The global financial markets experienced sharp fluctuations at the beginning of March 2026, but one of the world's billionaires managed to turn the last month into an astonishing success story: American billionaire Elon Musk.

In February alone, Musk's wealth increased by about $64 billion, reaching $839 billion, driven by a massive merger between his company SpaceX and xAI, forming a new entity valued at $1.25 trillion. With this achievement, Musk is closer than ever to becoming the first trillionaire in history, according to analysts' predictions.

In contrast, Silicon Valley giants saw a notable decline, with both Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin losing over $20 billion, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost about $26 billion due to a 12% drop in his company's stock.

A Forbes report indicates that the gap between Musk and his closest competitors has surpassed half a trillion dollars, while the ranking of the ten richest men in the world remains relatively stable, with complete American dominance on the list except for Frenchman Bernard Arnault and Spaniard Amancio Ortega.

Data shows that the richest women do not appear among the top ten, with Alice Walton leading the list of women with a wealth of $134 billion, reflecting a significant gap in wealth distribution between genders.

It is worth mentioning that analysts are anticipating the initial public offering of SpaceX, which is expected to push Musk's wealth past the trillion-dollar mark, etching his name in history as the first person to achieve this unique financial milestone.