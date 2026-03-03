Ordinary moments inside a simple home in the village of Al-Liwaa Sabih in the Farafra Center of Egypt turned into a tragedy that shook the New Valley Governorate, after a girl breathed her last following a suspected poisoning linked to consuming a soft drink inside her family's home.

The victim was a 3-year-old girl, and efforts to save her at the Farafra Central Hospital were unsuccessful after her health deteriorated rapidly, while four other children are undergoing intensive medical monitoring due to the seriousness of their condition.

The incident began with five children arriving at the Farafra Central Hospital suffering from acute poisoning symptoms after consuming a soft drink at their home. The children are: Huzaifa (2 years old), Sara (4 years old), Adam (6 years old), Hamoud (10 years old), and Bushra (3 years old), who died as a result of her injuries.

Egyptian security sources reported that the Governorate's Security Director received a notification from the emergency police about the arrival of the cases to the hospital, and necessary legal procedures were immediately taken.

A report was filed regarding the incident, and the Public Prosecution was notified, which began investigations to uncover the circumstances of the incident, determine the cause of the poisoning, and whether the drink was the direct cause or if there were other factors behind the incident.

The incident has sparked a state of sadness and shock among the villagers, amid anticipation for the results of the investigations and medical reports that will determine the final cause of this tragedy.