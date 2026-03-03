تحولت لحظات عادية داخل منزل بسيط في قرية اللواء صبيح بمركز الفرافرة في مصر إلى فاجعة هزّت محافظة الوادي الجديد، بعدما لفظت طفلة أنفاسها الأخيرة إثر إصابتها بحالة تسمم يُشتبه في ارتباطها بتناول مشروب غازي داخل منزل أسرتها.

الضحية طفلة تبلغ من العمر 3 أعوام، لم تفلح محاولات إنقاذها داخل مستشفى الفرافرة المركزي، بعد تدهور حالتها الصحية بشكل سريع، فيما يخضع أربعة أطفال آخرين لمتابعة طبية مكثفة نظراً لخطورة وضعهم.

وكانت البداية بوصول خمسة أطفال إلى مستشفى الفرافرة المركزي وهم يعانون أعراض تسمم حاد، عقب تناولهم أحد المشروبات الغازية داخل منزلهم. الأطفال هم: حذيفة (عامان)، سارة (4 أعوام)، آدم (6 أعوام)، حمود (10 أعوام)، وبشرى (3 أعوام) التي توفيت متأثرة بإصابتها.

وأفادت مصادر أمنية مصرية بتلقي مدير أمن المحافظة إخطاراً من شرطة النجدة بوصول الحالات إلى المستشفى، وعلى الفور جرى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

وجرى تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الحادثة، وبيان سبب التسمم، وما إذا كان المشروب هو السبب المباشر أم أن هناك عوامل أخرى وراء الواقعة.

وأثارت الحادثة حالة من الحزن والصدمة بين أهالي القرية، وسط ترقب لنتائج التحقيقات والتقارير الطبية التي ستحدد السبب النهائي لهذه المأساة.