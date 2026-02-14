In a politically romantic and satirical scene, the White House chose to celebrate Valentine's Day in an unconventional way, sending out "Valentine cards" that carried sharp messages to both opponents and allies alike, from Caracas to Greenland, passing through Washington.

Through its official account on the X platform, it published images accompanied by the phrase: "Made especially for you," in a move that sparked widespread controversy on social media.

Maduro.. "You have captured my heart"

One of the images showed the detained Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed, with the sarcastic phrase: "You have captured my heart" in the center, directly hinting at his controversial arrest earlier in January.

Maduro was detained along with his wife, Cilia Flores, during a swift American operation in Caracas, with reports mentioning the use of advanced techniques, including AI-supported systems.

Greenland.. "It's time to define our relationship"

Greenland was not absent from the satirical love cards, as the polar island appeared in the shape of a heart with the phrase: "It's time to define our relationship," clearly referencing former U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to annex it, an idea that sparked widespread international debate.

Biden and the Democrats in the line of mockery

One of the cards also hinted at former President Joe Biden, with the phrase: "My love for you is as strong as the Democrats' love for illegal immigrants," extending a political rhetoric that Trump often used in his attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it of being lenient on immigration issues.

Notably, the celebration was not as emotional as it was politically charged, as Valentine's Day transformed into a platform for encrypted messages, reflecting a rising tension in the internal and external American discourse.

This year's "White House Valentine" did not carry red roses, but also sharp political messages wrapped in a heart.