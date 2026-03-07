كشفت الفنانة المصرية ميمي جمال كواليس الخلاف الذي أثير بين الفنانتين هند صبري ومها نصار خلال تصوير مسلسل «مناعة».

هند مخضرمة

وقالت ميمي جمال خلال لقائها في برنامج «حبر سري» مع الإعلامية أسما إبراهيم: «لم أشاهد الواقعة بنفسي لكني سمعت تفاصيل ما حدث في موقع التصوير، واللي أقدر أقوله إن هند صبري مخضرمة وعارفه قواعد الشغلانة، وماعتقدش إنه ممكن يحصل منها غلط كبير».

وأضافت: «الخبرة الكبيرة التي تمتلكها هند صبري تجعل من الصعب أن يصدر عنها تصرف غير مهني خلال العمل»، مشيرة إلى أن الأمر قد يكون مرتبطًا برغبة بعض الفنانين الجدد في إثبات حضورهم، قائلة: «إنما الممثلة الثانية لسه جديده وعايزه تثبت نفسها، فحبت تزود شيء، كلها حاجات بسيطة».

شدوا شعر بعض

كما أكدت ميمي جمال أن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لعبت دورًا كبيرًا في تضخيم القصة، موضحة: «السوشيال ميديا ضخمت الموضوع بشكل كبير، واتقال إنهم اتخانقوا وشدوا شعر بعض. حواديت أنا مشوفتهاش».

واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن العلاقة المهنية بينها وبين الفنانتين جيدة، قائلة: «أنا كنت بشتغل مع هند، والنهارده بشتغل مع مها، ومفيش أي مشكلة».