سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري اليوم 13.09 جنيه للشراء و13.13 جنيه للبيع.

وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.06 للشراء و13.13 للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 13.08 للشراء و13.13 للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.01 للشراء و13.13 للبيع. وفي البنك التجارى الدولي 13.08 للشراء و13.13 للبيع. وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.77 للشراء و13.12 للبيع. وفي بنك البركة 13.02 للشراء و13.12 للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 13.05 جنيه للشراء و13.14 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.76 جنيه للشراء و12.79 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.95 للشراء و13.02 للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.83 للشراء و12.90 للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.94 للشراء و12.98 للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.84 للشراء و12.89 للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.43 للشراء و12.78 للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.69 للشراء و12.79 للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.72 جنيه للشراء و12.80 جنيه للبيع.