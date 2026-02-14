On the seventeenth of this month, the identity of the new president of the Arab World Institute in Paris is expected to be finalized, succeeding former French Minister of Culture Jack Lang, in a decision considered pivotal for the institution's trajectory in the coming years, amidst rapid geopolitical and cultural transformations that are reshaping France's relationship with the Arab world.

Resignation Under the Weight of Investigations

The crisis erupted in late January with the revelation of emails and photos indicating a relationship between Lang and his daughter Caroline with the American billionaire convicted of sexual crimes, Jeffrey Epstein, before the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office opened a preliminary investigation on February 6, suspecting "money laundering resulting from aggravated tax fraud" targeting the former minister.

On the day following his summons by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lang announced his resignation from the presidency of the institute, preempting what seemed to be an imminent dismissal amid political and media pressure, thus ending 13 years at the helm of one of the most prominent French cultural institutions with an Arab dimension.



رئيس معهد العالم العربي السابق جاك لانغ.

The Name Game... A Race for the Presidency

As President Emmanuel Macron's circle began searching for a successor, the list of candidates to lead the institution, which serves as a cultural bridge between France and the Arab world, grew in cultural and media circles.

The name Audrey Azoulay, the former Minister of Culture and current Director-General of UNESCO, stands out as the most likely candidate, despite recent controversies surrounding her name, as reports emerged claiming her name was mentioned in the "Epstein files" without providing evidence. However, a French newspaper confirmed that the only mention of her name came in a press release regarding her appointment as Director-General of UNESCO in October 2017, and it carries no judicial implications.

Other names are also being circulated to succeed Jack Lang, including former Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak of Lebanese descent, who reportedly declined the position, in addition to former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who currently heads the French-Saudi agency for the development of Al-Ula.

The name of diplomat Anne-Claire Legendre, Macron's advisor for Middle Eastern affairs, also stands out, alongside former French ambassador to the Kingdom François Gouyette, known for his expertise in Arab affairs.

Data indicates that the Quai d'Orsay (French Ministry of Foreign Affairs) seeks to create a break from the "Lang years" and close a chapter burdened with controversy, opening a new phase that rearranges the institute's priorities in light of the evolving relationship between France and the Arab world and changing balances of cultural influence in the region.

Postponed Book... And a Heavy Cultural Legacy

Coinciding with the investigations, Gallimard Publishing announced the postponement of Jack Lang's new book "My Life with Mitterrand," originally scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, to the second half of the same year, noting that the author had not completed the work amid the surrounding storm.

The book is part of the series "My Life with..." which has explored extended intellectual relationships between writers and historical figures, and has previously included works by Bernard Cazeneuve on François Mauriac, Catherine Cusset on Marcel Proust, François Sureau on Guillaume Apollinaire, and Alain Mink on Karl Marx.

A Cultural Legacy Burdened by the Storm

Lang is considered one of the most prominent symbols of the cultural phase during the presidency of the late François Mitterrand, which witnessed the enactment of the fixed book price law, the launch of the "Fête de la Musique," and the construction of the Louvre Pyramid designed by architect Ieoh Ming Pei, in addition to the columns of Daniel Buren in the Royal Palace courtyard, which sparked widespread controversy in 1986, described by the newspaper "Le Figaro" at the time as the "modern Hernani battle."

Lang's last work before the crisis was the book "The Arabic Language, An Opportunity for France," published in June 2025 as part of the "Tracts" series, when he was still at the head of the Arab World Institute.

A New Phase

The question remains in Parisian circles: Will the Élysée choose a name that continues the cultural openness that characterized the previous phase, or will it push forward a new figure that redefines France's role in the Arab cultural space?

The anticipated decision will not merely be an administrative appointment, but a sign of a new phase in the history of the Arab World Institute.