في مشهد سياسي بطابع رومانسي ساخر، اختار البيت الأبيض أن يحتفل بعيد الحب بطريقة غير تقليدية، موجهاً «بطاقات فالنتاين» سياسية حملت رسائل لاذعة إلى خصوم وحلفاء على حد سواء، من كاراكاس إلى غرينلاند، مروراً بواشنطن.

وعبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة إكس، نشر صوراً مرفقة بعبارة: «صنعت خصيصاً لك»، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل.

مادورو.. «لقد أسرت قلبي»

إحدى الصور أظهرت الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو معصوب العينين ومكبلاً، تتوسطها عبارة ساخرة: «لقد أسرت قلبي»، في تلميح سياسي مباشر لعملية توقيفه المثيرة للجدل مطلع يناير.

وكان مادورو قد أوقف مع زوجته سيليا فلوريس خلال عملية أمريكية خاطفة في كاراكاس، تحدثت تقارير عن توظيف تقنيات متقدمة فيها، بينها أنظمة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

غرينلاند.. «حان وقت تحديد العلاقة»

ولم تغب غرينلاند عن بطاقات الحب الساخرة، إذ ظهرت الجزيرة القطبية على شكل قلب مع عبارة: «حان الوقت لكي نحدد علاقتنا»، في استدعاء واضح لرغبة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب السابقة في ضمها، وهي الفكرة التي أثارت جدلاً دولياً واسعاً.

بايدن والديمقراطيون في مرمى السخرية

كما حملت إحدى البطاقات إيحاءً إلى الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، بعبارة: «حبي لك قوي مثل حب الديمقراطيين للمهاجرين غير الشرعيين»، في امتداد لخطاب سياسي طالما استخدمه ترمب في هجومه على الحزب الديمقراطي، متهماً إياه بالتساهل في ملف الهجرة.

واللافت أن الاحتفال لم يكن عاطفياً بقدر ما كان سياسياً بامتياز، إذ تحوّل عيد الحب إلى منصة رسائل مشفرة، تعكس توتراً متصاعداً في الخطاب الأمريكي الداخلي والخارجي.

«فالنتاين البيت الأبيض» هذا العام لم يحمل وروداً حمراء، بل أيضاً رسائل سياسية حادة، مغلفة بقلب.