شهدت أسواق المال العالمية تقلبات حادة في بداية مارس 2026، لكن واحدًا من أثرياء العالم تمكن من تحويل الشهر الأخير إلى قصة نجاح مذهلة، هو الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك.

خلال فبراير فقط، ارتفعت ثروة ماسك بنحو 64 مليار دولار، لتصل إلى 839 مليار دولار، مدفوعة بصفقة دمج ضخمة بين شركته SpaceX وxAI، لتشكل كيانًا جديدًا بقيمة 1.25 تريليون دولار. مع هذا الإنجاز، اقترب ماسك أكثر من أن يصبح أول تريليونير في التاريخ، وفق توقعات المحللين.

في المقابل، شهد عمالقة وادي السيليكون تراجعًا ملحوظًا، حيث فقد كل من لاري بيغ وسيرغي برين مؤسسا قوقل ما يزيد على 20 مليار دولار، بينما خسر جيف بيزوس مؤسس أمازون نحو 26 مليار دولار بسبب هبوط أسهم شركته بنسبة 12%.

ويشير تقرير فوربس إلى أن الفجوة بين ماسك وأقرب منافسيه قد تجاوزت نصف تريليون دولار، بينما يظل ترتيب أغنى عشرة رجال في العالم شبه ثابت، مع سيطرة أمريكية كاملة على القائمة باستثناء الفرنسي برنار أرنو والإسباني أمانسيو أورتيجا.

وتوضح البيانات أن أغنى النساء لا يظهرن ضمن العشرة الأوائل، حيث تتصدر أليس والتون قائمة النساء بثروة 134 مليار دولار، ما يعكس فجوة كبيرة في توزيع الثروة بين الجنسين.

يذكر أن المحللين يترقبون الاكتتاب العام الأولي لشركة SpaceX، والذي من المتوقع أن يدفع ثروة ماسك إلى حاجز التريليون دولار، ليكتب اسمه في التاريخ كأول إنسان يحقق هذا الإنجاز المالي الفريد.