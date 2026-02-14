أطلق رئيس الوزراء اللبناني السابق سعد الحريري سلسلة مواقف سياسية في الذكرى 21 لاغتيال والده رفيق الحريري، رسم من خلالها المرحلة السياسية القادمة وحدود مشروعها، مؤكداً أن هذا النهج «كان وسيبقى داعماً لكل تقارب عربي وطارداً لكل خلاف». ومحذراً من محاولات الاستثمار في الخلافات العربية، معتبراً أن من «يخيط بمسلة الخلافات رح تطلع سلتو فاضية».


واستعاد الحريري سيرة والده، مؤكداً أن رفيق الحريري كان «المساهم الأكبر في وقف الحرب الأهلية»، وعراب اتفاق الطائف، وشدد على أن الحل لا يزال في التطبيق الكامل لهذا الاتفاق، لا في تجزئته أو توظيف بنوده وفق مصالح سياسية ضيقة. وقال إن اللبنانيين أنهوا الحرب برعاية الطائف، لكن القوى السياسية تعاملت معه بانتقائية، فكانت النتيجة تعطيل التنفيذ واستمرار الأزمات.


وعن الطائف، حدد الحريري عناصره الأساسية: حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، إقرار اللامركزية الإدارية، إلغاء الطائفية السياسية، إنشاء مجلس الشيوخ، وتطبيق اتفاق الهدنة بحذافيره، في تأكيد على أولوية استعادة الدولة لقرارها السيادي وبسط سلطتها الكاملة.


وأعاد الحريري تثبيت عنوان «لبنان أولاً»، بوصفه مشروعاً جامعاً لا يقبل الفتنة ولا يساوم على وحدة البلد، لافتا إلى أن الثمن الذي دُفع دفاعاً عن هذا الخيار يشهد على ثباته. وأكد أن اللبنانيين يستحقون بعد سنوات الحروب «بلداً واحداً وجيشاً واحداً وسلاحاً واحداً».


وفي الشأن الداخلي، أعلن الحريري أن تيار المستقبل سيخوض الاستحقاقات الوطنية القادمة وفي مقدمها الانتخابات النيابية، ليكون «صوت الناس» في مواجهة الأزمات المتراكمة. وتطرق إلى مرحلة غيابه عن لبنان، موضحاً أن قرار الابتعاد جاء رفضاً لتغطية الفشل أو المساومة على الدولة، معتبراً أن السياسة على حساب كرامة البلد لا مكان لها في مدرستنا، وأن الحريرية الوطنية قد تأخذ استراحة لكنها لا تنكسر ولا تندثر.


وأما في البعد العربي، فدعا إلى نسج أفضل العلاقات مع الدول العربية، بدءاً من سورية الجديدة، مبدياً دعمه لمسار إعادة الإعمار بقيادة الرئيس أحمد الشرع، في مقاربة تعكس توجهاً نحو إعادة التموضع ضمن الحاضنة العربية الأوسع.