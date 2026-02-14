في السابع عشر من الشهر الجاري، يُنتظر أن تُحسم هوية الرئيس الجديد لمعهد العالم العربي في باريس، خلفاً لوزير الثقافة الفرنسي السابق جاك لانغ، في قرار يُعد مفصلياً لمسار المؤسسة خلال السنوات القادمة، وسط تحولات جيوسياسية وثقافية متسارعة تعيد رسم علاقة فرنسا بالعالم العربي.

استقالة تحت وطأة التحقيقات

الأزمة انفجرت أواخر يناير مع الكشف عن رسائل إلكترونية وصور تشير إلى علاقة لانغ وابنته كارولين بالملياردير الأمريكي المدان بجرائم جنسية جيفري إبستين، قبل أن يفتح المكتب الوطني المالي في السادس من فبراير تحقيقاً أولياً بشبهة «غسل أموال ناتج عن احتيال ضريبي مشدد» يستهدف الوزير السابق.

وفي اليوم التالي لاستدعائه من قبل وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية، أعلن لانغ استقالته من رئاسة المعهد، مستبقاً إقالة بدت وشيكة في ظل الضغوط السياسية والإعلامية، منهياً بذلك 13 عاماً على رأس واحدة من أبرز المؤسسات الثقافية الفرنسية ذات البعد العربي.
رئيس معهد العالم العربي السابق جاك لانغ.

بورصة الأسماء.. سباق إلى الرئاسة

مع بدء دائرة الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون البحث عن خليفة، تصاعدت في الأوساط الثقافية والإعلامية قائمة المرشحين لقيادة المؤسسة التي تُعد جسراً ثقافياً بين فرنسا والعالم العربي.

ويتقدم اسم أودري أزولاي، المديرة العامة لمنظمة اليونسكو وزيرة الثقافة السابقة، بوصفها المرشحة الأوفر حظاً، رغم ما أثير من جدل حول اسمها في الأيام الأخيرة، إذ وردت معلومات تزعم بتداول اسم أودري أزولاي ضمن «ملفات إبستين» من دون تقديم أدلة. غير أن صحيفة فرنسية أكدت أن الإشارة الوحيدة لاسمها جاءت في نشرة صحفية، تناولت تعيينها مديرة عامة لليونسكو في أكتوبر 2017، ولا تحمل أي طابع قضائي.

كما يجري تداول أسماء أخرى لخلافة جاك لانغ، بينها وزيرة الثقافة السابقة ريما عبد المالك ذات الأصول اللبنانية، التي ترددت أنباء عن اعتذارها عن المنصب، إضافة إلى وزير الخارجية السابق جان إيف لودريان، الذي يرأس حالياً الوكالة الفرنسية السعودية لتطوير العلا.

ويبرز كذلك اسم الدبلوماسية آن كلير لوجوندر، مستشارة ماكرون لشؤون الشرق الأوسط، إلى جانب السفير الفرنسي السابق لدى المملكة فرانسوا غوييت، المعروف بخبرته في الشأن العربي.

وتشير المعطيات إلى أن «الكي دورسيه» (وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية) يسعى إلى إحداث قطيعة مع «سنوات لانغ» وطي صفحة مثقلة بالجدل، وفتح مرحلة جديدة تعيد ترتيب أولويات المعهد، في ظل تحولات العلاقة بين فرنسا والعالم العربي، وتغير موازين التأثير الثقافي في المنطقة.

كتاب مؤجل.. وإرث ثقافي ثقيل

تزامناً مع التحقيقات، أعلنت دار غاليمار للنشر تأجيل إصدار كتاب جاك لانغ الجديد «حياتي مع ميتران»، الذي كان مقرراً في الأول من مايو 2026، إلى النصف الثاني من العام ذاته، مشيرة إلى أن المؤلف لم يُنه العمل عليه في ظل العاصفة المحيطة به.

الكتاب يندرج ضمن سلسلة «حياتي مع…» التي تناولت علاقات فكرية ممتدة بين كُتّاب وشخصيات تاريخية، وسبق أن ضمت أعمالاً لبرنار كازنوف عن فرانسوا مورياك، وكاترين كوسيه عن مارسيل بروست، وفرانسوا سورّو عن غيوم أبولينير، وألان مينك عن كارل ماركس.

إرث ثقافي مثقل بالعاصفة

ويُعد لانغ أحد أبرز رموز المرحلة الثقافية في عهد الرئيس الراحل فرانسوا ميتران، التي شهدت إقرار قانون السعر الموحد للكتاب، وإطلاق «عيد الموسيقى»، وتشييد هرم متحف هرم اللوفر الذي صممه المعماري إيوه مينغ بي، إضافة إلى أعمدة دانيال بورين في ساحة القصر الملكي، التي أثارت عام 1986 جدلاً واسعاً وصفته صحيفة «لوفيغارو» آنذاك بـ«معركة هيرناني الحديثة».

وكان آخر مؤلفات لانغ قبل الأزمة كتاب «اللغة العربية، فرصة لفرنسا»، الصادر في يونيو 2025 ضمن سلسلة «تراكتس»، عندما كان لا يزال على رأس معهد العالم العربي.

مرحلة جديدة

يبقى السؤال مطروحاً في الأوساط الباريسية: هل يختار الإليزيه اسماً يواصل نهج الانفتاح الثقافي الذي طبع المرحلة السابقة، أم يدفع بشخصية جديدة تعيد رسم ملامح الدور الفرنسي في الفضاء الثقافي العربي؟

القرار المرتقب لن يكون مجرد تعيين إداري، بل عنوان لمرحلة جديدة في تاريخ معهد العالم العربي.