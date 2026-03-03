The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 13.09 EGP for buying and 13.13 EGP for selling.

At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 13.06 for buying and 13.13 for selling. At Bank Misr, it is 13.08 for buying and 13.13 for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 13.01 for buying and 13.13 for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 13.08 for buying and 13.13 for selling. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.77 for buying and 13.12 for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it is 13.02 for buying and 13.12 for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 13.05 EGP for buying and 13.14 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.76 EGP for buying and 12.79 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.95 for buying and 13.02 for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 12.83 for buying and 12.90 for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.94 for buying and 12.98 for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.84 for buying and 12.89 for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 12.43 for buying and 12.78 for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.69 for buying and 12.79 for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.72 EGP for buying and 12.80 EGP for selling.