعتقدش إنه ممكن يحصل منها غلط كبير».
وأضافت: «الخبرة الكبيرة التي تمتلكها هند صبري تجعل من الصعب أن يصدر عنها تصرف غير مهني خلال العمل»، مشيرة إلى أن الأمر قد يكون مرتبطًا برغبة بعض الفنانين الجدد في إثبات حضورهم، قائلة: «إنما الممثلة الثانية لسه جديده وعايزه تثبت نفسها، فحبت تزود شيء، كلها حاجات بسيطة».
شدوا شعر بعض
كما أكدت ميمي جمال أن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لعبت دورًا كبيرًا في تضخيم القصة، موضحة: «السوشيال ميديا ضخمت الموضوع بشكل كبير، واتقال إنهم اتخانقوا وشدوا شعر بعض. حواديت أنا مشوفتهاش».
واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن العلاقة المهنية بينها وبين الفنانتين جيدة، قائلة: «أنا كنت بشتغل مع هند، والنهارده بشتغل مع مها، ومفيش أي مشكلة».
The Egyptian artist Mimi Jamal revealed the details behind the conflict that arose between the actresses Hend Sabry and Maha Nassar during the filming of the series "Immunity".
Hend is Experienced
Mimi Jamal said during her appearance on the program "Secret Ink" with the media personality Asma Ibrahim: "I didn't witness the incident myself, but I heard details of what happened on set, and what I can say is that Hend Sabry is experienced and knows the rules of the profession, and I don't think she could make a big mistake."
She added: "The extensive experience that Hend Sabry possesses makes it difficult for her to exhibit unprofessional behavior during work," pointing out that the issue might be related to some new artists wanting to prove their presence, saying: "But the other actress is still new and wants to establish herself, so she wanted to add something; it's all minor things."
They Pulled Each Other's Hair
Mimi Jamal also confirmed that social media played a significant role in amplifying the story, explaining: "Social media exaggerated the matter greatly, and it was said that they fought and pulled each other's hair. These are stories I haven't seen."
She concluded her remarks by affirming that her professional relationship with both actresses is good, saying: "I used to work with Hend, and today I'm working with Maha, and there is no problem at all."