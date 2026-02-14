حذّر باحثون في أستراليا من أن أدوية إنقاص الوزن المعتمدة على هرمون GLP-1 قد ترفع خطر الإصابة ببعض الأمراض النادرة الناتجة عن نقص الفيتامينات، وعلى رأسها مرض الإسقربوط، المعروف تاريخياً بـ«مرض القراصنة».

ويحدث الإسقربوط نتيجة نقص فيتامين C، وإذا لم يُعالج قد يؤدي إلى أعراض خطيرة، وفقاً لعيادة كليفلاند، تشمل فقر الدم، تخلخل الأسنان، الكدمات، نزيفاً تحت الجلد، تورم الساقين، خشونة الجلد، بطء التئام الجروح، إضافة إلى نزيف وتورم اللثة.

حالات لفتت الانتباه

وكان مغني البوب البريطاني روبي ويليامز قد أعلن في 2025 إصابته بالإسقربوط، مشيراً إلى ظهور أعراض ما وصفه بـ«مرض القراصنة في القرن السابع عشر» بعد استخدامه دواءً مشابهاً لحقن Ozempic المخصصة أساساً لعلاج السكري وتستخدم حالياً لإنقاص الوزن.

مراجعة علمية تثير القلق

مراجعة منهجية أجراها معهد هانتر للأبحاث الطبية في أستراليا كشفت أن التجارب السريرية الخاصة بأدوية السكري والسمنة ركزت على نتائج فقدان الوزن، لكنها «لم توضح بدقة ما الذي يتناوله المرضى فعلياً أثناء استخدام هذه الأدوية».

وأوضحت أستاذة التغذية المتميزة في جامعة نيوكاسل الأسترالية البروفيسورة كلير كولينز، أن انخفاض الوزن لا يعني بالضرورة أن الشخص يتمتع بتغذية جيدة أو بصحة مثالية، مؤكدة أن عنصر التغذية «غائب إلى حد كبير عن الأدلة الحالية».

وطالبت بإدراج أدوات تقييم غذائي دقيقة وشفافة في الدراسات المستقبلية، مع إيلاء اهتمام أكبر بمخاطر سوء التغذية عند وصف هذه الأدوية.

كيف تزيد الأدوية خطر النقص الغذائي؟

أدوية GLP-1 وبعض أدوية GIP تعمل على تقليل الشهية وزيادة الإحساس بالشبع، ما يؤدي إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في كمية الطعام المتناولة، ورغم أن هذه الآلية تساهم في خسارة الوزن، إلا أنها قد تؤدي إلى نقص البروتين والألياف والفيتامينات والمعادن إذا لم تتم مراقبة النظام الغذائي بعناية.

وأشارت كولينز إلى أن المشكلة لا تقتصر على فيتامين C، إذ قد يؤدي نقص الحديد إلى فقر الدم، ونقص فيتامين B1 إلى مرض البري بري أو اعتلال دماغي خطير.

من جهته، أكد اختصاصي الغدد الصماء في نيويورك الدكتور فيليب رابيتو أن الانخفاض الحاد في السعرات الحرارية خصوصاً مع الاعتماد على أطعمة فائقة المعالجة وفقيرة بالعناصر الغذائية قد يؤدي إلى نقص سريري واضح، بما في ذلك حالات نادرة من الإسقربوط، مع ارتفاع الخطر لدى كبار السن ومن يتبعون حميات صارمة للغاية.

صعوبة اكتشاف الأعراض

وحذّرت كولينز من أن أعراض نقص العناصر الغذائية قد تتداخل في بدايتها مع الآثار الجانبية الشائعة للأدوية، مثل التعب، الغثيان، ضعف الشهية والتهيج، ما قد يؤخر اكتشاف المشكلة.

كما أظهرت مراجعة شملت 41 تجربة سريرية على مدى 17 عاماً وأكثر من 50 ألف مشارك، أن دراستين فقط قامتا بقياس أو الإبلاغ عن نوعية الغذاء الذي كان المرضى يتناولونه فعلياً.

توصيات الخبراء

وشدّد اختصاصيو التغذية على ضرورة استشارة أخصائي تغذية معتمد عند بدء العلاج، إجراء فحوصات دورية لمستويات الفيتامينات والمعادن، التركيز على نظام غذائي متوازن غني بالبروتين والخضراوات، تناول ما لا يقل عن كوبين من الخضراوات يومياً، تضمين البروتين في كل وجبة، استخدام مكملات غذائية عند الحاجة، مثل مسحوق البروتين، الألياف، أوميغا-3، ومكمل متعدد الفيتامينات.

وأكدت اختصاصية التغذية إيلانا موهلشتاين أن هذه الأدوية يمكن أن تكون «أداة مساعدة» إذا استُخدمت بشكل صحيح، وشبّهتها بـ«عجلات التدريب» التي تساعد المريض على تحقيق التوازن الصحي، شرط الالتزام بعادات غذائية سليمة ومتابعة طبية منتظمة.

ويجمع الخبراء على أن فقدان الوزن السريع لا ينبغي أن يأتي على حساب التغذية السليمة، وأن النجاح الحقيقي يكمن في الجمع بين الدواء ونمط حياة صحي يضمن تلبية حاجات الجسم من العناصر الأساسية.