Researchers in Australia have warned that weight loss medications based on the GLP-1 hormone may increase the risk of certain rare diseases resulting from vitamin deficiencies, chief among them scurvy, historically known as "the pirate's disease."

Scurvy occurs due to a deficiency of vitamin C, and if left untreated, it can lead to serious symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic, including anemia, loosening of teeth, bruising, bleeding under the skin, swelling of the legs, rough skin, slow wound healing, as well as bleeding and swelling of the gums.

Noteworthy Cases

British pop singer Robbie Williams announced in 2025 that he had contracted scurvy, noting the appearance of symptoms he described as "the pirate disease of the 17th century" after using a medication similar to Ozempic injections, which are primarily intended for diabetes treatment and are currently used for weight loss.

Concerning Scientific Review

A systematic review conducted by the Hunter Medical Research Institute in Australia revealed that clinical trials for diabetes and obesity medications focused on weight loss outcomes but "did not clearly specify what patients are actually consuming while using these medications."

Professor Clare Collins, a distinguished nutritionist at the University of Newcastle in Australia, explained that weight loss does not necessarily mean that a person has good nutrition or optimal health, emphasizing that the nutritional aspect is "largely absent from current evidence."

She called for the inclusion of accurate and transparent nutritional assessment tools in future studies, with greater attention to the risks of malnutrition when prescribing these medications.

How Do Medications Increase Nutritional Deficiency Risk?

GLP-1 medications and some GIP drugs work by reducing appetite and increasing the feeling of fullness, leading to a significant decrease in food intake. Although this mechanism contributes to weight loss, it may result in deficiencies of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals if the diet is not carefully monitored.

Collins noted that the problem is not limited to vitamin C, as iron deficiency can lead to anemia, and a deficiency of vitamin B1 can cause beriberi or serious brain disorders.

For his part, endocrinologist Dr. Philip Rabito in New York confirmed that a sharp decrease in calorie intake, especially when relying on ultra-processed foods that are low in nutrients, can lead to clear clinical deficiencies, including rare cases of scurvy, with increased risk among the elderly and those on extremely strict diets.

Difficulty in Detecting Symptoms

Collins warned that symptoms of nutrient deficiencies may initially overlap with common side effects of medications, such as fatigue, nausea, decreased appetite, and irritability, which may delay the detection of the problem.

A review that included 41 clinical trials over 17 years and more than 50,000 participants showed that only two studies measured or reported the quality of food that patients were actually consuming.

Expert Recommendations

Nutrition specialists emphasized the necessity of consulting a certified nutritionist when starting treatment, conducting regular tests for vitamin and mineral levels, focusing on a balanced diet rich in protein and vegetables, consuming at least two cups of vegetables daily, including protein in every meal, and using nutritional supplements when necessary, such as protein powder, fiber, omega-3, and a multivitamin supplement.

Nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein confirmed that these medications can be a "helpful tool" if used correctly, likening them to "training wheels" that assist the patient in achieving a healthy balance, provided they adhere to sound dietary habits and regular medical follow-up.

Experts agree that rapid weight loss should not come at the expense of proper nutrition, and that true success lies in combining medication with a healthy lifestyle that ensures the body's essential nutrient needs are met.