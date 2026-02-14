في مشهد سياسي بطابع رومانسي ساخر، اختار البيت الأبيض أن يحتفل بعيد الحب بطريقة غير تقليدية، موجهاً «بطاقات فالنتاين» سياسية حملت رسائل لاذعة إلى خصوم وحلفاء على حد سواء، من كاراكاس إلى غرينلاند، مروراً بواشنطن.
وعبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة إكس، نشر صوراً مرفقة بعبارة: «صنعت خصيصاً لك»، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل.
مادورو.. «لقد أسرت قلبي»
إحدى الصور أظهرت الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو معصوب العينين ومكبلاً، تتوسطها عبارة ساخرة: «لقد أسرت قلبي»، في تلميح سياسي مباشر لعملية توقيفه المثيرة للجدل مطلع يناير.
وكان مادورو قد أوقف مع زوجته سيليا فلوريس خلال عملية أمريكية خاطفة في كاراكاس، تحدثت تقارير عن توظيف تقنيات متقدمة فيها، بينها أنظمة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
غرينلاند.. «حان وقت تحديد العلاقة»
ولم تغب غرينلاند عن بطاقات الحب الساخرة، إذ ظهرت الجزيرة القطبية على شكل قلب مع عبارة: «حان الوقت لكي نحدد علاقتنا»، في استدعاء واضح لرغبة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب السابقة في ضمها، وهي الفكرة التي أثارت جدلاً دولياً واسعاً.
بايدن والديمقراطيون في مرمى السخرية
كما حملت إحدى البطاقات إيحاءً إلى الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، بعبارة: «حبي لك قوي مثل حب الديمقراطيين للمهاجرين غير الشرعيين»، في امتداد لخطاب سياسي طالما استخدمه ترمب في هجومه على الحزب الديمقراطي، متهماً إياه بالتساهل في ملف الهجرة.
واللافت أن الاحتفال لم يكن عاطفياً بقدر ما كان سياسياً بامتياز، إذ تحوّل عيد الحب إلى منصة رسائل مشفرة، تعكس توتراً متصاعداً في الخطاب الأمريكي الداخلي والخارجي.
«فالنتاين البيت الأبيض» هذا العام لم يحمل وروداً حمراء، بل أيضاً رسائل سياسية حادة، مغلفة بقلب.
In a politically romantic and satirical scene, the White House chose to celebrate Valentine's Day in an unconventional way, sending out "Valentine cards" that carried sharp messages to both opponents and allies alike, from Caracas to Greenland, passing through Washington.
Through its official account on the X platform, it published images accompanied by the phrase: "Made especially for you," in a move that sparked widespread controversy on social media.
Maduro.. "You have captured my heart"
One of the images showed the detained Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed, with the sarcastic phrase: "You have captured my heart" in the center, directly hinting at his controversial arrest earlier in January.
Maduro was detained along with his wife, Cilia Flores, during a swift American operation in Caracas, with reports mentioning the use of advanced techniques, including AI-supported systems.
Greenland.. "It's time to define our relationship"
Greenland was not absent from the satirical love cards, as the polar island appeared in the shape of a heart with the phrase: "It's time to define our relationship," clearly referencing former U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to annex it, an idea that sparked widespread international debate.
Biden and the Democrats in the line of mockery
One of the cards also hinted at former President Joe Biden, with the phrase: "My love for you is as strong as the Democrats' love for illegal immigrants," extending a political rhetoric that Trump often used in his attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it of being lenient on immigration issues.
Notably, the celebration was not as emotional as it was politically charged, as Valentine's Day transformed into a platform for encrypted messages, reflecting a rising tension in the internal and external American discourse.
This year's "White House Valentine" did not carry red roses, but also sharp political messages wrapped in a heart.