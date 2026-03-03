تحولت لحظات عادية داخل منزل بسيط في قرية اللواء صبيح بمركز الفرافرة في مصر إلى فاجعة هزّت محافظة الوادي الجديد، بعدما لفظت طفلة أنفاسها الأخيرة إثر إصابتها بحالة تسمم يُشتبه في ارتباطها بتناول مشروب غازي داخل منزل أسرتها.
الضحية طفلة تبلغ من العمر 3 أعوام، لم تفلح محاولات إنقاذها داخل مستشفى الفرافرة المركزي، بعد تدهور حالتها الصحية بشكل سريع، فيما يخضع أربعة أطفال آخرين لمتابعة طبية مكثفة نظراً لخطورة وضعهم.
وكانت البداية بوصول خمسة أطفال إلى مستشفى الفرافرة المركزي وهم يعانون أعراض تسمم حاد، عقب تناولهم أحد المشروبات الغازية داخل منزلهم. الأطفال هم: حذيفة (عامان)، سارة (4 أعوام)، آدم (6 أعوام)، حمود (10 أعوام)، وبشرى (3 أعوام) التي توفيت متأثرة بإصابتها.
وأفادت مصادر أمنية مصرية بتلقي مدير أمن المحافظة إخطاراً من شرطة النجدة بوصول الحالات إلى المستشفى، وعلى الفور جرى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
وجرى تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الحادثة، وبيان سبب التسمم، وما إذا كان المشروب هو السبب المباشر أم أن هناك عوامل أخرى وراء الواقعة.
وأثارت الحادثة حالة من الحزن والصدمة بين أهالي القرية، وسط ترقب لنتائج التحقيقات والتقارير الطبية التي ستحدد السبب النهائي لهذه المأساة.
Ordinary moments inside a simple home in the village of Al-Liwaa Sabih in the Farafra Center of Egypt turned into a tragedy that shook the New Valley Governorate, after a girl breathed her last following a suspected poisoning linked to consuming a soft drink inside her family's home.
The victim was a 3-year-old girl, and efforts to save her at the Farafra Central Hospital were unsuccessful after her health deteriorated rapidly, while four other children are undergoing intensive medical monitoring due to the seriousness of their condition.
The incident began with five children arriving at the Farafra Central Hospital suffering from acute poisoning symptoms after consuming a soft drink at their home. The children are: Huzaifa (2 years old), Sara (4 years old), Adam (6 years old), Hamoud (10 years old), and Bushra (3 years old), who died as a result of her injuries.
Egyptian security sources reported that the Governorate's Security Director received a notification from the emergency police about the arrival of the cases to the hospital, and necessary legal procedures were immediately taken.
A report was filed regarding the incident, and the Public Prosecution was notified, which began investigations to uncover the circumstances of the incident, determine the cause of the poisoning, and whether the drink was the direct cause or if there were other factors behind the incident.
The incident has sparked a state of sadness and shock among the villagers, amid anticipation for the results of the investigations and medical reports that will determine the final cause of this tragedy.