شهدت أسواق المال العالمية تقلبات حادة في بداية مارس 2026، لكن واحدًا من أثرياء العالم تمكن من تحويل الشهر الأخير إلى قصة نجاح مذهلة، هو الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك.
خلال فبراير فقط، ارتفعت ثروة ماسك بنحو 64 مليار دولار، لتصل إلى 839 مليار دولار، مدفوعة بصفقة دمج ضخمة بين شركته SpaceX وxAI، لتشكل كيانًا جديدًا بقيمة 1.25 تريليون دولار. مع هذا الإنجاز، اقترب ماسك أكثر من أن يصبح أول تريليونير في التاريخ، وفق توقعات المحللين.
في المقابل، شهد عمالقة وادي السيليكون تراجعًا ملحوظًا، حيث فقد كل من لاري بيغ وسيرغي برين مؤسسا قوقل ما يزيد على 20 مليار دولار، بينما خسر جيف بيزوس مؤسس أمازون نحو 26 مليار دولار بسبب هبوط أسهم شركته بنسبة 12%.
ويشير تقرير فوربس إلى أن الفجوة بين ماسك وأقرب منافسيه قد تجاوزت نصف تريليون دولار، بينما يظل ترتيب أغنى عشرة رجال في العالم شبه ثابت، مع سيطرة أمريكية كاملة على القائمة باستثناء الفرنسي برنار أرنو والإسباني أمانسيو أورتيجا.
وتوضح البيانات أن أغنى النساء لا يظهرن ضمن العشرة الأوائل، حيث تتصدر أليس والتون قائمة النساء بثروة 134 مليار دولار، ما يعكس فجوة كبيرة في توزيع الثروة بين الجنسين.
يذكر أن المحللين يترقبون الاكتتاب العام الأولي لشركة SpaceX، والذي من المتوقع أن يدفع ثروة ماسك إلى حاجز التريليون دولار، ليكتب اسمه في التاريخ كأول إنسان يحقق هذا الإنجاز المالي الفريد.
The global financial markets experienced sharp fluctuations at the beginning of March 2026, but one of the world's billionaires managed to turn the last month into an astonishing success story: American billionaire Elon Musk.
In February alone, Musk's wealth increased by about $64 billion, reaching $839 billion, driven by a massive merger between his company SpaceX and xAI, forming a new entity valued at $1.25 trillion. With this achievement, Musk is closer than ever to becoming the first trillionaire in history, according to analysts' predictions.
In contrast, Silicon Valley giants saw a notable decline, with both Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin losing over $20 billion, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost about $26 billion due to a 12% drop in his company's stock.
A Forbes report indicates that the gap between Musk and his closest competitors has surpassed half a trillion dollars, while the ranking of the ten richest men in the world remains relatively stable, with complete American dominance on the list except for Frenchman Bernard Arnault and Spaniard Amancio Ortega.
Data shows that the richest women do not appear among the top ten, with Alice Walton leading the list of women with a wealth of $134 billion, reflecting a significant gap in wealth distribution between genders.
It is worth mentioning that analysts are anticipating the initial public offering of SpaceX, which is expected to push Musk's wealth past the trillion-dollar mark, etching his name in history as the first person to achieve this unique financial milestone.