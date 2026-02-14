The former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri launched a series of political statements on the 21st anniversary of his father Rafik Hariri's assassination, outlining the upcoming political phase and the boundaries of its project, affirming that this approach "has been and will continue to support all Arab rapprochement and reject all disputes." He warned against attempts to exploit Arab disagreements, stating that "those who sew with the needle of disputes will end up with an empty basket."



Hariri recalled his father's legacy, emphasizing that Rafik Hariri was "the greatest contributor to ending the civil war," and the architect of the Taif Agreement. He stressed that the solution still lies in the full implementation of this agreement, not in fragmenting it or manipulating its provisions according to narrow political interests. He stated that the Lebanese ended the war under the auspices of the Taif Agreement, but the political forces dealt with it selectively, resulting in the obstruction of implementation and the continuation of crises.



Regarding the Taif Agreement, Hariri defined its essential elements: restricting arms to the state, approving administrative decentralization, abolishing political sectarianism, establishing a Senate, and fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, reaffirming the priority of restoring the state's sovereign decision and exercising its full authority.



Hariri reaffirmed the slogan "Lebanon First," describing it as a comprehensive project that does not accept sedition and does not compromise on the unity of the country, noting that the price paid in defense of this choice attests to its steadfastness. He confirmed that the Lebanese deserve, after years of wars, "one country, one army, and one weapon."



On the internal front, Hariri announced that the Future Movement will engage in the upcoming national entitlements, foremost among them the parliamentary elections, to be "the voice of the people" in facing the accumulated crises. He touched on his period of absence from Lebanon, clarifying that the decision to stay away was a refusal to cover up failure or compromise on the state, considering that politics at the expense of the country's dignity has no place in our school, and that national Harirism may take a break but will not break or fade away.



As for the Arab dimension, he called for weaving better relations with Arab countries, starting with the new Syria, expressing his support for the reconstruction process led by President Ahmad al-Shara, in an approach that reflects a tendency towards repositioning within the broader Arab embrace.